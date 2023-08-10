TRAVERSE CITY — The numbers are there for Traverse City Central to build a small army of football Trojans.
Head coach Eric Schugars said there are more than 110 student-athletes in the program from the freshman to the varsity level, numbers which are highly encouraging for not only the 2023 season but for the future of TC Central football as well.
“It’s been a great three days. There’s high energy and excitement,” Schugars said Wednesday. “This is more than we’ve ever had in my tenure.”
The freshman and JV teams have high numbers, but Schugars said the Trojans are a little light on the varsity side.
“This is a good mix of guys we have on varsity though,” he said. “I’m really excited about that.”
A year after their appearance in the state championship game, the Trojans finished the 2022 season with a .500 record at 5-5 and a first-round exit in the playoffs. They won their season opener but then dropped four straight before winning four in a row to end the regular season. A 48-20 loss to Muskegon Mona Shores ended a campaign that became more about gaining experience than winning a state title.
The Trojans will be without All-State running back, leader and all-around sparkplug Reed Seabase, who put together an outstanding high school football career buoyed by a clear passion for the game. They also lost Mack Shane, Josh Klug, Grant Schmidt, Alex Bocardo, Brayden Halliday, Matt Cook, Remy Soper, Tyler Cooper, Hudson Hula, Austin Wood, Matt Barbera, Ben Rice, Owen Meyer and Anthony Hicks-Pulling to graduation.
“Two years ago with that state finals appearance, obviously all of those guys have graduated,” Schugars said. “These guys now are ones who weren’t on that team. They might have been pulled up from JV to get that experience, but they didn’t really get any significant varsity minutes or playing time.”
Now, Schugars said, the time is theirs.
“When you talk about starting a season and putting all of the pieces together, that’s the joy of coaching,” Schugars said. “It’s a lot of young kids with great energy. Our players know there are high expectations, and they’re committed to the process we have. I’m just ready to scrimmage next week and get that first game under our belts in a little more than two weeks.”
The Trojans will play under their home lights of Thirlby Field six times in the regular season, although the final game against crosstown rival Traverse City West in the Patriot Game is technically a road game.
Central begins with a home contest against Plymouth on Aug. 25 and then travels to Lapeer before hosting Davison in Week Three and Mount Pleasant in Week Four. They go to Midland in back-to-back weeks, playing Midland on Sept. 22 and then Midland Dow on Sept. 29. Two Bay City teams — Central and Western — then come to Thirlby on Oct. 6 and Oct. 13, respectively, before the battle between the Trojans and Titans commences on Oct. 20.
“We had a pretty tough schedule last year. I think this season, it’s actually a lot tougher,” Schugars said. “We have Plymouth, a Division 1 school, and then Lapeer and Davison right out of the gate. It’s not an easy start, and then we take on the conference champions in Mount Pleasant and Midland. But with those challenges come opportunities.”
Schugars and the rest of the coaching staff worked with the leadership council in the offseason to develop their own expectations and how they would go about putting their own stamp on the 2023 campaign.
The theme is a simple one.
Win the moment.
“The incremental wins in the moments you have day to day or in practice or even in a drive on the field, if you can stack those winning moments then hopefully you can win the day and win the game,” Schugars said. “There’s a lot of moments in a football game. Winning those can win you games.”
Schugars said the vision they have in mind is winning football games and making the playoffs.
“But that doesn’t happen today and it’s not going to happen tomorrow,” he said. “We just have to work on getting better every day.”
Making that goal a reality, Schugars said the first thing he does is look to his senior group to lead the way. Guys like Anderson Farmer on the offensive line and defensive side of the ball will be an anchor for the Trojans. Jackson Dobreff will see his versatility come into play as a halfback, tight end and linebacker. Brayden McCoon will be another senior leader battling for the quarterback position against junior Drew Zrimec, who has done a great job as signal caller for the JV team.
“This is the opportunity for these guys to step up and make their mark,” Schugars said. “And I mean anyone from the sophomores, juniors and seniors. Look to the leadership and then fill in the pieces that need to be filled in.”
Hopefully, those pieces will be securely in place by the time the first whistle blows at Thirlby Field on Aug. 25.
