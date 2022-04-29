TRAVERSE CITY — Isabella Fochtman and Kerri Berkey have a straightforward motto that helps get the 1-doubles pair through tough matches.
“Find your purpose.”
Seems simple enough, but that can be much more of a challenge when things aren’t going as well as they would hope. Yet the three-word mantra has worked in the past, and it worked again Thursday when the Traverse City Central varsity girls tennis duo found themselves down 1-0 against stiff competition and Traverse City West rivals Caitlin Siles and Hailey Siles in a Big North Conference dual meet on the Titans’ home court.
“When we get really down, we tell each other, ‘Find your purpose,’” Fochtman said. “It varies, based on the day and based on the match.”
After losing the first set 6-2 to the Siles sisters, Fochtman and Berkey found their purpose over the next two sets of the 2.5-hour marathon match to pull out the comeback victory, winning 6-3 and 6-4 to seal the Trojans’ 8-0 sweep from 1-singles to 4-doubles. Fochtman and Berkey even had to pull off a mini-comeback in the final tie-breaking set to clinch the sweep, breaking West’s serve twice to win three straight games after trailing 4-3.
Theirs was the only match to go to a third set, which meant all of the other Titan and Trojan players, coaches and supporters were watching the back-and-forth battle.
Berkey couldn’t help but shed tears of joy after the grueling match.
“Every match has been so close,” Berkey said. “It’s a crosstown rivalry. We’ve been playing with these girls for a while, and we’re just so proud of ourselves that we finally did it. We’ve been working really hard. We play all year-round, and we’re really proud of ourselves for finally pulling through and actually finishing a match with a good ending.”
This marks the second year Fochtman and Berkey have been paired up as doubles partners. They beat West in their first match last year but had lost three straight against the Titans, including one earlier this season, going into Thursday.
Fochtman admits to being “very competitive,” but she added that Berkey is a perfect complement to her because she keeps things light.
“I try to contribute to the fun, but she always knows how to get me back up,” Fochtman said of Berkey. “That’s where the fun comes from.”
Berkey said much of a competitor’s success in tennis comes down to what’s between the ears.
“Tennis is such a mental sport,” Berkey said. “Of course, we’re always working on technique and movement, but it’s all about your mentality and your strategy. It’s important to have fun out there so you don’t get down. If you’re down or if you have a bad attitude and a bad mind, you’ve already lost.”
Central didn’t do any losing Thursday.
At 1-singles, Phoebe Walker defeated Ashley Beeler 6-1, 6-0. Alexis Smith won her 2-singles match over Anna Childs 6-2, 6-4. Maria Linck bested Philena Kuester 6-0, 6-1 in 3-singles. Aili Brockmiller topped Anna Elmquest 6-3, 6-3 in 4-singles.
On the doubles circuit — outside of Berkey and Fochtman’s big win — Natalie Bourdo and Carly Galsterer took down Wave Spence and Sara Elliott 6-0, 6-0 in 2-doubles. Sophia Hagerty and Wren Walker triumphed over Capri Hathaway and Calli Hathaway 6-1, 6-1 in 3-doubles. And in 4-doubles, it was Zoe Galan and Audrey Parker taking down McKenna Ebling and Anna Sperry 6-2, 6-3.
“The girls worked hard, today,” Central head coach Lisa Seymour said as her players cheered loudly in the background. “I didn’t expect a clean sweep, but we’re obviously very happy about it.”
Defeating their in-town rival makes the victory that much sweeter, but Seymour admitted that preparing her team mentally for matches against West takes a little more work.
“That’s probably the hardest part,” she said. “They go downstate and play these really tough teams, and they’re always mentally in it. But when you play your crosstown rivals, that’s the first thing you think about. I just tell them to get in there, get warmed up, and lean on the kind of play they know how to play and practice for. You have to focus so hard mentally on these matches. We just talk about having strong minds and strong bodies.”
Central travels downstate to Grand Blanc on Saturday for a preview of possible regional tournament opponents in Grand Blanc and Okemos.
For the Titans, Thursday is a day they will have to bounce back from and put in the rearview mirror while holding onto the positives.
“We had a lot of good matches today, even if the scores don’t necessarily reflect that,” West head coach Kyle Warner said. “There were a lot of good things coming from the girls, today.”
Warner gave credit to Central, but he saw improvements in his players’ efforts from their first match against Central earlier this season.
“Central was match-ready on day one, and we had a lot of better points this time than we did two weeks ago when we last saw them,” he said. “There’s a lot of positives out there. We’ll be able to come back tomorrow and take that pressure we felt today and learn and grow from it. We’ll move on and get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.