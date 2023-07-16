GAYLORD — Aubrey Jones watched the Women's College World Series at the age of 8, and she decided right then and there that's what she wanted to do.
She's well on her way.
Jones is one of the top 2025 softball recruits in the country, ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2025 by Extra Innings Softball last year. That number likely only improved after an 18-homer season during which she led Gaylord to the Division 2 state championship, including a quarterfinals home run that dented the Central Michigan University scoreboard.
Recruiting aside, her season performance makes the Blue Devils' star the 2023 Record-Eagle Softball Player of the Year.
She's a big deal in Gaylord, along with her Blue Devils teammates. The recruiting demonstrates she's a big deal nationally as well.
"I haven't gone to a store and not had someone congratulate me," Jones said. "The support around the team has been incredible. You'll be wearing a Gaylord T-shirt and they'll say something. They know."
She's received recruiting interest from Oklahoma, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, Oregon, Duke, Kentucky, Clemson and many others. She lists her top five as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, in no particular order as of yet.
Once coaches can interact with players more starting Sept. 1, she expects the process to speed up quickly. She hopes to make a decision in November.
"I can see why all these teams are looking at her," Gaylord softball coach Tony Vaden said. "You can see the difference."
Jones' 18-homer season ranks 16th in MHSAA single-season history. Her 28 career round-trippers is already in the top 50 in MHSAA career history.
Her 62 RBI this season were only behind teammate Alexis Kozlowski's 66 and Glen Lake's Olivia Mikowski's 69 among area players. The 5-foot-10 Jones hit .480 with a 1.596 OPS, adding 16 doubles and two triples. She struck out 90 in 67 innings pitched, posting a 1.15 earned-run average and an 11-1 record, walking only 10 batters.
Jones has her nickname "Sauce" on her elbow pad, although Florida State coaches call her "Juice." Her typical home run celebration involves motioning stirring a pot, tasting it and moving on.
That's reflective of her humble nature. Enjoy success for a moment, then move on to the next.
"Aubrey is really self-motivated, highly competitive; and that helps lead others," Vaden said. "She's a blessing to coach. There's not a lot of talk there. It's a lot of do."
But she is very competitive. During road trips — which there's a lot of in that family — she even races her younger brother Gunner to hotel elevators.
"She wants to beat you in checkers," Vaden said. "The object is always to win."
Virginia Tech, which is where her sister Jayden already committed, attended several Blue Devils games this year. Oklahoma State sent coaches to GHS games last year.
More college coach visits are likely next spring when most of Gaylord's core returns for a shot at repeating.
"Our high school team is as good as any travel team out there," Aubrey said.
Gaylord can field an entire infield of college-bound players, plus more.
Much of the group played together with the Sandlot Slammers, a Gaylord-based team coached by their dad, Greg Jones, that won the 2016 10U Little League state crown. Aubrey was the team's catcher as an 8-year-old but started pitching when Jayden sustained an injury. Aubrey also pitched the state championship game, allowing only three hits over seven innings.
"This has always been our goal," Aubrey said. "Ever since we went to state in Little League, we wanted this again for our school."
Aubrey and Jayden have both played last three summers for the Tennessee Mojo, although a broken hand sustained just before the spring postseason sidelined Jayden until fall.
Mojo plays all around the country. They've already traveled to Colorado and Tennessee, and head to California later this month. Greg Jones bought an almost-new truck in 2019 that now has 119,000 miles on it as Aubrey and Jayden's Mojo tournaments would often be in the same city, but sometimes an hour drive apart.
Aubrey went 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs in the Colorado Sparkler tournament just before the Fourth of July.
Traverse City Central's Camryn Craig plays on the same 16U Mojo team as Jones, as well as Gaylord teammate Alexis Shepherd, with Blue Devils catcher Taylor Moeggenberg subbing in on occasion. Jayden would have been on the Mojo 18U team this summer, but next year the sisters aim to be on the 18U squad together.
Greg Jones, an assistant coach for the Blue Devils who works as a baseball and softball trainer, built a full softball infield at their home.
"When they decided to go to a national team, I decided they needed someplace to prepare," he said.
The frequent long-distance travel throughout the year has done nothing but bring the family closer together. That'll continue this fall, as they get five official visits where colleges try to persuade Aubrey to commit there.
She played volleyball in addition to softball last season, but she plans to go back to basketball this season to allow for softball official visits in the fall.
