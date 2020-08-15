Nobody really likes change.
Folks say they like to shake things up, take the road less traveled or break out of the norm, but we've seen plainly they tend to like the status quo.
A lot of people lost it on social media Friday when news broke of the Michigan High School Athletic Association moving the football season to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
I get it. It's an emotional reaction.
The MHSAA had the hard decision to make. The impact of that call will send shock waves throughout the student-athlete existence all across the state, for sure. All sports will feel its impact in one way or another. That's just how big of a cog football is in the high school sports machine.
Now that the initial emotional moments have passed, let's look at the future.
Football is still on the table. It wasn't canceled. Every sport for the 2020-21 season can still be played. Spring football remains much better than no football at all.
Will it be exactly the same? Absolutely not. It'll be the road less traveled that folks like to talk about, but never seem to venture down.
This year will be unique. It'll be one these athletes tell their kids about decades down the road, and the kids will likely be a little skeptical at first that such a thing occurred.
We can sit here and debate the MHSAA's decision until we're blue in the face, but it won't get us anywhere. What's done is done. It's time to move on, to break out of the norm.
I went to five football practices last week, and witnessed five different ways to handle this pandemic. None seemed bad, but none were the same.
Maybe that played a part in such a large percentage of athletic directors questioning playing football this fall in an MHSAA survey conducted Wednesday that led to the sport's move.
Maybe by spring, if there isn't a vaccine or the virus hasn't somehow dissipated, there's a unified way to combat this.
As Bear Lake athletic director and MHSAA Representative Council member Karen Leinaar said, "None of us can control this virus."
Everyone feels for the athletes, coaches and administrators who have poured countless hours into trying to keep things going, hoping the light at the end of the tunnel isn't a train.
That train emerged Friday at 4 p.m. in an MHSAA press release that even football coaches weren't aware was coming.
I know everyone feels like they've been hit by a train, but at least that train went right by and can keep going this spring. This isn't easy, but neither is playing football or any sport.
Spring will present its own difficulties for football. Weather is bound to play an even larger role than normal. The winter and spring seasons certainly will feel aftershocks and get compressed to squeeze in football and still play all sports. Some athletes may be forced to make some big decisions, depending on how the MHSAA realigns the seasons.
It's going to be different.
That will be the one thing that's not going to change.
