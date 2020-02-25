TRAVERSE CITY — Ron Christie, head coach of the Traverse City Christian soccer program, has retired after 19 seasons.
Roy Montney will succeed Christie in head coaching duties. Montney has coached athletes through Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer for the past 15 years and also serves on the Board of Directors.
Christie amassed a record of 284-99-15 with eight district championships and three regional championships. Christie was named District Coach of the Year five times and Regional Coach of the Year three times.
"Ron is a great coach but more importantly he is a great human being," said TC Christian Athletic Director Micah Gallegos. "His impact on the athletes over the years has been huge. He has been a great mentor to so many that have gone through the program. He will be most definitely be missed. I know we will continue to see him in the stands cheering on the Sabres."
TC Central Hall of Fame nominees sought
TRAVERSE CITY — Nominations are now being sought for the TC Central Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame was established in 2003 to honor past graduates and staff who have excelled in their fields, given back to their community, brought honor to Traverse City Central, inspired current students and instilled pride in the school.
Nominations are due by April 8 at 3 p.m. at the high school’s main office on Milliken Drive. The nominator must provide a complete nomination form, three letters of support for the candidate and an actual photo (not a photocopy) of the candidate. Nomination forms and more information be found at https://www.tcaps.net/schools/high-schools/chs/parents-students/alumni/.
After a vote of the Hall of Fame committee in May, new Hall of Fame inductees will be honored during Homecoming weekend in September or October 2020.
There are currently 60 members of the Hall of Fame, including educators, coaches, military personnel, law enforcement, doctors, politicians, judges, lawyers, businesspeople, athletes, musicians, writers, volunteers, and community advocates.
For further information, contact Courtney Biggar at biggarco@tcaps.net.
Registration for the 12th annual M22 Challenge opens Sunday
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for the 12th Annual M22 Challenge will open on Sunday at 8 a.m.
The run, bike and paddle event takes place June 13 in the heart of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The 900-participant race cap filled up in three minutes last year.
The M22 Challenge attracts competitive athletes from all over the country. Athletes take off from the start line on M-109 in Glen Arbor in the heart of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, with the infamous “Dune Climb” on the Sleeping Bear Dunes, kicking off the start to the 22-mile race. From there, athletes jump on their bikes for a 17-mile race up Inspiration Point and around Big and Little Glen Lake, and finish with a 2.5-mile paddle on kayaks or on stand up paddle boards in Little Glen Lake before crossing the finish line.
For more information on registration, visit www.m22challenge.com.
Those interested in volunteering for the event can find more information by visiting the same website or by using the following link: https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/MI/Empire/M22Challenge.
K-Stars to host showcase at Kaliseum
KALKASKA — The K-Stars girls hockey program is hosting a showcase at the Kaliseum Feb. 28 through Mar. 1. Six teams are attending. The K-Stars play Little Caesars 19u (Feb. 28), Petoskey (Feb. 29), the Omaha Lady Lancers 19u AA (Feb. 29) and the KV Ravens 19u (March 1).
The K-Stars are currently ranked No. 5 out of 98 in the country and are competing well against AAA teams. It won the the Buffalo Inferno and it was Michigan Girls Hockey League Regular Season Champs with a 7-0-1 record. The K-Stars were runner ups at the CCM and Chicago Classic. Overall they are 30-10-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.