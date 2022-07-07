KALAMAZOO — Colin Summerhill and the Traverse City Pit Spitters opened their second half of the season in grand fashion.
After the defending Northwoods League champions finished the first 36 games at 18-18, they came out and made a statement Wednesday with a 9-5 road victory over the Kalamazoo Growlers thanks to a first-inning grand slam from Summerhill.
The Growlers have already secured their spot in the postseason after winning the Great Lakes East Division in the first half, so the Pit Spitters (19-18) still have some work to do. And they got right to work against the Growlers (22-15)
Summerhill tacked on another run in the top of the fifth, finishing the game with six RBI. But the runs didn’t stop there. Traverse City scored one more in the top of the sixth with a sacrifice bunt from right fielder Trey Truitt and two more in the top of the ninth.
But the Growlers didn’t go away quietly.
They started hot in the bottom of the first when shortstop Sam Kirkpatrick put Kalamazoo on the board with a two-run homer. In the sixth, a sacrifice fly from left-handed hitter Anthony Stephan helped inch them closer.
In the seventh, the Growlers filled up the bases, scoring two runs and cutting the Pit Spitter lead in half. Livonia native Mitch White came in to stop the bleeding and got the Traverse City out of the jam.
Starter Derek Clark didn’t disappoint. He finished the game with six innings pitched for the Spitters, throwing 80 pitches while striking out three and allowing four hits with three earned runs. The win was his third of the season.
Jakob Marsee went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of singles and a double for Traverse City. The game amrked one of Marsee’s best performances as a Pit Spitter this season. Christian Beal got on base with a pair of walks and also stole a base
When the Pit Spitters needed him the most, Anthony Ramirez showed up in the bottom of the ninth. In just one inning, he struck out one, left two on with no runs or hits. This season, the Pit Spitters have asked Ramirez to finish games and he’s delivered most of the time.
Through the first half of the season, Ramirez compiled a 3.86 ERA with 21 innings pitched while striking out 26. The last time Ramirez pitched was the 11-inning thriller of a win on June 27 against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
The Pit Spitters road trip continues Thursday in Kalamazoo before heading off to Kokomo to face the Jackrabbits.
