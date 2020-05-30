Week 11 with no sports.
This column used to count that time in days. Now it’s weeks.
Some relief looms on the horizon, but we’ll believe the return of major American sports when we see it.
In recent days, we’ve seen an area rowing team return to practice, a boys high school golf tournament at Interlochen and the Northern Michigan Wolves began preparations for this summer’s semi-pro football season.
All good news.
The MHSAA released a 10-page document Friday afternoon detailing some changes to occur in order to get high school sports back rolling.
The document leaves a lot up to individual schools creating their own plans and also leaves a lot of questions in the minds of those tasked with implementing them.
One of the sentences that really sticks out is this one: “Due to the near certainty of recurrent outbreaks this coming fall and winter in some locales, MHSAA member schools will prepare for periodic school closures and the possibility of some teams having to isolate while in-season.”
Getting past to ominous “near certainty of recurrent outbreaks” part, the “having to isolate in-season” part can be interpreted several ways.
Does that mean a team that’s been in contact with a COVID-19 infection just can’t play for 14 days? Do they just practice and go to games and otherwise self-quarantine? Do they isolate together?
So there are lot of questions.
Luckily, high schools have a lot of dedicated athletic directors, coaches and athletic trainers there to assist in navigating these questions and the daunting task of implementing these guidelines.
Heck, coaches are going to have to come up with drills in which the ball isn’t touched by more than one player. That goes for football, volleyball, basketball and even baseball and softball if this drags on that long.
Players are limited to drinking water out of their own bottle at practice, and yet hydration stations commonly used by teams — particularly in the heat of August two-a-days — aren’t allowed. It’s hard to imagine a player going through a practice with just one bottle of water, so teams will have to get creative. It could end up a massive undertaking for teams like Traverse City Central and Traverse City West with 60-80 players to have separate water sources for each player.
Then there’s the encouragement of shorter travel. This makes sense to keep kids on a bus together for shorter periods of time in order to limit potential exposure. Let’s ignore for the moment how many opposing kids a running back, lineman or linebacker come in contact with during an average football game. But if travel distances are cut (and the guideline doesn’t present specifics on this), will West and Central even be allowed to play conference foe Alpena, which is a two-and-a-half hour drive each way on a good day?
It’s great that we’re inching closer to the return of sports, but there’s a ton of questions to be answered before that happens.