"I'm not going to wreck the family to chase that dream," said Greg Jones, who played baseball at Hillman and won the school's first two state championships before moving on to Central Michigan University. "We do enough."
That goes for the Blue Devils, as well. Much of the team plays travel ball on various teams.
Greg Jones had 9 of 11 players by the age of 12 in the "60 mph Club," a goal he gave players to put them in the area of top college fielders, who often throw overhand in the 62-65 mph range. Jayden and Aubrey can hit 70 mph.
DREAM TEAM
DIVISION 1-2
Piper Cavanaugh, TC West, Fr., P (Freshman of the Year) — Ranked as one of the top 20 recruits in the 2026 class nationally, Cavanaugh was an immediate force for the Titans. She hit .482 with 10 doubles, 3 triples, 3 homers, 26 RBI, 44 runs and a 1.226 OPS. Her 178 strikeouts in 138.2 innings were fifth-most in the region, and she also put up a 2.37 ERA and 0.988 WHIP, walking only 13batters.
Kenzie Bromley, Petoskey, Sr., SS — First-team all-state selection in Division 2 and Kent State commit tied Aubrey Jones for the area home run lead with 18 (tied for 16th in state history for a single season), driving in 57 runs and scoring 50 more. She hit .568 with a whopping 1.926 OPS. Added nine doubles, a triple and eight steals to her impressive credentials.
Jayden Jones, Gaylord, Jr., P/SS — She had already put up huge numbers before a broken hand ended her season prior to the playoffs. In 28 games, she hit seven home runs, drove in 34, scored 37 times, batted .429 and put up a 1.326 OPS. The Virginia Tech commit also added four doubles, four triples and struck out 66 in 48.1 innings with a 0.29 ERA.
Alexis Kozlowski, Gaylord, Sr., 3B — Ferris State commit was third in the area in home runs with 14 this season, including bombs in both the state semifinal and championship games at Michigan State. Her 23 doubles this season ranks 20th in MHSAA single-season history.
Catelyn Heethuis, TC Central, Sr., 2B — She's been on three Dream Teams this season, making her third thanks to a .449 batting average, 38 RBI and 51 runs in 35 games. She hit more home runs (5) and triples (7) than doubles (3), reaching base safely more than 50 percent of the time and boasting a 1.260 OPS.
Braleigh Miller, Gaylord, Jr., CF — Ferris State commit tied a state record with four hits in the state championship game. Batted .453 for the season, scoring 49 runs from the top spot in Gaylord's batting order. Drove in 17 and had 9 doubles and 4 triples.
Camryn Craig, TC Central, Jr., P — Made her presence felt in the Big North Conference in her first season at Central, hitting .450 with nine doubles, six triples, four home runs, 42 RBI, 37 runs at the plate and a 14-4 record over 102.1 innings on the mound, piling up 189 strikeouts (fourth in the area) with a 2.25 ERA and 1.12 WHIP.
Taylor Moeggenberg, Gaylord, Jr., C — Cornerstone commit belted 9 home runs this season, bringing her career total to 19. Hit .479 for the Blue Devils with a 1.445 OPS, collecting 12 doubles, driving in 44 runs and scoring 23 more.
Lauren Hartman, Grayling, Sr., 3B — Selected to play in the MHSSCA All-Star Game July 19 at Davenport University, she led the Vikings with a .483 average, 1.536 OPS, 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, nine steals, 41 RBI and 51 runs.
Lydia Heymes, TC West, Sr., C — The Mid Michigan College commit makes her third Dream Team appearance. She hit .430 this season with 13 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 32 RBI and 36 runs in 35 games. She also adds speed and great defense at the catcher position.
Lexi Shepherd, Gaylord, Jr., 2B — Toledo commit played a big role in Gaylord's run to the D2 state title. Tied championship game record with a pair of doubles. Hit .408 for the season with 20 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 39 RBI, 57 runs and a 1.145 OPS.
Delaney Vollmer, Boyne City, Jr., P — Big contributor both as a hitter and pitcher. Closed season with a .430 batting average, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 28 RBI and also tossed 108 innings with 79 strikeouts.
Jessica Campbell, Grayling, So., P — One of the underclassmen pushing Grayling's bright future, Campbell hit an even .500 with 49 RBI and 40 runs. She collected 20 extra-base hits, with 14 doubles, 4 triples and 2 home runs. She struck out 127 batters in 99.1 innings pitched, holding opponents to a .233 average.
