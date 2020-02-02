Co-operation between schools tackles declining high school sports numbers

SUTTONS BAY — Gabe Suitor’s steps etch a 3.1-mile winding course throughout the Suttons Bay High School campus.

Volunteer coach Jim Harrelson bellows to motivate the runner, monitoring a ticking stopwatch.

“Keep up the pace, Gabe!”

They’re the only two people at the school’s cross country practice this year.

It wasn’t always like this.

Suitor and his cross country teammates once ran along West Grand Traverse Bay as part of their practices.

Now, Suitor remains as the lone Norsemen in the school’s cross country program and must stay on school grounds during practice.

Harrelson is his only companion on the journey.

Declining enrollment and participation forced this reality for dozens of schools, teams, coaches and hundreds of athletes in northern Michigan as more and more programs look toward co-operative athletic agreements to give their students a chance to play the sports they enjoy.

A committed coach

Harrelson has coached at Suttons Bay for 35 years leading five different teams in 30 years as a head coach.

He currently coaches the club cross country and track programs. Both programs lost funding from the district because of low numbers and resources being allocated to other sports.

He volunteers dozens of hours a week to make sure athletes like Suitor have a chance to participate.

The two formed a unique bond. Suitor describes the relationship as nearly family.

“I am driven to do my best because of him,” Suitor said. “Our relationship isn’t just coach and athlete; it’s more than that. It’s coach to athlete, friends and almost like grandpa to grandson.”

Harrelson picks up Suitor in the early mornings before meets just as he did with the four runners on last year’s squad.

“If I wasn’t doing this, a young man like Gabe wouldn’t be doing any of this,” he said. “He has a future here and I am proud to be a part of that.”

Common co-ops

Seventy-nine percent of high schools in the Record-Eagle coverage area are a part of at least one co-op team, with 24 northwest Lower Michigan schools hosting or sponsoring a co-op athletic program.

A total of 74 teams from the area were approved to participate in Michigan High School Athletic Association-sanctioned events during the 2018-19 school year, comprising of athletes from 35 local high schools.

The first co-op in Michigan was born when Bear Lake and Onekama combined to form both boys and girls track and field teams in 1988.

Much of the state followed their example, with 238 schools going on to sponsor co-op programs and dozens joining.

“Hockey wouldn’t exist as a high school sport in Michigan without co-op agreements,” said Tim Rashid, associate director of the MHSAA and director of co-ops. “Co-ops are about participation, not about competition, and the executive committee has understood that.”

Suttons Bay success

Suttons Bay is an example of the successes of co-op programs. The school got in on the ground floor as one of the first co-op football programs in 1992, combining with Lake Leelanau St. Mary, and was the first co-op to reach the state title game in 2004, doing it again in 2019.

Now, all 14 varsity sports Suttons Bay offers are co-op programs with either St. Mary or Northport — partially as a result of a 33 percent decline in overall enrollment in the Suttons Bay school district since 2002.

“If these were our kids, are we really doing what is best for those who are interested in that sport?” Northport assistant athletic director Josh Vandermolen and Suttons Bay athletic director Doug Periard ask themselves at their meetings.

“Is it best to put something together just to make it work or put something together that allow them to grow and make the best options for them?” Vandermolen continued. “It allowed for those who were on the fence to try something and then decide to pursue whatever else they are into.”

Dropping mascots

The transition had its bumps and some clamored for hometown pride. The Northport girls basketball program had just won their first conference championship in 31 years and some didn’t understand why they would move to a co-op system.

But with diminishing numbers, each school had to compromise to make the agreement work, including renaming several teams North Bay and dropping mascots to incorporate some personality from both communities.

It took some time for the kids to adjust, but practice and new North Bay jerseys united them and everything changed once the newly formed squad took the floor.

“It was hard at first and some had a hard time,” said Christine Mikesell, a mother of five children in the Suttons Bay school district. “Some of the people who grew up here, graduated from here and whose kids went here didn’t trust it was going to be OK.

“But in the end, if we wanted to have a team, we had to do that. It comes down to that. It doesn’t matter what color you are wearing.”

Mikesell said tensions and worries have eased between parents and players. She believes co-op sports will be a part of each of their lives.

Vandermolen describes the agreement like a marriage with couples counseling, where the first year of living together is tough but by year five you’re open and honest with your needs and willing to sacrifice to help and nurture one another.

Co-ops that workSports like baseball and football have combined enrollment caps for every school in Michigan. Other agreements allow sports with fewer sponsor schools — such as hockey and swimming — to operate above those limits in the early years of the program in order to establish a co-op that works.

Even some of the largest area schools and rivals like Traverse City West and Traverse City Central have co-oped to keep programs like swimming and competitive cheer alive.

They’ve even combined to become TC United, a boys varsity lacrosse team started in 2017 after the Trojans and Titans had club teams for years.

There are 54 co-op hockey teams approved by the MHSAA. The Traverse City Bay Reps are comprised of nine schools, making it one of the largest such agreements in the state.

Geography presents its own challenges. Suttons Bay, Northport and St. Mary must organize scheduling, transportation and funding for fledgling programs for students from a 347-square-mile area.

Mandatory juggling

Mikesell became assistant athletic director at Suttons Bay when her oldest child started high school, signing on to help Periard with the extra load of work as they sponsored more and more co-ops.

Mikesell starts planning two full sports seasons ahead of time to stay on top of the never-ending flow of events. She has to coordinate with her co-op partners to schedule practices and games for 14 varsity sports, all while finding volunteers, officials and transportation for each.

“I feel like I have 12 balls in the air all of the time and people just keep throwing another one in, and as soon as one goes out, another one comes back in,” Mikesell said. “We spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to make it work and to protect the kids and the sports to keep it going.”

A percentage of practices and games take place at each school based on the number of kids the school is adding to the team. This means each school must provide transportation and drivers to and from practices and games.

St. Mary sends a daily shuttle while Northport and Suttons Bay schedule buses between the two, based on daily games and practice schedules. Periard and Vandermolen also drive students between locations on occasion.

On game days, the athletic administrators coordinate volunteers, game managers, officials and activities. The three are also full-time teachers on the peninsula.

Luckily, Mikesell and Vandermolen each have a handful of parents and community members who go out of their way without question to help their schools host a game.

As for the funding and agreement, the Suttons Bay School district budgets $232,000 for athletics each year.

Northport pitches in $40,000 as a flat rate to give their students a full menu of sports to choose from while each St. Mary student has to pay to play each sport they choose individually. Overall Northport shares common goals with Suttons Bay in 11 sports and six with St. Mary.

”We have had to think outside of the box with our budget to allow our school and others to maintain a competitive sport,” said Mike Carmean, Suttons Bay Schools superintendent. “We are all in this together. Sports are competitive and no matter where you are in our county, we should be working together.”

A worthy effortNorthern Michigan was the birthplace of co-ops in the state and Suttons Bay has transformed into the largest varsity co-operative athletic program in Michigan.

They, like many others across the state, have gone to great lengths to make sure the children in their community can participate in sports.

“One hundred percent of what drives us is that our kids are involved and people trust us with their kids,” Vandermolen said. “It’s our job to make sure whatever we do is responsible so all of our kids have the best opportunities possible.”