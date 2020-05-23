JOHANNESBURG — Joe Chrencik is paving the way for Johannesburg-Lewiston.
The Cardinals senior became the school’s first golfer to move onto the college level since it reinstated the program four years ago.
He played a big role in the team coming about.
His father accepted the Johannesburg-Lewiston principal job in 2012 and asked his son to transfer from Gaylord to Joburg when he started high school.
“I said, ‘If they don’t have a golf team, I don’t want to go,’” Chrencik recalls. “He said, ‘I’ll make that happen.’”
Curt Chrencik coaches the golf team he and his son started four years ago.
“He introduced me to the game and showed me the ropes,” Joe Chrencik said, “I took it from there.”
The Cardinals joined the North Woods Golf Conference, along with Gaylord St. Mary, Rogers City, Mackinaw City and Wolverine. Joburg won the NWGC title a year ago and Chrencik earned league medalist honors, beating Mackinaw City’s Kal O’Brien by 11 strokes with a 78.
Last season, Chrencik lost a regional playoff hole for the final state finals berth, as O’Brien eagled the par-5 No. 10 on the Tradition course at Treetops in Gaylord. He hoped to atone for that, but had that opportunity taken away by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was hoping to come back this year bigger and better than ever,” said Chrencik, who has a 3.91 grade-point average and plan to major either in medicine or education. “Then the COVID thing came along.”
He also looked at Central Michigan, Lake Superior, Grand Valley, Adrian, Northwood and Davenport, but Alma responded quickly when he emailed the school and they stayed in touch since.
“It’s a smaller campus,” Chrencik said, “but it kind of felt like home.”
“He’s a perfect Alma kid,” Scots golf coach Brandon Trefil said. “He’s been one of our top recruits from the beginning.”
Chrencik averaged 78 last season, and hopes that number only gets better.
A 6-foot-3, Trefil thinks Chrencik’s length will definitely help.
“The swing looks good,” said Trefil, hired last July to coach both the Scots’ men’s and women’s golf teams. “He looks like he has the right swing and the scores prove that.”