Grace Lewis, Kingsley, Jr., P/3B — First-team all-Northwest pitcher struck out 161 batters in 109.2 innings with a 2.75 ERA. Hit .495 at the plate with 38 RBI, 48 runs, 12 doubles, 5 triples, 3 home runs and 27 steals in 35 games.
Grace Heiges, Benzie Central, So., SS — Kept right on going after a stellar freshman campaign, batting .485 as a sophomore, with 10 doubles, 5 triples, a home run, 39 RBI, 33 runs and 31 steals. Struck out 190 in 105 innings.
Autumn Wallington, Benzie Central, Sr., C — But together a great senior season, hitting .449 with 21 extra-base hits. Hit 16 doubles, 3 triples and 2 home runs on the way to 23 RBI and 35 runs.
Hannah Grahn, Kingsley, Sr., SS — One of only 10 area players to crack the 50 RBI mark this season, hitting the number exactly. Batted .435 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 42 runs to help lead the Stags to the regional finals.
Taylor Williams, TC West, Jr., 3B — Transfer from Ohio was a big addition right away for the Titans, hitting .374 with 8 doubles, a triple, 3 home runs, 30 RBI, 31 runs in 36 games to draw first-team all-Big North Conference honors.
Anna Wood, Grayling, So., SS — She has 25 doubles two seasons into her prep career, cracking 17 this spring. Batted .518 with 29 RBI, 55 runs scored, 17 doubles, 5 triples and 15 steals.
Avery Parker, Gaylord, Jr., P/SS/3B — Northwood commit for basketball could likely also play softball there. She belted eight home runs this season, along with 14 doubles and a triple, to drive in 30 runs and score 45 while hitting .411. Also owned a 12-0 pitching record with 94 strikeouts and only nine walks over 80 innings for a 1.58 ERA.
DIVISION 3-4
Jayden Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr., P — First-team all-state selection in Division 4, Marlatt put on a show in her junior campaign. She hit .670 with 18 doubles, six triples and a school-record 13 home runs to drive in 61 runs and score 76 more (which is 19th in MHSAA history). Stole 23 bases just to show she does everything. Led northwest Lower Michigan pitchers in strikeouts with 234 over 117 innings, including at least two every inning of the Cardinals' semifinal appearance. Almost a 6-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio with a 1.32 earned-run average and 0.88 WHIP.
Olivia Mikowski, Glen Lake, Sr., SS — Just an extra-base-hit machine. Tied state and national record for triples in a season with 20 (set by Mancelona's Dakota Derrer in 2012), adding 12 doubles and eight home runs to result in a 1.970 OPS. Drove in 69 runs (which led all area players), scored 60 runs and had 12 steals and a .602 batting average.
Ella Schram, Mancelona, So., SS — A big part of Mancelona's softball rejuvenation this season, where all but one spot on the all-SVC first team when to Joburg, Inland Lakes and the Ironmen. Batting a whopping .650 with 19 doubles (5th in the area), 10 triples (second in region), 4 homers, 44 RBI, 68 runs and an area-leading 65 steals.
Brooke Meeker, TC St. Francis, Sr., C — Spring Arbor commit was 6th in the area on home runs with 9, driving in 55 runs and scoring 49. Hit 16 doubles and 3 triples on top of all the homers for a 1.578 OPS. Walked 17 times to only 2 strikeouts and threw out 4 of 6 runners who dared try to steal a base off her.
Kayla Milarch, Buckley, Fr., C — The Bears freshman burst onto the softball season with a season that included seven home runs, 12 extra-base hits, 29 RBI, 30 runs, 19 steals, a .492 batting average and 1.341 OPS in 21 games.
Maggie Napont, TC St. Francis, Sr., SS — Michigan Tech commit for basketball added more power to her game this season, hitting 6 home runs to go with 10 doubles and 5 triples. Drove in 54 runs and scored 58 while batting .487.
Adriana Sackett, Manton, So., SS — Fifth in the area in home runs with 11, the power-packed shortstop also hit 15 doubles and 3 triples on the way to a 1.269 slugging percentages that was behind only Marlatt, Mikowski and Bromley. Drove in 52 runs, scored 38 more and stole 20 bases.
Kelsey Quiggin, Mesick, Sr., SS/P — Put up yet another big season, hitting .524 with 29 RBI and 42 runs in 25 games. Hit 7 doubles, 3 triples and 3 homers for a 1.490 OPS. Stole 17 bases. Struck out 143 batters in 68.2 innings for a 1.22 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.
