BOYNE CITY — When the voters of Boyne City approved a $26.2 million bond proposal in May 2020, those in athletics department at Boyne City Public Schools rejoiced.
The approval of the capital projects bond meant BCPS would have enough money to undertake one of the biggest projects in the school’s history — a field house that can provide for many of the district’s athletic offerings and do so in a state-of-the-art facility.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” Boyne City Athletic Director Adam Stefanski said. “We just feel very blessed to have it as part of our school district, and we’ll make the best possible use of it.”
The athletics complex is currently under construction with a target completion date in December 2022, Boyne City Superintendent Pat Little said. The building will connect the high school and middle school, which is a benefit considering many students have to go outside when moving between the two.
Stefanski said room will be available for two full basketball courts, a walking track on the second floor that goes around the fields and courts on the ground floor. There will also be a removable turf that allows space for football, baseball, softball and soccer practices during inclement weather that usually forces players and coaches into a gymnasium.
“Just times of the year like this when it’s cold and there’s snow on the ground is one of the prices you pay for living in northern Michigan. It’s no different in the fall,” Boyne City head football coach Dave Suttle said. “Any teams that are planning on making playoff runs, we’re always fighting for a spot to have a dry practice or run-throughs in gyms to get good, quality reps during snowstorms.”
Along with a weight room, the field house will also have space for a wrestling room. Wrestlers currently practice in a room at the district’s central office, which is about a five-minute drive from campus.
Boyne City head wrestling coach Justin Perkins said the drive isn’t terrible, but it will be nice to not have to travel. He also said the funds include about $400,000 to purchase new mats, padding and other amenities.
“As long as it sticks to the current plans, it’s going to be huge for us,” Perkins said. “I’m super excited for it.
Both Perkins and Suttle said the field house will also have benefits in bringing more students out for sports, especially during the offseasons and summer.
“Being able to get more kids involved during the downtimes and having multi-sport athletes being able to train in a bigger space and see things that are going on is great,” Suttle said. “With other athletes around you, how great would it be to have more kids wrestling or more wrestlers playing football.”
Suttle said the benefits of the complex are “endless if used the right way.”
“It sounds like our administration and Adam have a great plan for it to give our students the opportunities to succeed,” he said.
Little said the community support to pass the bond in May 2020 was certainly welcome.
“That was during a very uncertain time when COVID was really getting started,” Little said. “The fact that it was passed during those times of uncertainty really said a lot about Boyne City’s priority toward its students”
Several school districts in northern Michigan and across the state pulled bond proposals from the ballot out of caution that they might not pass given the questions regarding state and national funding.
“We could have done that,” Little said. “But we decided to let the voters decide what they wanted to have happen.”
That support will pay off for the community at large as well. Both Little and Stefanski said the field house will be open to members of the public. Youth teams outside of the district will also have access.
“It creates more flexibility, not just for student-athletes but for the community,” Little said. “It’s a space that can be used for athletics, but it’s also going to be something that opens up our doors to opportunities beyond that.”
Now, as construction continues, those ready to use the field house will just have to be patient and wait.
“There’s a ton of excitement,” Stefanski said. “Everyone is just anxious for it to be finished so they can start using it and see it come to fruition because it’s been talked about for so long.”
