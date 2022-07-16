This is going to be fun.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle proudly expands its senior all-star game events to include boys and girls basketball, with back-to-back contests Wednesday at Traverse City St. Francis’ gymnasium.
The girls game starts at 3 p.m., with the boys at 6 p.m., 3-point competitions in between and a dunk contest following. Admission is free.
The softball and baseball games seemed to be a success, even though this guy absentmindedly scheduled the baseball game on his wedding anniversary. Blessed with an understanding wife, the shows went on.
After selecting the player pool, we had to pick sides. That’s where the coaches come in.
Last Tuesday’s girls basketball draft featured coach Jason Bradford (Glen Lake) and Bill Tisron (Lake City) selecting players. They were able to protect any players from their own teams. Tisron’s team received the No. 1 pick, given that Bradford was able to protect the Record-Eagle’s girls basketball Player of the Year (his daughter Grace), and used the top selection on Charlevoix guard Taylor Petrosky.
For those who haven’t seen on social media already, Bradford’s American team consists of Grace Bradford (Glen Lake), Jessica Robbins (Glen Lake), Emily Grant (Lake Leelanau St. Mary), Tara Townsend (Frankfort), Kennedy Johnson (Johannesburg-Lewiston), Sara Schermerhorn (Traverse City West), Makenzie Castle (Grayling) and Jillian Hillier (Mesick). Tisron selected Taylor Petrosky (Charlevoix), Charlie Boyce (Bellaire), Colleen Hegewald (TC St. Francis), Claudia Burley (Grand Traverse Academy), Bailey Murrell (Gaylord St. Mary), Zoe Korson (Lake Leelanau St. Mary), Logan Reasoner (Elk Rapids) and Mariah Jackson (Lake City).
Wednesday’s boys draft saw all four coaches attend, and both teams came armed with scouting reports and their own draft cheat sheets.
The Josh Crocker (Beznie Central)/Kyle Duby (Mesick) National team came in with Quinn Zickert, Nate Childers and Connor Simmer already protected, and the Sean Finnegan (TC St. Francis)/Jason Stewart (Kingsley) American squad entered with Adam Gerberding, Charlie Peterson, Evan Douglass and Gage Hessem. Since they had more protections, the National received the No. 1 pick, not wasting much time in selecting Cadillac 6-foot-9 center Cole Jenema, who also played in the Summer Classic baseball game.
Crocker and Duby ended the draft with Brady Ewing (Petoskey), Trevin Winkle (McBain NMC), Jon O’Connor (TC West), Gavin Bisballe (Lake City), Blaine Barkovich (Kalkaska), Kyle Kaczanowski (Buckley) and August Schaub (Lake Leelanau St. Mary), going with size early and often with 6-9 Jenema, 6-7 Ewing, 6-6 Bisballe and 6-5 players in Winkle and O’Connor.
Finnegan and Stewart drafted Evan Solomon (Charlevoix), Dylan Cragg (Grayling), Brock Broderick (TC Christian), Carson Bourdo (TC Central), Brayden Steenwyk (Ellsworth) and Preston Marlatt (Johannesburg-Lewiston).
A large number of the boys team also played in the baseball Summer Classic — Simmer, Jenema, Marlatt, Peterson, Douglass, Broderick and Schaub, the game’s MVP with a home run over the Turtle Creek Stadium fence. The girls basketball teams don’t have any back from the softball contest, although Cadillac’s Ashlyn Lundquist, Central Lake’s Alexis Cain, Onekama’s Sophie Wisniski and Brethren’s Halle Richardson were invited to next week’s game but couldn’t play.
I truly hope these games continue in perpetuity.
Just not sure about adding any more, as the amount of time organizing this add up. Thank your local athletic director for doing this every day of the school year without fanfare.
