FIFE LAKE — Just over a year ago, many close to her thought Meagan Lange was dead.
Early reports from a car accident scene Friday, June 18, 2021, had Forest Area superintendent Josh Rothwell prepared to call Northwest Education Services to arrange for extra counselors at the school the following Monday.
Lange, a standout three-sport athlete, was ejected through the windshield of her Toyota Matrix on Shippy Road as the vehicle rolled somewhere between three and five times.
“I had a couple different people who were on the scene with affiliations with the school,” Rothwell said, “and they said it didn’t look good.”
Carolyn Woodhams was about ready to leave home for an appointment when her daughter Eliza noticed a commotion outside. That turned out to be the accident scene, right in front of their property on Shippy Road.
Despite not being able to get close to the scene, and seeing a body on the ground covered in blood, Woodhams knew it was Meagan and messaged Lange’s mother and then called her over Facebook.
“I didn’t know how she’d be able to survive this,” Woodhams said. “They asked me how it looked, and I said, ‘It’s not good.’ I said, ‘If she recovers from this, it’s going to be a miracle.’”
ALL CRASHING DOWN
Lange was returning from Cadillac to pick up items for the Forest Area prom that night. She doesn’t remember anything about the event and several days following, but her family was told the car flipped over three to five times. Meagan, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time, went through the windshield and landed quite some distance away. There were no witnesses to the accident.
The car struck a mailbox, but it’s uncertain whether that caused the accident or if the car lost control before that on the paved section of Shippy Road 1.1 miles farther down the same road from Lange’s home, with the high school in between. The vehicle’s airbags didn’t deploy, and alcohol was not a factor.
Meagan was already in the ambulance when her parents — Jon and Kallie — arrived, and medical personnel wouldn’t allow them inside.
“We thought she was dead,” said Jon Lange, the girls basketball and boys and girls cross country coach at Forest Area.
The car was on the driver’s side in a ditch facing the opposite way it was traveling.
“I was trying to stay as calm as I could,” Kassie Lange said. “At that point, I figured my daughter was dead.”
Meagan’s boyfriend, Josh Sayler, pulled up to the scene, but couldn’t get within 50 yards or pass through because of the bevy of emergency vehicles on the road. He wasn’t sure who it was, but tried calling Meagan twice to check on her. Then he saw the stretcher.
“I didn’t realize it was her on the stretcher until I talked to the police,” Sayler said. “I was definitely shaken up. I had two family members die in car accidents, and didn’t want another one.”
Sayler, a 2021 Forest Area grad, was about 10 minutes behind her coming back from Cadillac, having stopped at his home in between.
Sayler wasn’t allowed to see her in the hospital because he wasn’t related.
So he did what he could and went back to the accident scene to look for her possessions, which were scattered all over. He found her necklace and keychain in a nearby cornfield, about 20 feet from where the car ended up in a ditch. Water bottles, remnants of a case from the state track and field finals two weeks prior littered the field.
Meagan sustained a broken clavicle, punctured lung, bruised lung and liver and lacerations above her right eye.
TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY
Once she was stabilized, Jon Lange noticed Meagan was acting differently several days later. She stayed at Munson for a week to recuperate.
Doctors told her parents that scans revealed moderate to severe traumatic brain injury. They said she might not be “normal” for three years as a result of the TBI.
“I can’t think of words sometimes,” Meagan said, saying sometimes if she’s trying to think of a word like “apple,” she’ll instead come up with “MacIntosh.”
She developed difficulty multitasking. So the fall cross country season, a sport that’s more focused on just one thing, wasn’t a problem. The winter basketball campaign, where she plays point guard and has to dribble and run while diagnosing the defense, revealed the issue.
Things that were second nature became chores. Basketball, her favorite sport, strikingly brought those issues to the surface.
“I couldn’t do a layup,” said Meagan, a starter on varsity since her freshman year. “I could dribble to get there. It was definitely frustrating through all that. I knew what I wanted to do, but I just couldn’t.”
She still started all season, and never missed a practice. But it wasn’t the same, and Meagan couldn’t wait for track season because basketball was so different for her now.
Meagan jokes that her memory wasn’t good before, and it is worse now.
Algebra was no problem. Subtracting 140 from 280 was.
SPRINTING PAST
Lange’s determination to get back to sports was evident, despite her plethora of injuries.
She couldn’t walk or talk for two weeks. By the third week, nurses could help Meagan on her feet with the help of belts.
