ACME — Erin Lipp and Sam Holmes are going in opposite directions, yet ended up at the same place Saturday and Sunday.
Lipp and Holmes went back-to-back this weekend, as both won their 50K freestyle ski races in Saturday’s North American Vasa at Timber Ridge Resort and then backed that up with 17K classic victories Sunday.
Holmes recently moved much closer to the Vasa trail, while Lipp, a 22-year-old Traverse City Central grad, relocated to Northville after graduation from Michigan Technological University in Houghton.
“Classic skiing is always a little more of a hectic morning,” Holmes said, “trying to figure it out what kick wax you’re going to use, making sure that you’ve got kick, but it’s not two draggy. You have to find a good balance there. But the second you get out on the course and get on the first downhill, you know if your skis are fast or not. And usually the first uphill, you know if you’re going to kick.
Holmes and Lipp also both won the Michigan Cup Challenge, a side competition that adds together times of racers who compete in both the 50K freestyle and 17K classic.
Holmes said he likes the new Vasa weekend that allows many racers to enter two races, whereas two years ago, the whole event was packed into one day.
“I raced for Michigan Tech in college, and that’s kind of the way you do college racing,” Holmes said. “There’s always two races on a weekend, so it really wasn’t too big of a change from that.”
Holmes, 26, won the 16K classic and finished second in the 50K freestyle last year. He finished in 49:17, almost a minute ahead of runner-up Kyle Hanson of Northville (50:10). Lars Hallstrom of Ann Arbor took third in 50:13, followed by Traverse City’s Jacob Dean in fourth (52 minutes flat) and Ryan Harris of Grayling fifth (52:01).
Lipp finished one spot ahead of Jordyn Ross, just as she did in Saturday’s freestyle race. Ross said she couldn’t feel her right arm after finishing Sunday’s race because of elbow soreness.
Lipp won in 57:45, close to seven minutes ahead of the nearest finisher. Ross, of Keego Harbor, took second in 1:04:23, followed by Elizabeth Callison of Gaylord (1:07:44), Abigail Jean of Suttons Bay (1:11:06) and Nancy Uschold of Marquette (1:11:35).
“That’s a whole new world there living downstate,” Lipp said. “I definitely miss the snow, and the consistent skiing. “There is a metro park that does a really good job with a very small man-made loop. They do put in the effort. It’s just Mother Nature isn’t helping.”
Lipp was a bit of an unconventional three-sport athlete at Michigan Tech, participating in cross country, Nordic skiing and then track and field in the spring as a hurdler and on relay teams.
Even doing all that, she finished her undergrad work in three-and-a-half years and a Master’s degree in just over four years.
“You just get so used to the routine,” Lipp said. “You have to be organized in order to keep it all straight and get your work done, get your sleep and get your workouts in. It wasn’t like adding that third sport added more than traveling on the weekends. I was already so used to that practice routine.”