Reagan Sides, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr., C — The all-Ski Valley Conference catcher was an extra-base hit machine, producing 22 doubles and 5 triples on the way to a 1.431 OPS. She batted .535 with 50 RBI, 51 runs and 20 steals.
Anna Kemp, Charlevoix, Jr., SS — Put up all-around numbers this season, adding more power to her game. Finished the season with 10 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 41 RBI, 48 runs and 22 steals, hitting .419 with a 1.187 OPS.
Cathryn Mikowski, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, So., CF — Hit more triples (7) than doubles (5), while also cracking 4 home runs. Batted .384 with a 1.193 OPS, 44 RBI, 51 runs and 32 steals in 34 games.
Jocelyn Tobias, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr., 3B — One of the Cardinals' senior leaders during a D4 semifinals run, she batted .450 with 3 home runs, 32 RBI, 40 runs, 27 steals and 10 extra-base hits.
Caitlin Butzin, McBain, Sr., SS/P — Mid-Michigan College commit was a force this season, hitting .509 with a 1.232 OPS. Drove in 23 runs in 21 games, with 12 runs scores, 10 steals (on 10 attempts), 4 doubles and 2 triples.
Ella Jones, Mancelona, Jr., P — Struck out 119 batters in 98 innings with an 11-6 record and 2.82 ERA, but was equally impressive at the plate, hitting .571 with 19 doubles (5th in the area), six triples, two home runs, 50 RBI and 41 runs.
Ryleigh Yocom, Elk Rapids, Sr., SS — Was a good part of Elk Rapids surging to a 28-9 record this season, along with many other teammates. Hit 20 doubles this season to go with seven triples, four home runs, 41 RBI, 59 runs and 23 stolen bases. Batted .542 with a 1.515 OPS.
Audrey Smith, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Sr., 3B — Third among all area players in steals with 43, the Eagles star amassed 18 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs as well on the way to a .505 batting average and 1.348 OPS.
Francesca Meeder, Mancelona, Sr., C — Combined with the two Ellas to give the Lady Ironmen a potent top of the lineup. First-team all-Ski Valley after hitting .398 with 35 steals (eighth among area leaders), 33 RBI, 39 runs, 9 doubles and 3 triples.
SECOND TEAM
Jade Evoy, Harbor Light, Sr., P/Utility — Hit .515 for the Swordsmen, with 17 RBI and 24 runs in 18 games. Blasted 6 home runs to finish in the top 15 in the area. Team co-captain added 3 doubles, 4 triples and 32 steals.
Hali Lenartowicz, Gaylord, Jr., OF — Often overlooked among Gaylord's wealth of talent, Lenartowicz hit seven round-trippers this season, driving in 24 runs, scoring 34 and hitting .394. She had more homers than doubles (5) and triples (1) combined.
Sophie Hardy, TC St. Francis, Sr., 2B — Helped set the table for the Gladiator offense, scoring 50 run in 36 games, getting on base at a .540 clip and batting .441. Hit 10 doubles, a triple and 2 home runs for a 1.157 OPS.
Leah Fleis, Lake Leelalau St. Mary, Sr., 1B — Put up great all-around numbers for the regional-bound Eagles, hitting .410 with 10 doubles, 4 triples, 31 RBI, 44 runs and 41 steals (which were fourth among all area players).
Grace Cary, TC Central, Fr., C — A big addition to the Trojans lineup, the freshman hit .408 with 31 RBI, 41 runs, 14 doubles and 2 home runs. Reached base safely 54.2 percent of the time.
Katelyn Kanary, Grayling, So., 2B/P — Another big piece of Grayling's young core, Kanary batted .424 with 12 doubles and 4 home runs as a sophomore. She drove in 34 runs, scored 15 and struck out 61 batters in 64.1 innings.
Rhielynn Skrocki, Elk Rapids, Fr., P — The Elks' top pitcher and first-team all-LMC pick struck out 103 batters in 123.1 innings as a freshman, posting a 13-5 record. She had a 3.12 ERA and .253 batting average against, but also produced big numbers at the plate, with 14 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 39 RBI, 49 runs, 24 steals and a .488 average.
Leah Simetz, TC St. Francis, Jr., P/1B — Struck out 64 batters in 66.1 innings, notching 10 wins. Then batted .444 with 31 RBI, 20 runs, 7 doubles and a home run in 34 games.
