TRAVERSE CITY — Just call him “coach.”
Traverse City West senior shortstop and pitcher Ian Robertson may as well have the title. All his teammates already called him that.
“He was always a situational coach when he was on the field,” Titans head coach Matt Bocian said. “They joke around and call him ‘Coach Ian’ on the field, but he’s a general out there.”
He’s heading up the 2023 Record-Eagle All-Region Baseball Team as well, earning Player of the Year honors.
As far as the “Coach Ian” moniker, teammates say his reinforcement of what Titan coaches say just brings the message home even more.
“He’s basically a coach for us,” said junior center fielder Isaac Kelsey. “You can hear him every play, telling people where to be. It comes better from a player perspective than coming from a coach, for sure.”
Robertson ended his TC West tenure as the Titans’ all-time hits leader and committed to play college baseball at Tufts University in Boston. Interestingly, nobody else at West plays the same combo of three boys sports — soccer, basketball and baseball — as Robertson. He earned nine varsity letters in his West career.
“Ian is a very smart player, one of the smartest I’ve ever had,” Bocian said. “He knows what to do on the field and in the classroom.”
Robertson grew up in North Carolina, but his exuberant support of all Titan athletics is obvious, whether he’s leading the student section at basketball and volleyball games or heading up the bucket brigade at West football contests.
“Front row, banging on buckets, for sure,” said Kelsey, who also was West’s starting quarterback last season. “He’s everybody’s biggest supporter.”
Robertson also serves in student government and gets to hand pick the bucket brigade, where he, Trae Collins and Ben Schramski typically head up the student section for football games. Part of his student government role included sitting in on interviews and giving input for West’s girls soccer head coaching position.
“He has pride,” Bocian said. “He has pride where he goes to school and wants everyone there to succeed.”
One childhood friend he’s kept from his North Carolina days is Jackson Ferris. They lived in the same neighborhood in Mount Airy, North Carolina, and their dads coached baseball together.
Ferris, a left-handed pitcher, was drafted in the second round last year by the Chicago Cubs.
Jackson and Robertson played on the same baseball teams growing up, playing up an age group to be on Ian’s older brother Luke’s team in Little League.
“He was great at calming me down and making me not nervous,” Robertson said. “It was always good to be around those guys. It really helped me love the game.”
Luke is playing at Albion College, and their father Jim, played at the College of Wooster when the Fighting Scots made the Division 3 College World Series. Clearly, baseball was in his blood from an early age.
“As far back as I can remember, I’ve been swinging a bat and throwing,” Robertson said.
Jackson has always rooted for the Boston Red Sox, so now that Robertson is headed to Boston, and the duo intends to take in a game at Fenway Park.
Robertson played three years varsity, starting at third base as a sophomore, but he played all over at second, outfield, shortstop and designated hitter.
That gave him a deep knowledge of every position outside of catcher on the field, which he put to good use later to help a Titans team that was supposed to be in a rebuilding year of sorts into one that won 29 games, including district and regional championships.
“What’s weird is our team that made the state quarterfinals were not as talented as the last two years,” Robertson said. “The young guys were just always working, always at the field, getting swings in. They bought into the culture.”
Robertson said the West coaches had the players buy into an underdog mentality that led to a district crown with wins over Marquette and Traverse City Central by a combined 9-2 score. Robertson went 3-for-7 against Central in the marathon 15-inning game.
West then went on to a 1-0 regional semifinal win at Midland Dow as Jack Griffiths tossed a no-hitter to help beat Caledonia 6-2 for the regional championship at Central Michigan University as Robertson went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs and a steal.
“The coaches are always there, always working, giving us a lot of confidence,” Robertson said. “They know how to motivate us.”
Part of that motivation was Bocian telling Titan players Caledonia was only throwing its third-best pitcher against them, using that white lie to motivate the team when Caledonia actually did use its top pitcher, Grand Rapids Community College commit Canyen Veldhouse.
“You understand there were going to be growing pains,” Robertson said. “The beginning of the year was tough. I hate losing. ... To watch it all come together and to be beating teams we shouldn’t be beating made it worth it.”
