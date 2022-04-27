TRAVERSE CITY — Savanna Wojtanowski remembers playing in a Traverse City West soccer game where they had to use leaf blowers to see the lines.
The weather for Tuesday’s clash between West and Traverse City Central — the first between the rival girls soccer teams on Central’s new Trojan Athletic Complex — wasn’t quite that bad, but temperatures dipped just below freezing by the game’s conclusion and the second half featured steady light snow that slowly accumulated on the field.
In what was supposed to be part of a massive Central-vs.-West jamboree of five simultaneous contests, the Titans took center stage for the several hundred fans who braved the weather to see a 3-0 Titans shutout victory.
“She’s sitting over there, waving her hands up and rubbing them together,” senior Ally Jo McKenna said of Wojtanowski, her second-year coach and former Titan goaltender. “And we’re all in shorts and short-sleeve shirts.”
Wojtanowski high-tailed it out of TAC soon after the game, seeking someplace warm.
“The difference being the coach now,” she said, “is you’re not able to run around during the game.”
Still, her TC West Titans (3-0-2, 1-0-1 Big North) warmed up the offense in the first half, scoring all of the game’s goals in the first 45 minutes. West led 3-0 by halftime, the same score the Titans won by in their first meeting last season.
Senior Amelia Rooks scored the first goal early on, with an assist from McKenna. Quinn Disbrow tacked on another almost midway through the half, and McKenna scored 4:21 before halftime off a Disbrow assist.
“First five minutes of the game, we came out strong,” McKenna said. “That’s where we make our mark on this team, and I think we did that well tonight.”
Central’s young team was a little shell-shocked at the combination of West’s attack and the elements. The Trojans (2-2-3, 0-1-1 Big North) start four freshmen, including goalkeeper Amelia Jordan, and also have three sophomores playing regularly.
West starting goalie Gwen Allore is the Titans’ only freshman on varsity, and all three scores were produced by Titan seniors.
Those seniors remember last year’s 2-1 loss to Central at the Keystone Soccer Complex as TAC was still under construction. The setback ended a streak of West dominance in the series, winning 13 consecutive games going back to 2015.
“We were coming in this time to get revenge from last season,” McKenna said. “As seniors, and there’s seven of us on the team this year, that was our our main goal. We have another game (against them), but our first game is done with Central and we beat them, so it’s nice to feel it after we lost in a heartbreaker last year.”
Central turned things up a bit in the second half, generating four shots on goal after not registering one in the first 45 minutes.
Jordan made nine saves and Allore four. West also won the junior varsity game 2-0.
Jordan joined three other freshmen — Iali Rodenroth, Tessa Petty and Lucia France — in the lineup. Sophomores Addison Booher, Emma Jo Papranec and Calla Berhmann also played good minutes.
“The future looks very exciting,” Central head coach Charley Needham said. “This year, just everything that we’ve already accomplished. It’s cool getting those young players involved early so they can be a part of that program and build through it and then have a stellar junior and senior year as well — because that experience helps a ton.”
The two teams split last year’s contests, and uncharacteristically didn’t get to meet for a third time when districts rolled around.
“I just liked the way that we came out the second half with a little more intensity,” Needham said. “Our goal is to not have to have a first half like we did in order to achieve a better second half. Our goal is to come out as hard as we can from the beginning, so that’s what we’re working on.”
West scored 12 goals in its first two games, then saw the offense dry up for only two combined scores in ties against Cadillac and Marquette.
“We didn’t want our first loss to be Central,” McKenna said, “because, obviously, that would also not have felt good.”
West hosts Gaylord on Thursday — when the weather supposedly will be more cooperative — while Central heads to Petoskey that day.
