KALKASKA — The love was not in the air between the Traverse City Bay Reps and Grosse Pointe South on Valentine’s Day Tuesday.
But Ethan Coleman showed his Bay Reps and their supporters the love with a go-ahead 2-1 goal in the third period to help push his team to victory.
The game was supposed to take place in early January but was postponed because of a snowstorm. However, Gross Pointe South still wanted to play; so the game was moved to the Kaliseum in Kalkaska because there was no time available at Centre Ice Arena.
The Bay Reps came out with energy Tuesday. No one scored in the first period, but the Reps had 10 shots on goal.
Bay Reps senior forward Campbell Holland put the Bay Reps on the board for a 1-0 lead in the second period with an assist from Coleman, but the Blue Devils responded minutes later with their only goal to tie it 1-1.
The Reps broke the 1-1 tie on a power-play opportunity that Coleman cashed in.
“I saw the guy coming out at me to block the shot, but I just went around him a little bit and saw the top right corner,” Coleman said.
The Blue Devils had 36 shots on goal to the Reps’ 23, but Bay Reps goalie Garrett Hathaway had the gloves of steel on Tuesday and had 22 saves.
“Their goalie played well,” Hathaway said. “He had some big saves against our good scoring opportunities, so he made it difficult.”
Hathaway had a lot of big-time saves throughout the night that prevented the Bay Reps from losing. In the second period, Gross Pointe had a five-minute power play that bled into the third period but got nothing out of it.
“Garrett was awesome tonight,” Reps head coach Mike Matteucci said. “He’s such an athletic kid. He’s well over 200 pounds, and to move the way he does is phenomenal.”
The Bay Reps’ defense contained the Blue Devils whenever they entered Hathaway’s area. Gross Pointe South had multiple power-play opportunities before and after the five-minute major, but the Reps got the puck out whenever it was near Hathaway.
“It’s always a work in progress, and our kids competed hard tonight,” Matteucci said. “They got physical at times, but we stuck with playing a good, physical game.”
The Bay Reps’ physical play set up the Blue Devils to have nine total minutes of power play opportunities, but they didn’t score at all. Matteucci was pleased with how his defense played throughout the night.
Hathaway finished the night with 22 saves, adding to his season total of 184. Hathaway missed out on most of the season trying to recover from a football injury he suffered, but he continues to show why he’s been the go-to guy this season.
The Bay Reps have two more games remaining before they begin their quest for playoff glory. With a win on Tuesday, the team vibe and mentality the rest of the way is to take it one game at a time and not look ahead.
“The mentality right now is to just go to each practice, get better, and work hard and prepare for playoffs,” Hathaway said. “We have a special group right here.”
Despite his team winning by a goal, Matteucci understands that most of the games might be like it was on Tuesday night once the postseason rolls around. He also noted that the team created a lot of offensive opportunities and defended well, which can help their playoff chances.
The Bay Reps finish their remaining two games on the road with Grandville on Friday and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.