Upon returning home, she leaned on walls as she traversed the once familiar landscape. Seven months after the accident, she was finally cleared to drive again.
The 5-foot-1 rising senior completed six months of intensive outpatient physical therapy.
Meagan’s older sister, Lauren, is a cancer survivor. Clearly, that will to persevere runs in their blood.
During Meagan’s recovery in the hospital, Sayler was again denied access because they weren’t related. Limited to connecting via electronic means, he said he snuck into the hospital once to see her.
“I saw videos,” Sayler said. “She could barely walk. It was hard. Now she’s going to states for track. She’s come such a long way.”
They went on walks together as she regained stamina, and worked on hand-eye coordination by throwing Nerf balls into a basket in her room.
RECORD RECOVERY
Meagan set Forest Area school records in the 400 and three of the four relay events in 2021. She received the Warrior Award as the track team’s MVP three days before the crash, earning all-conference in the two sprint relays and the 400 in 2021. She went to state finals and broke the school’s cross county record in 2020.
What she accomplished the year after the accident is even more impressive.
The cross country and basketball seasons didn’t go as planned.
A runner who only placed outside the top five in three of 11 cross-country events as a sophomore had a season-best eighth-place finish last year, a full two minutes off her personal best from the campaign prior.
“I didn’t know how track would go because of basketball and cross country,” Meagan said. “Then my first meet went well, and I kept trying to get better every meet.”
She entered three events in the 12-team McBain Northern Michigan Christian Invitational to start the season April 11.
The day’s first event brought the 3,200-meter relay, and Forest Area finished last out of 11 quartets by almost 11 seconds. Next brought the 1,600-meter run, with Lange taking 14th out of 29.
Her final event of the day was the 800-meter dash, where she finished second out of 34 to score all eight of Forest Area’s points in the meet.
By season’s end, she again helped break her own school records in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, topping that with an 800 time that shattered a Forest Area record that stood since 1996 by seven seconds.
She actually broke that record three times, first at the May 16 Kalkaska Last Chance, then two more times in her final two races.
Lange won the 400-meter dash at the Cadillac News meet May 30. Then she took third in the 800 in the Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Meet the following day, as Forest Area is the only school that competes in both area all-star meets.
Lange ran a season-best (and school-record) 2:26.85 at the Honor Roll, a day after running in two events at Lake City. Four days later, she broke the school record again with a 2:26.45 in the Division 4 state finals to place eighth and earn an all-state medal.
Sayler went to the track finals to see her come full circle.
“That was awesome going down there and seeing her crush it,” Sayler said. “It’s amazing she’s come this far, this fast. Some people don’t even get feeling back. It’s definitely one in a million.”
PROM REDUX
Even though Josh graduated a year ago, they went to prom this spring to come full circle.
The 2021 prom was at 7 p.m. the night of the accident, and they planned to head out at 4:30 p.m. for photos. They were headed home from picking up some last-minute accessories in Cadillac to get ready for the event at Railroad Square in Kalkaska.
The 2022 prom took place at Eldorado Golf Course and Cadillac Grill, and the couple took photos with her sister at the pavilion in Cadillac beforehand to commemorate the occasion.
“I was definitely grateful to be able to go after last year,” Sayler said.
The two have dated for two years, and Meagan wears a promise ring on her left ring finger.
“I feel like I’m a little more grown up now after all this,” Meagan said.
EVEN HIGHER GOALS
Lars Mitchell, a physical therapist in Kingsley, noticed something different about Lange almost the moment she walked into his office after the 2021-22 school year. He quickly diagnosed a pelvic rotation that she’d had since the accident that effectively made one of her legs 1.5 inches longer than the other because her pelvis had shifted higher on one side.
As a side effect, her body compensated by constantly tilting her head in order to see straight. It was causing headaches when she didn’t.
The issue is being corrected by a regimen of stretching and exercise to put things back in place, which should help her running performance even more, especially in sprints. A deep-muscle contusion was also found a year later.
With those issues addressed by the 2022 fall cross-country season, hopes are even higher for her senior campaign.
She’s set her sights on school records in the 1,600 and 3,200, as well as getting back to the cross country state finals.
Four hangers are already needed to hold up her medal-laden varsity jacket in the closet. She hopes to eventually get more medals than her father, an all-state track athlete at Ogemaw Heights.
She’s only the second Forest Area track athlete to score at least a point in every meet for two straight years, joining Marissa Ingersoll, an All-American at Aquinas College.
“Meagan is a very lucky young lady,” Woodhams said. “She had a lot of prayers on her side that day.”
