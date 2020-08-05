EAST JORDAN — East Jordan head cross country coach Matt Peterson didn’t really have to worry about motivating his team last season.
A total of six runners moved on to the college ranks, constantly chasing and pushing each other to new heights.
The best way that Madonna-bound Alex Schlueter used to push his teammates was before the races even begun.
“Alex has given some of most inspirational pre-race speeches that I have ever heard,” Peterson said. “I was stunned, he may not be the most talented guy but he has the most heart.”
The 5-foot-7 East Jordan graduate will join the Madonna track and cross country teams this fall and will be heading to Livonia in just over two weeks.
That wasn’t always the plan for Schlueter. He had an epiphany after one important message from Peterson during X-C camp last fall.
“Coach said ‘all of you guys could run in college and if you really like running just talk to me after practice’,” Schlueter said. “I went to him right after that and we started to set my goals.”
Schlueter wasn’t always the fastest of the five college-bound male runners on his team, but he was always there to push his teammates to better times. Schlueter recalled a time when he beat teammate Ethan Nachazel, the school’s top runner.
“I beat Ethan one time this year and I couldn’t talk to him at practice for a couple of days,” Schlueter recalled. “I couldn’t ask for a different guy to beat on one day and get completely destroyed by the next day.”
Nachazel and his brother Aaron will both be headed to Lake Superior State this fall. Schlueter said the pair’s drive to run in college from an early age rubbed off on him and pushed him to seek out a spot in college.
Schlueter found a spot on Madonna’s team after being contacted by them last fall. He was the only Red Devil to follow up and found himself on a visit in no time — about as long as it took him to decide it was the place for him.
He was ready to attend Saginaw Valley State University until he made the trip to Livonia. He emailed the coach the same night as his visit and offered his intent to sign with the Crusaders.
The Crusaders offered him both an athletic and academic scholarship, covering room and board and part of tuition. He will not be alone in the bustling suburbs of Detroit as parts of his family reside in the area.
Peterson said that Schlueter had the most heart he had seen out of an athlete in most of his time as a coach.
”I have seen him hurt so bad during races, he can really go to the well,” Peterson said. “He has just so much believe in himself that I wish I could can that ... If I could can that, I would give it to anyone that I coach.”
Schlueter will be studying elementary education with a focus on language arts in his time at Madonna. He has yet to meet his team because of the ongoing pandemic but hopes to fill a similar role that he did in high school to start his college career.
“I hope I can fill the hole that the seniors who left last year left,” he said. “I want step in and let the first guy be himself while I am the fifth guy who can hold down the fort a bit.“
