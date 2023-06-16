TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters took a rare loss as the Battle Creek Battle Jacks went off for a dozen runs in Friday’s Northwoods League action at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The Pit Spitters looked well on their way to their 14th win of the season when they took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but the Battle Jacks scored eight straight runs over the next three innings to take a six-run lead after four.
Traverse City plated five in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to one run at 8-7, but Battle Creek responded with three in the top of the fifth and one more in the sixth to eventually win 12-8.
It was just the Battle Jacks’ sixth win of the season and only the Pit Spitters’ fifth loss so far in the 2023 campaign.
The Rockford Rivets also lost, so the Pit Spitters maintain their 2.5-game lead in the Great Lakes East Division.
Nick Powers took the loss as he lasted three innings and gave up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Powers had not given up a run in 12 innings of work prior to Friday’s start. His ERA now sits at 3.60.
Colin Summerhill had a double and four RBI for the Pit Spitters. Devin Hukill was 3 for 5 from the dish with two runs scored and an RBI, and Parker Brosius was 2 for 5 with a run driven in and a run scored. Brosius is hitting .404 while Hukill is sitting at .340.
The Pit Spitters continue their homestand at Turtle Creek Stadium on Saturday and Sunday when they welcome in the second-place Rivets.
Carson Fischer (1-0, 2.30 ERA) gets the starting nod for Traverse City against Rockford’s Cale McCallister (1-0, 5.73 ERA) in Saturday’s contest. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Sunday’s matchup will see Josh Lanham (1-0, 2.12 ERA) take the bump for the Pit Spitters against the Rivets’ Michael Morse (2-1, 1.35 ERA) with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch.
