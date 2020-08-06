EAST JORDAN — Caleb Carson isn’t worried about the mileage he will see as a new part of the Rochester University track and cross country team.
He’s worried about the traffic that comes with living in bustling Rochester Hills.
The East Jordan graduate is moving from a town of 2,350 friends and family to a city with a population of a whopping 74,516 people.
Carson joined five of his East Jordan teammates in moving on the the college ranks to continue their running career when he committed to Rochester this spring. It was that group of friends that Carson grew up with that led him to strive for more.
“The environment of the team,” Carson said was his biggest motivator. “We all wanted to run in college and we all knew we wanted to run in college freshman year. That drove my decision to peruse it.”
While he was never the fastest runner at East Jordan he knew he wanted to keep competing past his time as a Red Devil. According to Red Devils’ head coach Matt Peterson, Carson has a golden opportunity at Rochester.
“If he goes into college very fit I think he can really turn some heads,” Peterson said. “I think he’s totally untapped.”
Peterson met Carson when he was his teacher in seventh grade. Peterson noted the maturity and ability to overcome adversity as some of his strongest attributes that stood out to him and college coaches.
Carson dealt with some injury problems in high school, mostly with his ankles, but overcame them to reach the next level.
“He’s never been our first guy but he was the most talented in terms of foot speed and athleticism on the entire team,” Peterson said.
Carson said his coach was an integral part of pushing the team to run in college and it always pushed them, no matter how far they were down.
”Our coach pushed us to be the best we could be,” he said. “Every year we kept getting better and better and in the back of our minds we always had the long term goal of college.”
One big lure to Rochester was his new coach. Coincidentally, both Peterson and his new coach were mentored by the same coach in their youth. He enjoyed working under Peterson and said he is ready to do more of the same at Rochester.
“Coach Wilson is pretty serious about winning and becoming the best I can be ... it reminded me a little of coach Peterson,” Carson said. “They have similar coaching styles because they were coached by the same person.”
