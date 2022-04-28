TRAVERSE CITY — Wednesday was once again another opportunity for high school student-athletes from around the area, state and country to put pen to paper and sign their national letters of intent to continue their sports journey into the collegiate realm.
Dozens in northern Michigan and the Record-Eagle coverage area did just that, completing the symbolic gesture that represents the payoff for years of hard work and dedication to their respective crafts. Signing ceremonies were held in libraries, gymnasiums, classrooms and common areas with plenty of photos and videos being taken to commemorate the moment.
Traverse City Christian saw four make their commitment to play in college, including Brock Broderick and Ryan Sweetapple for basketball and Emma Mirabelli and Julianna Brower for volleyball.
Broderick, the area’s leading scorer at more than 26 points per game, will take to the hardcourt for Calvin University. Sweetapple heads to Rochester University. Mirabelli, the Record-Eagle’s 2021 Volleyball Player of the Year, earned a Division I scholarship from Purdue University Fort Wayne. Brower will play for Cornerstone University.
Traverse City St. Francis had nearly a dozen student-athletes jot their John Hancock on an NIL.
A trio of gridiron Gladiators — Josh Groves, Hunter Alpers and Brice Kempf — heads to Alma College to play football. Wrestling state champion Gavin Wilmoth will take to the mat for Clarion College. Despite being St. Francis’ all-time leading passer in football, Charlie Peterson will play baseball at Kalamazoo College. All-State selection Colleen Hegewald signed with Hope College to play basketball. Stephanie Schichtel heads to Calvin University to play softball. Both Brenden Endres and Thomas Richards head to Marian University on track and field scholarships, while Magdalen Kleinrichert will attend Ave Maria University on a track and field scholarship as well.
Grand Traverse Academy student-athletes Katelynn Dix and Mikalia Kinney also committed to their respective colleges Wednesday. Dix heads to Cornerstone University for track and field, while Kinney will play volleyball for Pensacola Christian College.
Others to sign their letters of intent included, from Mesick, Logan Wienclaw (Olivet College, football), Mattie Akom (Olivet College, softball) and Jillian Hillier (Albion College, basketball); from Gaylord St. Mary, Bailey Murrell (Concordia University, basketball); from Bellaire, Charlie Boyce (Aquinas College, basketball); and from Glen Lake, Makenna Scott (Oakland University, cross country/track and field) and Henry Plumstead (Kalamazoo College, soccer).
