Hey, at least the Pistons kept it interesting.
New Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver put his stamp on the franchise this week.
It's just that nobody is really quite sure just what that stamp is.
Apparently, it's a contrarian move toward pure centers.
Who knows, maybe the Pistons intend to run the NBA's version of "48 minutes of Hell" with about a half dozen centers pounding out six fouls each. Opponents may leave Detroit with a win, but they'll have bruises to show for it.
For those keeping count, the Pistons have added five centers in the last week — Jahlil Okafor and Mason Plumlee in free agency, Isaiah Stewart (drafted in the first round) and Tony Bradley and Dewayne Dedmon via trade.
There just isn't enough time for that many centers, unless the plan is to later move some for assets or play some weird frenetic style of basketball in which each of them is asked to only play 15 or so minutes like they're ferrets on a drip of double espresso.
Let's recap Weaver's 18 moves in the last week. Take a deep breath.
Traded guard Bruce Brown to Brooklyn for small forward and former late first-round pick Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick.
Acquired the No. 16 pick in the draft by taking Trevor Ariza's contract from cap-strapped Houston. Weaver also sold a 2021 second-round pick to Houston for $4.6 million.
In Wednesday's draft, Detroit selected 6-foot-5 French point guard Killian Hayes at No. 7. The Pistons used the pick from the Ariza trade to select Washington center Isaiah Stewart, then traded guard Luke Kennard and center Justin Patton as part of a three-team deal that netted Detroit the No. 19 pick, which was used on Villanova guard/forward Saddiq Bey, and guards Jaylen Hands (a 2019 second-round pick playing in the G League) and Rodney McGruder. The Pistons shipped away four future second-round picks in that deal and received one back in 2021.
Weaver dealt future considerations to Utah in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick, used on Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee, and Bradley, a 2017 first-round pick who is still only 22.
Khyri Thomas and Tony Snell were dealt Thursday to Atlanta for 31-year-old center Dewayne Dedmon. Thon Maker also left via free agency after Detroit did not extend a qualifying offer.
Friday brought four free agent signings, center Mason Plumlee (three years, $25M), center Jahlil Okafor (two years, veterans minimum), forward Josh Jackson (two years) and forward Jerami Grant (three years, $60M), as well as a sign-and-trade of center Christian Wood to Houston, reportedly for a future second-round pick. Jackson is a Detroit native and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft.
Ariza was dealt again, this time to Oklahoma City for 28-year-old point guard Delon Wright. Reports are that Dedmon and McGruder are likely to be waived.
Whew, that's a lot.
And, reportedly, Weaver isn't done. Blake Griffin's days in Detroit could be limited, with a trade quite possibly on the near horizon.
All of which means this year's Pistons team will look incredibly different from last year's. That sounds good, considering Detroit finished 32.5 games out of the division lead at 20-46, losing nine of its last 10.
Change was needed. Change definitely arrived. We'll see if it does any good.