DREAM TEAM
DIVISION 1-2
Ian Robertson, TC West, Sr. SS, P (Player of the Year) — Robertson earned Player of the Year honors in the Big North Conference with a .425 batting average, 34 RBI, 42 runs, 14 extra-base hits and 21 stolen bases. As a pitcher, he put up a 1.66 earned-run average, 1.317 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched), a 7-3 record, two saves and 41 strikeouts in 46.1 frames.
Jack Griffiths, TC West, Jr., P (Pitcher of the Year) — Butler commit dominated Big North Conference competition to the tune of a 7-1 record, 0.60 ERA and 0.669 WHIP. Fanned 99 batters in 58.1 innings. Gave up only 5 earned runs, 16 walks (fewest among area pitchers with 80+ Ks) and 23 hits this season. Also drove in 12 runs as a hitter.
Josh Klug, TC Central, Sr., P/1B — Louisville commit and 1st-team all-BNC pick hit .378 with 29 RBI, 29 runs, 5 doubles, 7 triples and 2 home runs
Quinten Gillespie, TC West, Jr., 2B/SS — The Titan infielder was first-team all-Big North after hitting .368 with 33 RBI, 38 runs, an area-leading 12 doubles, 4 triples (5th in the area) and 13 steals, all while adding an effective arm in the West staff with a 2.12 ERA and 1.281 WHIP and 3 saves in 29.2 innings.
Reed Seabase, TC Central, Sr., C — A little catch-22 for the Trojans’ all-conference backstop. The catcher had 22 RBI and 22 steals this season, hitting .417 with 27 runs, 7 doubles, a triple and a home run.
Dan Wallington, Benzie Central, Jr., C — First-team all-Northwest Conference selection batted a whopping .494 this season with 10 doubles, a home run, 33 RBI, 29 runs, 8 steals and was plunked 11 times. On-base percentage of .561 and a 1.181 OPS round out a top resume.
Gavin Hewitt, Boyne City, Sr., SS/CF — Capped off a three-sport Rambler career with a 3.984 GPA and hitting .425 in baseball. First-team all-LMC pick drove in 17 runs and scored 21, hitting 9 doubles, a triple and 2 home runs along the way. Stole 15 bases.
Louden Stradling, Gaylord, Sr., OF — First-team all-Big North outfielder and state champion wrestler committed to the mat at Central Michigan. Scored 34 runs in 30 games, batting .442 with 18 RBI, 5 doubles, a triple and 16 steals. Top 20 in the area in OPS at 1.052.
Owen Dawson, TC Central, Sr., IF — Did a bit of everything for the Trojans, hitting for average at .425, driving in 22 runs, sealing 20 bases and collecting 6 extra-base hits. Drew 1st-team all-BNC honors.
Eli Graves, Kingsley, Jr., OF — First-team all-Northwest selection batted .471 with 8 doubles and 3 triples in 29 games, driving in 15 runs, scoring 31 and stealing 22 bases. Got on base 53 percent of the time and ended with a 1.165 OPS.
Corbin Allen, Grayling, So., OF — Hit .456 as a sophomore in the LMC, and not just for high average. Hit 3 doubles, 4 triples and 2 home runs, driving in 24 and scoring 39 runs. Stole 33 bases, and walked 21 times to just 11 Ks.
Justin Grahn, Kingsley, Sr., P — Consistently one of the best pitchers in northern Michigan this season, he ended the campaign with a 1.27 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, 7-3 record and 83 strikeouts in 55 innings. One of only 4 area pitchers with 50+ innings and 10 or fewer earned runs.
Landen Hart, Kalkaska, Sr., OF/P — First-team all-Lake Michigan outfielder combined with Chris Gay for a formidable offensive duo. Hart hit .388 with 11 RBI, 17 runs, 6 doubles, 3 triples and 12 steals in 28 games.
Adam Workman, Manistee, Sr., OF — Averaged almost a run and a steal a game, with 35 runs and 30 pilfers in 38 contests. Added 22 RBI, a .396 average, 10 doubles, a triple and a home run to his resume.