Haleigh Yocom, Elk Rapids, Sr., 3B — Combined with her twin sister on a formidable left side of the Elks' defense. Batted .433 with 24 runs and 59 runs in 37 games, collecting 9 doubles, 5 triples and 13 steals.
Chloe Hendrick, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Fr., C — Played a big role in the Eagles quarterfinals run, hitting .415 with 26 RBI and 27 runs in 25 games. Hit 8 doubles, 2 triples and a homer, adding 14 steals.
Cali D'Amour, Grayling, So., P/OF — Drove in 40 runs in 25 games on a .394 batting average. Collected 3 doubles, 4 triples and 4 homers, scoring 29 times with 6 steals. Racked up a 1.183 OPS.
Sage Myers, Frankfort, Fr., P — Second only to Marlatt in strikeouts, Myers whiffed 206 batters in 166.1 innings, posting 19 wins and a 2.73 ERA. She also hit .300 with 10 doubles, 2 triples, a home run and 35 runs.
Clare Zielinski, Harbor Light, Sr., P/1B — One of the top base stealers in northern Michigan, the Swordsmen co-captain swiped 41 bags this season.
Anna Zielinski, Harbor Light, So., C — Second in the region with 44 steals this season, she hit .520 with 19 RBI, 29 runs, 2 home runs and seven extra-base hits.
Cassie Tallman, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr., OF — Another big cog for Joburg's success this season, Tallman hit .395 with a pair of home runs, 8 extra-base hits, 40 RBI, 36 runs and 25 steals.
Hannah Fellows, TC Central, Jr., SS — Kept progressing after making the Dream Team honorable mention list in 2022. Batted .367 with 32 RBI and 39 runs in 37 games. Belted 10 doubles and 2 triples on the way to a .897 OPS.
Mallory Smith, TC West, Sr., OF — Capped off a nice Titans prep career with a .420 batting average, averaging exactly one RBI per game across 33 contests. Added 27 runs, 8 doubles and 34 home runs.
Delaney Witkop, TC West, Fr., SS — Made the team in camp and ran with the opportunity, starting at shortstop and hitting .419 with 28 RBI, 27 runs, 9 doubles and 4 triples in 35 games.
Katie Hansen, Petoskey, Jr., 2B/P — Added some pop to the Petoskey lineup with 9 doubles, 4 triples and 2 home runs. Drove in 41 and scored 29 runs, adding 8 steals. Batted .422 with a 1.163 OPS.
Zoey Jetter, TC St. Francis, So., 3B — Honorable mention all-state pick drove in 42 runs for the Gladiators, hitting .490. Hit 11 doubles and a home run, scoring 29 runs with a 1.182 OPS.
Reagann Merchant, Elk Rapids, Sr., P/1B — Closed out her prep career with a 28-9 campaign, hitting .469 as part of a potent offense. Doubled 9 times, driving in 43 runs. As a pitcher, she struck out 70 and limited opponents to a .229 average on the way to a 15-2 record.
Kadence Delore, Brethren, So., P — Qualified for the state finals in shot put and also threw out some big numbers in softball. Struck out 93 batters as a pitcher and hit .422 at the plate. Drive in 43 runs, scored 23 and added 12 extra-base hits, including a home run.
Abby Radulski, Gaylord, Sr., P/1B — Missed a chunk of the season, but produced when she played. Pitched 35.2 runs and didn't allow an earned run in that span, striking out 20 with a 5-0 record. Hit .326 with 5 doubles and 3 home runs, 15 RBI and 8 runs in 26 games.
Natalie Wandrie, Inland Lakes, Sr., IF — Split her spring between softball and track and managed to excel at both, winning state championships in both discus and track and earning first-team all-Ski Valley Conference honors. Committed to playing volleyball and softball collegiately at Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky.
Hailey Hart, Onekama, Fr., P/SS — Makes her second appearance on the softball Dream Team as a freshman, having made it last year in eighth grade. Scored 41 runs in 29 games, stealing 23 bases and hitting 8 doubles, 3 triples and a home run for the district champ Portagers. Drove in 19 runs.
Ellen Roggenbeck, Central Lake, Sr., IF — Struck out only two times all season, hitting .521 with a 1.543 OPS. Registered 13 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 41 RBI, 25 runs and 19 steals. Got on base 61.4 percent of the time.
