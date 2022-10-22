TRAVERSE CITY — They call Mack Shane the “joker.”
That’s because he’s so serious, and he showed that Friday, hauling in his first varsity touchdown catch to tie the score and then kicking the game-winning extra point as Traverse City Central topped Traverse City West, 14-13, in the annual TC Patriot Game at Thirlby Field.
“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life before,” Central defensive end Remy Soper of the Trojans’ sideline as Shane hauled in the touchdown pass from Josh Klug. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen people go that crazy over a high school football game before, but I was blessed to be a part of it.”
The victory makes this year’s TC Central senior class 4-0 against the Titans and pulls the all-time series even at 14-14. The Trojans improved to 5-4, while the Titans ended their season 2-7.
That score could have been 14-14 after Shane’s touchdown, but Jackson Dobreff blocked the extra point after West’s second touchdown in what proved to be the difference.
“After 13-0, they have momentum and Dobreff made a phenomenal block on the extra point and we took the momentum right back, even though they scored two touchdowns,” Central head coach Eric Schugars said. “It was just kind of like it took the air out.”
After catching the touchdown to tie the game, Shane had to step up in front of approximately 10,000 fans and kick a crucial extra point to give Central its first lead.
“My heart was beating pretty fast on that one,” Shane said. “I just trusted in my team, and it just went through.”
Ayden Totten appeared to catch an interception that would have all but sealed the deal for West with 1:54 remaining.
Totten thought he had it. So did one referee. Two others disagreed.
“Our kids deserved to win that game,” West head coach Greg Vaughan said. “I’m not saying Central’s not a good team. ... I’m sad for our boys because they were the better team. Obviously, the score is going to say something different.”
Central kept the ball, and Klug hit Mack for a 27-yard touchdown in the back left corner of the end zone three plays later. Mack then had to steady himself enough to kick the extra point, which sailed through for a 14-13 lead with 1:08 remaining. He also booted the following kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, forcing West to start at the 20.
Klug didn’t get to the game until right at kickoff, which was about 15 minutes late because of the pregame Patriot Game festivities. He was at his brother David’s wedding near Bay City that started at 4:30 p.m. and was able to leave right after the ceremony concluded at 5 p.m.
“They were covering our guys that the play was intended for,” Klug said of the late TD pass to Shane. “I just saw Mack had his guy a little bit beat. I’ll throw it up to him. I know Mack. I trust him. He’s a great wide receiver. I trusted him, and he pulled it out.”
“I threw my hand up and my quarterback trusted me and I went up and made a play for the team,” Shane said.
Klug threw for 61 yards and a TD and ran for 22 yards. Reed Seabase rushed for 107 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
Traverse City Central won the previous three matchups by a combined 100 points.
Schugars said he knew Central was within one win of West in the all-time series, but he didn’t want to make a big deal about it with his players.
“I just want to win this one and then we’ll figure out the records after that,” Schugars said. “But that’s pretty sweet. It’s pretty sweet for these kids. It’s a great feeling.”
A long Alex Bocardo kick return after West’s second TD set the Trojans up at the Titan 8-yard line. Seabase cashed that in with a 6-yard TD run, stretching to reach the goal line. Shane kicked the extra point.
After a scoreless first half, West took advantage of great field position caused by several Trojan penalties to put together a three-play drive that ended in Reece Robertson’s 22-yard cut-back touchdown run. Brier Meridith kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
A Parker Kirschner interception on Central’s next possession gave West a short field again, but the Titans faced a 2nd-and-25 before Isaac Kelsey found Adeyo Ilemobade for a 33-yard pass play. Kelsey eventually ran in a quarterback sneak for a 13-0 lead with 4:42 left in the third quarter.
The first half featured no scoring and a lot of defensive plays.
Bocardo intercepted a West pass after Kelsey was hit as he threw. Ilemobade returned the favor for the Titans two possessions later.
Soper made a tackle for loss on 4th-and-1 to force a West turnover on downs, and the Titans’ Jalen Emerson did the same as Central was knocking on the door at the West 4 on 4th-and-1.
Brayden McCoon and Seabase logged 11 tackles each, while Soper had four tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss.
Robertson led West’s ground game with 74 yards on 14 totes. Kelsey completed 9/14 passes for 88 yards.
West won the junior varsity game 28-12 and the freshman contest 30-22 Thursday.