Bode Bielas, Kingsley, Jr., C — First-team all-Northwest Conference backstop hit .387 for the Stags, driving in 15 run and scoring 15 more in 24 games. Posted a .918 OPS and .467 on-bae percentage.
DIVISION 3-4
Connor Wallace, Inland Lakes, Jr., P/OF — Led all area players in strikeouts (124) and tied for second in RBI (41) and steals (44). Batted .537, leading the Bulldogs to the D4 No. 1 ranking a good chunk of the season. Posted an 11-0 record as a pitcher with a 0.13 ERA, allowing only one earned run and 14 hits in 55.2 frames. Ski Valley’s Player of the Year.
Benji Allen, Glen Lake, So., P/SS — A force on the mound and at the plate, Allen is a star in the making. Struck out 89 in 54.1 innings with a 1.44 ERA, 0.975 WHIP and .132 average against. Just as impressive at the plate, hitting .523 with 7 doubles, a triple, 2 home runs, 39 RBI, 44 runs and 15 steals.
Sean Galla, Glen Lake, Sr., 3B/OF — Led all area players with 45 RBI, batting .434 to help lead the Lakers to the state quarterfinals. Hit 8 doubles and 2 triples, with 34 runs, 10 steals and 21 walks.
Kaden Hansel, Inland Lakes, Sr., SS/P — Fifth in runs scored among all area players, the 1st-team all-Ski Valley pick batted .391 with 6 doubles, a triple, 31 RBI, 50 runs and 27 steals. Had a minuscule 0.29 RA and .708 WHIP with an 11-0 record and 78 Ks in 48 frames.
Owen Waha, Charlevoix, So., P — Tied with Wallace for 2nd among area hitters with 41 RBI, hitting 6 doubles and 3 triples and stealing 12 bases. Posted an 8-1 pitching record with 77 whiffs in 45.1 innings, putting up a 1.08 ERA, 0.926 WHIP and .166 batting average against.
Connor Sisson, Mesick, Jr., C — Ranked in the top 10 in the region in RBI (39, 6th), runs scored (47, 6th) and steals (41, 4th). Batted .390 with 8 doubles, a home run and 17 walks.
Noah Lamb, Glen Lake, Sr., IF — Fourth among area players in RBI (40) and third in runs (51), the 1st-team all-Northwest pick batted .438 with 18 stolen bases, 3 triples and a home run.
Aiden Spiegl, Charlevoix, So., IF — Second among area players in runs (52) and 9th in RBI (36), the sophomore all-LMC pick hit .567 with 10 doubles, 5 triples and 26 steals. Walked 24 times to only 2 strikeouts.
Cole Merrill, Bear Lake, Jr., OF/P — Second out of all area pitchers with 108 strikeouts in 58.1 innings. Put up a 2.28 ERA, 1.457 WHIP and .168 average against. Also could be here just for his hitting, batting .369 with a 1.006 OPS, hitting 7 doubles, driving in 29, scoring 25 runs and stealing 24 bags.
Travis Hughey, Bear Lake, Sr., IF — First-team all-WMD selection hit 10 doubles and a home run on his way to a .438 batting average. Drove in 34 runs, scored 32 and stole 12 bases in 29 games.
Aiden Gokey, Glen Lake, Jr., 1B — Big first baseman hit the ball just like you’d expect — hard. Hit 6 doubles and 3 triples on his way to an even .400 average, adding in 32 RBI and 40 runs. But also walked 26 times (to only 11 Ks).
Korbyn Russell, East Jordan, So., 1B/P — Lefty struck out 98 batters to rank fifth in the region, posting a 6-3 record with a 0.69 ERA, 0.898 WHIP and .154 batting average against. Drove in 23 runs and scored 19 as a hitter, belting three home runs.
Kelan Pletcher, Ellsworth, Sr., CF/C — Led the area in batting average for the second consecutive season, hitting at a .639 clip. Cracked 9 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs with 38 RBI, 36 runs and 31 steals.
Caleb Linna, Mesick, Sr., SS — Led all area players in steals with 69, outpacing the next-best total by 25. Second in the area in hitting at .600, with 10 doubles, a region-leading 8 triples, 1 home run, 30 RBI and an area-best 61 runs.