Aubrey Williams, Petoskey, Sr., C — Capped career with honorable mention all-BNC honors, hitting .342. Produced 23 RBI, 24 runs, 6 doubles and was dependable behind the dish.
Allee Shepherd, TC St. Francis, Sr., P — Consistent producer for the Glads batted .378 with 27 RBI and 37 runs in 36 games. Put up a 10-2 pitching record with 49 strikeouts in 62 frames.
London Birgy, Kalkaska, So., C — Moves up from the honorable mention list last year, putting together a season in which she hit .411 with 10 doubles, 25 RBI, 15 runs and a .977 OPS.
Allie Hawkins, Kingsley, Sr., CF — Mid Michigan College commit was all-Northwest Conference after hitting .406 with 25 RBI and 48 runs scored in 35 innings. Had 9 doubles and a triple, building a 1.057 OPS.
Alley Whiteford, East Jordan, Jr., C — All-Lake Michigan pick batted .380 with 19 RBI, 28 runs, 9 doubles and 3 triples. Boasted an on-base percentage of .588.
Maddy Biller, Brethren, Jr., 1B — State-qualifying thrower in track also filled out the softball stat sheet, hitting .671 with 2 home runs, 10 doubles, 24 RBI, 37 runs and 9 steals, producing a 1.648 OPS.
Alex Dawson, Bellaire, Jr., C — One of the few upperclassmen on Bellaire's return to fielding a softball team, Dawson hit .551 with a 1.467 OPS, including 8 doubles, 5 triples, a home run, 25 RBI, 20 steals and 52 runs in 26 games.
Ava Mauntler, Onekama, 8th, C — Started at catcher as a middle schooler for the district champ Portagers. Hit .391 with 3 doubles, 4 triples and 4 home runs, adding 26 RBI, 38 runs and 26 steals.
Tank McSawby, TC West, Fr., OF — Turning in an OPS above 1.000 as a freshman in the BNC is an accomplishment in itself. The outfielder batted .364 with 11 doubles, 3 triples and 4 home runs, producing a 1.024 OPS, as well as 21 RBI and 37 runs.
Savannah Kroondyk, Boyne City, Sr., SS — An All-LMC selection, hit .414 with 10 extra-base hits and 24 RBIs. Also scored 36 runs and stole 19 bases.
Breanna Graczyk, TC Christian, So., SS — Threw a no-hitter as a pitcher and hit .674 in 19 games for the Sabres, with 3 doubles, 5 triples, 12 RBI, 20 runs and 19 steals.
Delana Kirt, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Jr., SS — Batted .416 with 22 RBI, 41 runs, 29 steals, 8 doubles, 2 triples and 2 home runs as the Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Lucy Uy, Boyne City, Jr., 2B — The Ramblers' third all-LMC pick posted a .383 average, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 17 RBI and 30 runs. Led team with 18 walks and was second with 16 steals.
Kasey Keenan, Lake City, Sr., P — Hit .402 over 36 games (.440 in Highland Conference), including 11 doubles and 2 triples. Drove in 26 runs. Struck out 63 in 93.1 innings.
Taylor Merrill, Bear Lake, Sr., P — Second-team all-WMD pitcher was just as good at the plate, if not better. Batted .474 with 15 RBI and 11 runs in 16 games, with 8 extra-base hits, including a home run.
Jayce Mitchell, Kalkaska, Sr., OF — Enjoyed a great senior year with a .360 average, 21 RBI, 24 runs, 9 doubles and a triple. Stole 7 bass and put up a .923 OPS.
Audrey Williams, TC Central, So., P — First-team all-Big North pick hit .367 with 24 RBI and 17 runs in 35 games. Also put up an 11-3 record with 77 Ks in 66.2 innings.
Taylor Matthews, Buckley, Sr., 1B — Batted .580 in 17 games, with 7 doubles, 3 triples and a home run. Drove in 15 runs and scored 16 with 13 steals. Had a .900 slugging percentage and 1.504 OPS, which were both in the top 20 in the area.
Alyssa Hamilton, Kingsley, So., 3B/2B — Raised her batting average from .372 to .404 as a sophomore, drawing first-team all-Northwest honors. Amassed 24 RBI, 31 runs, 8 doubles, 6 triples, a home run and 14 steals.
