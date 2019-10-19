HOLLAND — Brendan Chouinard and Ben Schmude etched their names into the record books on Saturday.
The No. 1 doubles flight of Chouinard and Schmude took home the state title in Division 4 at Hope College, marking the second year in a row that Chouinard is bringing home hardware.
“That was our goal from the beginning of the year, we knew we had the talent to do it,” Chouinard said. “We came out focused and played to win the whole tournament.”
Chouinard, a senior, and Schmude, a sophomore became partners this season, working through the kinks as time went on. Schmude said he turned to Chouinard often for advice and insight on what it takes to win a state title and it paid off.
“I learned a lot from him,” schmude said. “He shared his mentality with me all the time. I picked his brain to see what it would take to win a state championship.”
The tandem came into the state tournament as the No. 1 seed and proved why they deserved that ranking. Following a first-round bye, they defeated Berrien Springs (7-5, 6-3), Jackson Lumen Christi (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 seed Allegan (6-1, 6-2) and No. 2 seed Ludington in the final (6-1, 6-3).
“Right before the first match I told (Schmude) we needed intensity from the get-go,” Chouinard said. “I told him that no one there should beat us here, I thought we were better to be honest.
“Normally when you play top competition you play up to them but we were trying to make everyone play to our level today.”
The plan was to come out of the gate strong and jump on their opponents early. Schumde said all the nerves went away after the first point was scored.
“I was pretty nervous about playing Allegan but when we came out with that intensity it all went away,” Schmude said. “There was some pressure knowing we were No. 1 seed so we had to come out strong. We had nothing to lose so we did whatever we had to.”
Charlie Schmude also played in the semi-finals in the No. 2 singles flight where he fell to Jack Ford from Kalamazoo Hackett 6-4, 6-0.
“There was a lot of pressure going in but I am proud of how they did all season,” first year head coach Dane Fosgard said. “There were tough matches against high level opponents and it made them better.”
The Division 4 finals were still underway at the Record-Eagle’s print deadline. TC St. Francis’ Cody Richards won the No. 3 singles semi-final match against Eli Grey of the Frankel Jewish Academy and advanced to the finals but the match was not finished by deadline. The Gladiators look to be slated in fourth place as a team prior to the final match.
“We thought this year was going to be a let down and we would drop out of the top-5,” Chouinard said. “But the young gus really grew up this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.