Jake Huspen, Grayling, Jr., C — First-team all-Lake Michigan selection hi .357 on the season, with 4 doubles, a triple, 21 RBI, 29 runs and 11 steals.
Chris Gay, Kalkaska, Sr., OF/P — Multi-sport standout for the Blazers was a 1st-team all-LMC pick after hitting .366 with 17 runs, 12 RBI, 9 steals, 5 doubles and a triple this season.
Kaleb Battershell, Bellaire, Jr., OF — Sixth in the area in OPS a 1.223, Battershell batted .404 with 9 doubles and 3 triples in 20 games. Drove in 16 runs and scored 11.
Jason Naumcheff, Mancelona, Sr., C — Second in the area in home runs with 4, the senior batted .380 with 20 RBI and 23 runs in 31 games. He also hit 9 doubles to post a 1.176 OPS.
Andrew Pavwoski, TC Christian, Sr., P/3B — Finished sixth in the region in Ks, even with the Sabres only playing 22 games (he appeared in 18). Fanned 97 hitters in 50 innings, with a 0.98 ERA, 0.600 WHIP and .083 average against. Also hit .395 for the season.
Grant Blumke, Inland Lakes, Jr., 1B — Put together a big season after missing his sophomore campaign with a knee injury. Batted .387 with 40 RBI and 39 runs in 32 games, collecting 4 doubles, 2 triples and an area-high 5 home runs. Was a perfect 22-for-22 on steals.
Garrison Barrett, Central Lake, Jr., SS/P — Hit .440 with a home run and 18 steals for the Trojans. Committed only four errors all season at shortstop, drawing 1st-team all-Ski Valley accolades.
Sam Wildfong, TC St. Francis, Fr., P — Looks like a potential future ace for the Glads, striking out 56 in 33 innings as a freshman with a 2.12 ERA and 1.273 WHIP. Pitched in a .375 batting average of his own
Colin Basinski, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr., C — Did it all offensively for Joburg, hitting .442 with 11 doubles, 2 triples, a home run, 30 RBI, 25 runs and 23 steals. Even got hit by a pitch 9 times.
Brody Jeffers, Sr., Gaylord St. Mary, Sr., SS/P — Third among area players in doubles with 11, he also blasted 2 homers and batted .494 to earn 1st-team all-Ski Valley. Drove in 35 and scored 37 with 22 steals, hit by a pitch 14 times and only struck out 3 times all season. Posted a 2.30 ERA with a 3-1 record in 21.1 innings.
SECOND TEAM
Myles Harless, Bear Lake, Fr., C (Freshman of the Year) — Ended up 10th in the area in runs with 44, and was the only freshman in the top 35. Batted .416 with 4 doubles, a triple, 23 RBI and 28 steals. Struck out 39 in 29.1 innings on the mound, allowing foes to hit only .207.
Dawson Carey, East Jordan, Sr., SS/P — Lakeland University commit was one of only 14 area players with multiple home runs this season, hitting two. Stole 38 bases, scored 32 runs and batted .330.
Josef Meyer, TC Central, Sr., 3B — One of the Trojans’ top bats, Meyer racked up 28 RBI, 35 runs, 20 steals, 9 doubles and batted .347 to draw honorable mention all-BNC.
Cael Katt, Benzie Central, Sr., SS — Tied for 6th in the area in runs with 47, Katt turned a .364 batting average into a .486 on-base percentage thanks to 23 walks and getting hit by pitch 14 times. Stole 17 bases and hit 7 doubles and 2 homers.
Chase DeArment, Elk Rapids, Jr., P — Workhorse led the area in innings at 71.1, posting a 2.16 ERA and 7 victories for the Elks. Struck out 79 batters and allowed only 58 hits in those 71.1 frames.
Dominic Fortuna, Elk Rapids, So., OF — One of a small group of players with significant at-bats who struck out in the single digits. Also bated .368 with 30 runs, 27 steals, 6 extra-base hits and 15 RBI.
Rily McVannel, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr., P/OF — Eighth among area players with 45 runs, the 1st-team all-SVC selection drove in 28 runs with a .330 average and stole 18 bases.