Hunter St. Peter, TC St. Francis, Jr., OF — Honorable mention all-LMC pick hit .369 with 28 RBI and 38 runs in 36 games. Logged 10 doubles, 2 triples and 3 homers on the way to a 1.108 OPS.
Chloe Crick, Glen Lake, Sr., OF — First-team all-Northwest pick hit .379 with 28 RBI and 35 runs in 32 games. Collected 7 doubles and 4 triples and stole 9 bases.
Madi Williams, Grayling, Sr., C — Batted .467 with an on-base percentage at exactly .500. All-conference backstop had 25 RBI and 6 doubles.
Natalee Anderson, Suttons Bay, Sr., 3B — Drove in 24 runs in 28 games for the Norse while hitting at a .435 clip. Hit 3 doubles and a triple and scored 13 runs.
Jessie Pugh, Glen Lake, Jr., CF — Fourth among all area players this season with 63 runs scored and seventh in steals with 36. She added 6 doubles, 4 triples, 19 RBI and was honorable mention all-Northwest Conference.
HONORABLE MENTION
Katelyn Wolgamott, Central Lake, Sr., P/SS; Daisie Brewer, TC Central, Jr., OF; Kinzee Stockdale, Frankfort, Sr., C; Maddy Chappel, Kingsley, So., OF; Stella Balcom, Cadillac, Sr., IF; Brooklyn LaBrecque, Inland Lakes, So., OF; Kennedy Wangler, Gaylord, Jr., OF; Ryan Clancy, Inland Lakes, Sr., IF: Emma Grant, Inland Lakes, P, Jr.; Avery Strange, Ellsworth, Jr., SS; Caleigh Jones, Inland Lakes, St., UT; Desjanae Perkins, Forest Area, Jr., P; Zoe Butkovich, Lake City, Jr., 1B/P; Mandy Andrews, Grayling, Jr., OF; Amelia Kempf, Suttons Bay, So., P/SS; Karli Hayden, Boyne City, Sr., OF; Abbie McIntyre, Buckley, Sr., SS/P; Sydney Guerriero, East Jordan, Fr., 3B; Heather Zielinski, Onekama, So., SS; Sarah McGuire, Central Lake, Jr., 1B; Gloria House, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr., CF; Maddie Chilson, Buckley, Fr., C; Brooke Fluty, Elk Rapids, Fr., C; Brooke Smith, TC Christian, 1B/P; Amelia Spires, Mancelona, Sr., 3B; Madi DePew, Bellaire, Fr., 3B; Alexis Cadarette, Petoskey, Fr., OF; Skylar Barnett, East Jordan, Sr., OF; Annabelle Roach, Glen Lake, So., P/OF; Danielle Mason, Charlevoix, Sr., OF; Jaden Sinkes, Kingsley, Jr., 1B; Lydia Kirk, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr., 1B/OF; Kylie Dorst, Charlevoix, Sr., P; Macy Pohlad, TC West, Fr., 1B; Rachel Clausen, Boyne City, Sr., 3B; Riley Zbacnik, Boyne Falls, Sr., P/CF; Madison Gorney, Harbor Springs, Fr., SS/CF; Maggie Miller, Boyne City, Sr., C; Emma Glasby, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr., 3B/P; Mariah Manning, Frankfort, Sr., 3B; Mary Lentz, Charlevoix, So., 3B; Jaeden Briley, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Fr., SS; AdeLynn Town, Kingsley, Fr., C; Morgan Shepler, Manton, Jr., 1B; Emma Glasby, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr., 3B/P; Emma Eckerdt, Elk Rapids, Jr., 2B; Kensley Thorpe, TC St. Francis, So., P; Lillian Stone, East Jordan, Jr., SS; Harmony Harris, Mesick, Jr., 3B; Alice Amstutz, Brethren, So., CF: Hannah Hern, Lake City, Jr., SS; Keanna Eiseler, Kalkaska, Sr., OF/1B; Alyssa Colvin, Kalkaska, Jr., 3B; Elly Sexton, Brethren, Jr., 3B; Maicee Jones, Benzie Central, Jr., SS/2B; Emma McKenzie, Frankfort, Sr., SS; Caitlyn Burks, East Jordan, Fr., IF; Olivia Buckner, Bear Lake, So., SS; Brooklyn Whiteford, Kalkaska, Sr., OF; Kaylee Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary, Fr., SS; Mya Heinz, Benzie Central, So., 1B/C; Danyelle Cadarette, Petoskey, So., 1B/OF.
