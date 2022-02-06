MANISTEE — That’s a lot of roses.
Manistee Catholic Central girls basketball coach Todd Erickson used to give his players each a fresh rose the day after a win.
Erickson wasn’t always able to deliver the flowery rewards, and the tradition ended when he retired from being a UPS driver. But the Sabers program is still budding.
The longtime Manistee Catholic basketball coach notched his 400th win Jan. 27 with a victory over Big Rapids Crossroads, so those roses are still blooming in a way.
”So you got 400, huh?” his daughter Kelly Santorilla asked him just after the milestone.
”I guess so,” he responded.
Typical Todd Erickson, a stoic coach on the sidelines who doesn’t get worked up or yell at his players.
Erickson didn’t even get antsy as he waited for win No. 400 to pop up.
He didn’t even know when it was, so a 6-week layoff in between wins No. 399 and 400 didn’t bother him. Manistee CC closed for two weeks after the Christmas break because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Prior to win No. 400, the Sabers last practiced just before Christmas. The school shut down for two weeks, going to virtual learning. The basketball teams weren’t able to use the gyms for practice, either.
The team tried to have a practice in early January, just before the school temporarily closed down, but only five players could make it. The rest had COVID-19, Erickson said. Since then, all but one has contracted it. Some still have lingering symptoms.
So the Sabers have played fewer games this season than most area teams.
“I said to her before the season started, ‘I must be getting up to there a ways,’” Erickson said to his wife, Jan. “She goes, ‘Yeah, if things work out, you might hit 400.’”
He figured it was way off, maybe in the playoffs.
So he didn’t think it was odd that Jan accompanied the team on its road trip to Big Rapids Crossroads. After all, it was the first game in six weeks, and they didn’t take a team bus in order to keep the players separated as much as possible as a precaution. Jan, a former basketball coach herself, even went to some Traverse City St. Francis games during Sabers’ break.
The Sabers produced a 63-56 win over Crossroads, despite not practicing for more than a month.
At last Tuesday’s game against Hesperia — the first home contest since win No. 400 — the school honored Erickson for the milestone. But it was the first time this season the entire team’s roster was together, so they took the opportunity to take pictures for the gym wall.
Erickson took over the Sabers girls teams in the middle of the 1992 season when the head coach at the time suddenly stepped down. He coached both varsity and JV for the remainder of the year.
He left Manistee Catholic to coach Manistee High for two seasons, posting a 45-3 record there with two district titles and a regional championship. He left for health reasons, underwent surgery to have two vertebrae removed from his neck, and took a year off from coaching.
He was back on the Sabers’ bench in 2016.
Over the last 30 years of coaching, Erickson amassed a 403-216 record. This year’s squad is 7-2, with a 6-1 mark in the West Michigan D League that has the Sabers atop the conference.
“For how many kids we have, 52 in the high school, we’re doing OK,” Erickson said. “And those runs we went on years ago, that was 68, so we just keep plugging away.
“There’s a nice atmosphere to school again. It’s fresh. You can feel it, so hopefully they keep it going.”
His teams have won a dozen district championships, three regionals, and the Sabers advanced to the Final Four in 1999 before falling to eventual state champion Portland St. Patrick.
“I’m surprised he doesn’t have more gray hair being around the girls basketball program so much and having two daughters,” joked Ashley Bauman, a second-grade teacher in Kentwood and 2009 MCC grad.
Both of those daughters coach in their own right. Santorilla currently serves as an assistant coach for both varsity and junior varsity at Traverse City St. Francis. Katie Erickson is an assistant coach at St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic.
Santorilla said her father didn’t play favorites. She didn’t even start until her senior year and was the first player off the bench in the Sabers’ 1999 semifinal team.
“There was no special treatment because I was his daughter,” Santorilla said.
Bauman is one of four 1,000-point players in Erickson’s tenure, along with Haley Doyle, April Bradford and Ashley Bradford. Her step-father, Scott Schmeling, is one of two longtime assistant coaches along with Phil Johnson that Erickson said deserves a good amount of credit as well.
“It’s awesome just being able to experience things as his daughter,” Santorilla said. “Even now, I go to his practices. I love to learn from him.”
Manistee CC alum Nicole Miehlke went on to become an All-American at Aquinas.
“I remember how much he just wanted everyone to gel together as a team,” said Bauman, whose older sister Elise also played for Erickson.
He emphasizes academics and treats every player as an individual, not just another uniform, Bauman said.
Bauman went on to play at Hope College, and Erickson brought the entire team to some of her games and the Flying Dutchmen’s summer camp.
When her father passed away while she was in high school, Erickson pulled Bauman aside to make sure she was OK and said she didn’t have to play if she didn’t want to. She did anyway.
Ashley Hankamp, a younger sister of Glen Lake girls basketball coach Jason Bradford and Onekama boys basketball coach Nathan Bradford, played for Erickson her last three years of high school (1998-2001) after transferring from Onekama. Her older sister April also played at Manistee Catholic.
“He’s a very passionate and uplifting coach,” said Hankamp, an elementary school art teacher in Jenison. “He brought the best out of every player. We might not have been the best players, but he brought out the best in us.”
Erickson earned Coach of the Year awards from the Associated Press in 2011, 2014 and 2015, taking the award during both of his years in Class B at Manistee.
“I used to say, ‘I’m gonna head to Tucson one of these days for February, January,’” Erickson said. “I’m not coming back until it’s warm.”
But he’s still back every season. And the Sabers are hot again this season.