Mike Healy, TC West, Jr., OF — Stepped into a bigger role this season and responded with 28 runs, 16 steals, 15 RBI, 6 doubles, a triple and a .818 OPS to garner honorable mention all-BNC. Went 5-for-7 against TC Central in district win.
Jacob Jenuwine, Ellsworth, Sr., P — Started 13 games and checked in with an 8-2 record, 0.82 ERA (6th-best in area), a region-best 0.557 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 61 innings.
Zach Griffis, Bear Lake, Jr., OF — Held opponents to a .170 batting average while striking out 65 in 36.2 innings. First-team all-WMD pick hit .408 with 32 RBI, 24 runs, 9 doubles and 10 steals.
Trey Boven, McBain, Jr., SS/P — The Ramblers’ top threat batted .391 with 16 runs, 14 seals, 10 RBI as a hitter and fanned 59 batters in 28 innings on the mound.
Lucas Gordon, Suttons Bay, Jr., P/SS — Pulled double duty for the Norse, striking out 70 batters in 40 innings while also hitting .351 with 27 steals, 5 extra-base hits and 27 runs scored.
Ely Pethers, Petoskey, So., OF — Petoskey didn’t produce gaudy numbers this season, but it won games and resulted in a regional finals postseason run. The sophomore turned in a veteran season, batting .351 with 20 runs, 18 RBI and 8 stolen bases.
Ben Parrish, Mesick, Sr., 1B — First-team all-West Michigan D League pick rung up 27 steals, 29 runs, 22 RBI, 9 extra-base hits and batted .352 for the Bulldogs.
George Coffel, Manton, So., P/SS — Up-and-coming player earned first-team all-Highland Conference as a sophomore with a .378 batting average, 10 steals, .525 on-base percentage and 0.925 OPS.
Gavin Bebble, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr., 2B — Concordia basketball commit was just as good on the baseball diamond and a basketball court, batting .398 with 8 doubles, 41 runs, 20 steals and 13 RBI as a senior.
Max Ferrin, Petoskey, Sr., P — All-Big North selection led Petoskey with 56.1 innings and fanned 65 batters, producing a 1.86 ERA. Added 7 doubles and 33 RBI as a hitter.
Jason Kihn, Mancelona, Sr., SS/P — One of only 5 area qualifying players with a batting average over .400 and an ERA under 2.00. Batted .417 with a 1.086 OPS and pitched his way to a 1.69 ERA, 1.345 WHIP, .189 average against and 51 whiffs in 29 innings.
Drayten Evans, Central Lake, Jr., OF — First-team all-Ski Valley Conference selection batted .438 on the campaign with 28 steals and committed only two errors all season.
Ethan Edmondson, Manistee, Sr., OF — Third in the area in steals (42), Edmondson batted .351 with 6 doubles, a triple, 20 RBI and 39 runs in 38 games.
Rylan Lewis, Frankfort, Fr., IF — First-team all-Northwest as a freshman, Lewis batted .355 with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 10 RBI, 23 runs and 34 steals (6th in the area) in 26 games.
Fletcher Anderson, Frankfort, Jr., C — Honorable mention all-Northwest pick at catcher posted a .979 fielding percentage in addition to hitting .431 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 19 runs, 9 RBI and 11 steals in 25 games. Twelfth in the area in OPS at 1.152.
Reece Broderick, TC Christian, So., SS/P — Combined with Pavwoski for one of the best 1-2 pitching combinations in the area. Struck out 72 in 45.2 innings with a 1.38 ERA, 1.270 WHIP and .193 average against. Also hit .368 with 18 steals, 11 RBI, 16 runs and 9 extra-base hits.
Noah Endres, TC St. Francis, Sr., P — Capped off TCSF career by taking over as the Gladiators’ top pitcher. Struck out 28 in 36 innings, but the overall numbers were even better — a 1.17 ERA and 0.972 WHIP due to only 9 walks.
Harrison Shepherd, TC St. Francis, So., SS — First-team all-Lake Michigan shortstop turned in a season in which h hit .365 with 33 runs, 10 RBI and a .853 OPS.
