CADILLAC — Anyone not taking this year’s Cadillac volleyball team seriously is embracing an unadvisable and hilarious concept.
Although some people in the area haven’t completely written Cadillac off, being a Division 1 school in northern Michigan pays a price while some in different areas of the state haven’t seen the Vikings play once.
The Vikings are coming off a their first-ever Division 2 state finals trip that ended in being runner-up, and some still don’t believe in them. The Vikings are moving from Division 2 to Division 1 this season and some expect they will have a long journey to return to Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
After witnessing first-hand their playoff run, my mom — who was a volleyball coach for a decade — followed Cadillac from afar and couldn’t believe no one had faith in this team.
Winning in sports is no easy feat, but Cadillac has made it look easy at times. A lot of that has to do with having a veteran head coach Michelle Brines on the sidelines.
Coming off my first year of covering sports for the Traverse City Record-Eagle, I have learned many things. One of the biggest is to never underestimate a team that is heading into the new season with a chip on its shoulder.
Myself and others believed lasts season that Leland with head coach Laurie Glass and her squad could be the team to get to Battle Creek.
Rookie mistake by me.
If a school hasn’t won a district game or advanced to regionals, it’s best to give them a chance. We’re now in the time of year where every school thinks it’s their year.
I witnessed last season the Cadillac volleyball team remind local and statewide critics they are a good volleyball program; but to some, making it to the Division 2 state finals wasn’t enough despite it being the first year in program history the Vikings earned that accomplishment.
Decades of dominance in the Big North Conference and districts still isn’t enough.
What does Cadillac need to do?
The Vikings are still strong with Carissa Musta — the reigning 2022 Record-Eagle Volleyball Player of the Year — back for her senior season. Musta is coming off an impressive junior campaign in which she led the team in kills (505) and blocks. But Coach Brines noted Musta still has much more to prove.
If Cadillac makes it back to state rounds, is it time to put them on the same pedestal as other top schools in the state? The answer seems like a simple yes.
Since the season kicked off, Cadillac has been on cruise control, going 7-0-2.
The Vikings stormed through their opponents on Saturday by going 4-0 at their home invitational. They defeated Garber, Sault Area, Leland and Mount Pleasant.
Cadillac looks stronger and faster than last season because former football coach Shawn Jackson had the girls in the gym. Not only does Cadillac look stronger, but they’re much deeper because the junior varsity team is just as skilled as the varsity starters.
If Cadillac keeps this up as the Vikings head deeper into the season, it’ll be worth ranking them in the Top 10.
