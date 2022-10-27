BIG RAPIDS — Blake DeZeeuw thought his soccer career was over a week and a half ago.
On Wednesday, the McBain Northern Michigan Christian goaltender extended it with his 13th shutout of the season as the Comets defeated Roscommon 2-0 in the Division 4 regional semifinals at Big Rapids’ Cardinal Stadium. The win marked the program’s first regional game victory since 1995.
Leland held off Midland Calvary Baptist in the nightcap, 2-1, and the two Comet-mascotted squads face off Saturday at 11 a.m. back on Big Rapids’ artificial turf for the regional championship.
DeZeeuw closed in on a roller toward the box in the NMC’s district opener against Pentwater. The senior belted the ball, but his follow-through took his foot right into the spikes of a Falcons player trying to make a sliding play.
“I was pretty scared,” DeZeeuw said. “It was one of the worst things I’ve ever felt. I thought I broke my foot. Then I started thinking about basketball and stuff like that, and it scared me a little bit.”
NMC (15-3-4) finished that game without its standout goaltender in what ended up a 5-4 win. He was back in net the following Saturday for a 1-0 shutout win over Buckley, but not without some drama.
He spent three days in a wheelchair to rest the foot, then took numerous precautions in the district final with Buckley.
“With the help of ibuprofen, some adrenaline and — we came up a lot of stuff — I was able to play Saturday,” said DeZeeuw, who now sports a shin guard taped to the top of his right foot to protect it.
NMC head coach Taylor Mulder said he went back as far as the team’s records go — about 20 years — and didn’t find a team that won a game in regionals. Last year’s Comets team fell in the regional semifinals.
Leland (18-3-1) moved on to its third regional final in the last five years, besting Calvary Baptist (13-5-1) by a 2-1 score.
“That was our goal, to get to the regional finals,” Leland head coach Rob Sirrine said. “And, obviously, we all want to win it. I keep telling them one game at a time. We have one more Saturday and then we’ll see where we go from there.”
Freshman Weston Burda put Leland on the board 11:23 into the game unassisted. Midland Calvary’s Luke Adams scored just under 10 minutes later to square up the contest.
“That game could have been a little bit different,” Sirrine said. “We hit the crossbar twice in the first half, so we should have put them away a little earlier and it would have been a little less stressful for the fans. But a win’s a win and we go back to work (Thursday) and keep at it.”
With 15:15 left, Daniel Resendiz-Nunez hit the top right corner post from 15 yards out; but the senior captain would put Leland on top for good with 7:40 remaining, bouncing a low shot past Midland goalkeeper Corbin Tyler. Sophomore Max Waldrup assisted.
“Last year, we had a kind of disappointing end to the season,” said Leland junior goaltender James Alpi, who made six saves. “This year we started out with the entire mentality of we’re going to go far, we’re going to win a lot of games and we’re going to do the program proud.”
Junior Agustin Creamer moved back from midfield to sweeper and junior Logan Defour moved to right back, giving the Leland defense its current form that’s produced 13 shutouts and hasn’t allowed more than one goal in its last 11 contests.
“I love my defense,” Alpi said. “We’ve grown definitely as a back five throughout this entire season. I wouldn’t have any other four guys in front of me.”
Leland plans to practice on Glen Lake’s football field before Saturday’s regional final to get some more familiarity playing on artificial turf. McBain NMC plays on artificial turn only once a year, when they visit Clare in Highland Conference play.
The two Comet squads met Sept. 24, with Leland pulling out a 2-0 win and one of those goals coming on a penalty kick.
McBain NMC played Roscommon (10-12-2) twice this season, beating the Bucks 2-0 both times.
Gideon Curell put McBain NMC on the board 6:41 into the game, which kicked off at 43 degrees. Nathan Eisenga drew an assist.
Eisenga added an insurance goal 38 seconds into the second half, off a Ty VanHaitsma assist. DeZeeuw finished with five saves.
Mulder, a 2013 NMC grad, won three district titles as a player but never a regional game. Now he gets to do it as a coach.
“It’s huge for these boys,” Mulder said. “There was a lot of talk early season that we’re not going to be as good as last year. We had that shadow, and they just broke the shadow and they’re here.”