Jack Prichard, TC St. Francis, Sr., IF/P — First-team all-LMC pick had a 1.061 OPS, cracking 10 doubles in 30 games. Added 21 RBI, 17 runs and a .397 batting average for the Glads. Struck out 25 in 24.2 innings.
Robert Clark, Brethren, Sr., 3B/OF — Team captain batted .512 to earn all-WMD honors. Hit more triples (a third-best in the area 6) than doubles (2) and home runs (1) combined, and added 18 RBI, 20 runs and 18 steals in 22 games. His slugging percentage of .907 led all area players and his OPS of 1.495 was second.
Bryce Johnson, Charlevoix, Jr., P — Averaged more than two strikeouts an inning, fanning 101 in 50 frames on the way to a 2.10 ERA, 1.080 WHIP, .145 average against and 10-2 record.
Ashton Spang, Boyne Falls, Sr., OF — The Loggers only played 14 games this season, but Spang made those count, piling up 13 RBI, 15 runs, 5 doubles, a home run and 26 steals, hitting .571 and posting the area’s top OPS at 1.524.
Brendan Aenis, East Jordan, So., OF/1B — Underclassman stepped right into the shoes of some big departures for the Red Devils and helped fill the void admirably. Hit .352 with 26 RBI and 29 runs in 32 games, hitting 4 home runs (tied for second in the area), plus 8 doubles a triple and 12 steals.
Cooper Bufalini, Glen Lake, Jr., P — Gave the Lakers a great 1-2 punch at pitcher along with Benji Allen. Posted an 8-1 record with 59 strikeouts in 41.1 innings. Only handed out 6 free passes, resulting in a 0.871 WHIP to go with his 1.52 ERA.
James St. Peter, Glen Lake, Sr., IF/P — Put together a great senior campaign, hitting at a .422 clip with 27 RBI, 38 runs, 7 extra-base hits, 16 walks and 19 steals.
Dominic Lopez, Benzie Central, Sr., IF — First-team all-Northwest pick walked 21 times on his way to a .562 on-base percentage. Hi 4 doubles, drove in 21 runs, scored 30 more and stole 6 bases for the regional finalist Huskies.
Troy Nickel, Charlevoix, Jr., 2B/C — Speedy first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference pick recorded 24 steals, 38 runs, 19 RBI and 4 doubles for the Rayders, batting .361.
Will Boden, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr., OF — Left fielder and second-team all-Ski Valley pick hit .337 with 45 runs (8th in area). Stoles 32 bases and wasn’t shy about taking one for the team, getting plunked 11 times.
Dillon Croff, Gaylord St. Mary, Jr., 3B/P — Led the area in doubles, along with Gillespie, with 12. Batted .390 with 36 RBI, 33 runs and 13 steals. Fanned 64 in 49.1 innings, logging a 1.42 ERA, 1.014 WHIP and .178 average against.
Wyatt Noffsinger, Benzie Central, Sr., P — No overpowering, but surely effective. First-team all-Northwest pick fanned 41 in 56.1 innings with a 1.98 ERA and 1.154 WHIP.
Kacey Gray, Boyne City, Jr., P — Struck out 57 in 45.2 innings on his way to a 5-1 record, 2.60 ERA and 1.139 WHIP. Also hit .302 with 10 steals as a batter.
Derk Boerman, Harbor Light, Jr., P — Whiffed 80 batters in only 42.2 innings, ending up with 5 victories and a 2.70 ERA. Batted .434 with a .554 on-base percentage, 6 extra-base hits, 25 RBI and 19 runs.
Brady Keiser, Harbor Springs, Sr., SS — The Rams shortstop was first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference after a season in which he hit .415 with 21 steals, 18 RBI and 15 runs in 24 games.
Steve Barron, Benzie Central, Sr., OF — Drove in 30 runs and scored 32 more for the Huskies, hitting 9 doubles and taking 11 hit by pitches. Batted .326 with a .432 on-base percentage.
Nick Sponable, Ellsworth, Sr., 2B/LF — Lancers senior hit a whopping .510 this season, scoring 19 runs, driving in 11 and stealing 13 bases — all in just 49 at-bats.
