EAST LANSING — The glass slipper finally fell off the Panthers’ paw as the clock struck midnight on Frankfort’s spectacular season.
But what a Cinderella run it was for the Panthers as they made it all the way to the Final Four before falling to defending state champion Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian in the Division 4 boys basketball semifinals at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday.
After breezing through districts, upsetting fourth-ranked Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the regional finals, and then rallying back from double-digits in the state quarterfinals against Hillman, the Panthers (18-9) have a great deal to be proud of from their 2022-23 campaign. Unfortunately, it came to an end with a 54-37 loss to Tri-Unity.
“We proved a lot of people wrong and made a statement that Frankfort basketball is a strong program,” Panthers’ senior Nick Stevenson.
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian will take on Munising in the D4 championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“Frankfort is a good team, and they had no quit in them,” Tri-Unity head coach Mark Keeler said. “I’m happy with how my guys responded and played great defense.”
Nothing came easy for the Panthers against the Defenders as Tri-Unity lived up to their mascot moniker. They out-rebounded and scored more second-chance points than the Panthers, proving to be the difference in the game.
Keeler mentioned how big the second-chance points were for them as their 3-pointers weren’t falling. The Defenders had 41 rebounds with Frankfort only having 22.
“I would not have guessed that they would out-rebound us because that is something we’ve done well all year,” Panthers’ head coach Dan Loney said. “A lot of that came from their guard play. Kudos to their team out-rebounding us, but I’m happy with my guys’ efforts.”
The Defenders had a 13-point lead on Frankfort in the first half, but that shrunk to three in minutes as the Panthers went on a 10-0 run. The defense of the Panthers kept it a single-digit game heading into halftime.
“I told my team at halftime, I don’t think this team is used to playing this intense up and down, and I think they’ll get tired,” Keeler said.
The Panthers, who played just six players their entire postseason run, did get gassed in the second half, according to Loney.
The weeklong drills at Camp Loney over the summer helped the Panthers get to the Breslin Center, but the guards and bench of the Defenders kept them in the lead the entire game.
“I thought we got a little gassed in the second half, and that’s a good team we played,” Loney said. “They ran a lot of bodies at us, and they like to play at a fast pace. My guys played hard for me every single game this year, and I’m proud of them.”
The buckets began to fall for the Defenders as they jumped back to a double-digit lead heading into the fourth. They continued to build their lead as the game wound down.
The Panthers continued to fight for 32 minutes with sophomore Carter Kerby, who averages 11 points a game, matched his average in the first half. He finished with a game-high 21 points.
“It was just a feeling, and shots were falling,” Kerby said. “They were playing hard off-ball defense, so we kept running Bronco push and I was just shooting the ball a lot.”
Keeler credited Kerby in his press conference for having a great game.
“We played good defense on (Kerby), but he knocked down some tough shots,” Keeler said.
Loney couldn’t be prouder of how this season went for the team. The Panthers haven’t been at the Breslin Center since 2019. Loney said he was getting text messages from former players on that team who were expressing their excitement for this year’s team.
“That’s why I coach, to build relationships with these kids and to make memories that will last a lifetime,” Loney said.
Stevenson concluded his basketball career differently than his football career. With a loss in the first round of districts in football to making it to East Lansing for basketball, Stevenson couldn’t be happier with the outcome.
“I’m sad that we went out the way we did because we could’ve competed with that team. But that’s one side of me that is like that,” Stevenson said. “The other side of me is saying we made it to the Breslin Center, and no one predicted us to make it here, so I can’t complain.”
Kerby has two more chances to make it back to East Lansing as he’s hopeful for what the Panthers can do going forward.
“I want to show that Frankfort basketball is a real thing,” Kerby said. “We can build off this just by being here, and I can build off this by showing my scoring ability.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.