Donovan Blust, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr., CF/P — It’s hard to say if he’s a better hitter or pitcher. Posted a 7-1 pitching record with 1.29 ERA, 1.079 WHIP, .178 average against, 47 Ks in 38 frames and 3 saves. Was successful on every one of his 23 stolen base attempts in addition to a .415 average, 28 RBI, 30 runs and 7 extra-base hits, including a homer.
Eli Main, Cadillac, So., C — Second-team all-Big North pick packed a punch for the Vikings, hitting 9 doubles and 4 triples, driving in 15 runs and scoring 33.
HONORABLE MENTION
Patrick Sterrett, Charlevoix, Sr., OF; Payton Teuthorn, Inland Lakes, Jr., 3B/SS; Matthew Kane, TC St. Francis, So., 1B; Owen Hendrix, TC West, So., 1B; JJ Dutmers, TC Central, Sr., 2B; Lucas O’Donnell, Petoskey, Jr., 1B/OF Grady Harless, Bear Lake, Fr., C; Maverick Richard, TC West, So., 1B/DH; Ben Reid, East Jordan, Sr., C; Aidan Fenstermacher, Inland Lakes; So., C; Ryder Roberts, Ellsworth, Sr., 1B; Logan Lewis, Frankfort, Sr., P; Zach Middleton, Kingsley, So., 3B/P; Tim Anderson, Kalkaska, Sr., OF/P; Tyler Milarch, Buckley, Sr., SS; Caleb Ogden, Harbor Light, Sr., C; Ty Kolly, Inland Lakes, Fr., 2B; Braden Fluty, Elk Rapids, Fr., C; Sean Shananaquet, Suttons Bay, Sr., C/SS/1B; Grant Slater, Petoskey, Sr., IF; Tyler Goeldel, Petoskey, Jr., IF; Luke Enders, Gaylord, Sr., IF; JT Greenier, Boyne Falls, Sr., P/SS; Torino Lamerato, Gaylord, Jr., OF; Cameron Patton, Forest Area, Jr., OF; Logan McMullen, Inland Lakes, So., OF; Mason Wilcox, Boyne City, Sr., P/SS/C; Keenan Suminski, Cadillac, Sr., OF; Ethaniel Ruiz, Bear Lake, Sr., OF; Ryan Pearl, Charlevoix, So., IF; Stephen McGeehan, Petoskey, Sr., C; Alberto Lopez, Benzie Central, Sr., 1B; Miles Maury, Cadillac, Sr., IF; Brett Koscielniak, Gaylord St. Mary, Jr., C; Kaleb McKinley, Cadillac, Sr., IF; Haden Jones, Petoskey, So., UT; Jack Paquette, Boyne City, Fr., 2B; Brady Hoogerhyde, Bellaire, Jr., 2B; Hunter Lemerand, Charlevoix, So., 1B; Peyton Harmon, Petoskey, So., P; Alex Barber, Elk Rapids, So., IF; Will Brown, Boyne City, Sr., 3B; Jack Jarema, Charlevoix, Sr., OF; Will Paulus, Harbor Light, Fr., P; Trevor Cvitkovich, Grayling, Jr., OF: Cole Dickie, Grayling, Sr., P; Rylan Rosso, Johannesburg-Lewiston, So., 3B; Robert Dent, Kalkaska, Sr., 2B; Grant Miller, Central Lake, Fr., C; Jack Glynn, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Sr., IF; Owen Buning, Kingsley, Sr., 1B/OF; Peter Gelsinger, Glen Lake, So., C; Riley Pierce, Kingsley, Sr., IF; Eli Baker, McBain, Sr., CF/SS; Cody Linna, Mesick, Fr., OF: Jaiden Carstens, Manton, Fr., 1B; Eli Workman, Manistee, So., P; Jaret Edmondson, Manistee, Jr., C; Rudy Randazzo, Mancelona, Sr., P/CF; Donavyn Kirchinger, Manistee, Sr., 1B; Jeffrey Huber, Manistee, Sr., IF; Tim Anderson, Kalkaska, LF/P; Gage Schaub, Manton, Fr., OF/P
