TRAVERSE CITY — Pat Hohlfeld's wild couple of days hit a snag.
Make that two — a COVID-19 test and the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies.
Hohlfeld came back to Traverse City to start Saturday's Northwoods League championship game for the Michigan Pod, a game eventually won by the Mac Daddies 4-1.
The dominant starting pitcher posted a 5-0 record and minuscule 0.68 earned-run average in nine starts this season, and returned home to Pennsylvania for two weeks of classes at Jefferson University. He journeyed back to Traverse City starting Wednesday, arriving Thursday and taking a COVID-19 test Thursday night in order to take the mound Saturday.
The test, driven down to Grand Rapids on Friday morning, didn't come back until Saturday afternoon. Originally aiming for 1 p.m. to give him plenty of time to prep for the start, instead it arrived during the third inning.
"I didn't know until the third inning," Hohlfeld said. "I literally jog down here (to the bullpen) and started warming up. So pretty stressful, but I got to throw."
Hohlfeld ended up tossing 6.1 innings, allowing just five hits and no walks and striking out three.
"We couldn't have asked more from what our pitching staff gave us," Pit Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said. "We were just a few key plays and a few key hits away."
Kalamazoo formed somewhat of an all-star team from its three-team pod, a roster consisting mostly of Mac Daddies and Growlers, with one Battle Creek Bombers player in the mix.
"We had so much turnover in our pod, we had interns pitching the last couple nights," said Cody Piechocki, manager of the Kalamazoo Growlers.
Piechocki said the Kalamazoo players had to adjust to Traverse City's 500 fans, as his team only played in front of 100-spectator crowds consisting mostly of players' families in Kalamazoo, which remains in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan. Turtle Creek Stadium had a sellout crowd of 500 on hand Saturday.
John Beuckalaere made the last-minute start in Hohlfeld's place, and struggled a bit, allowing at least two base runners in each of his three innings before Hohlfeld's test came back negative and he warmed up. Beuckalaere struck out two and gave up four hits and three walks in 2.1 innings.
The Daddies scored three runs in the third after a Cooper Marshall throwing error, the last two coming when Ethan O'Donnell fought off an inside pitch to greet Hohlfeld, singling to center.
"I came in right away and the jam job goes to center," Hohlfeld said. "So it started out really frustrating. Got a little bit better and then we didn't have things fall our way, so just one of those games."
The Pit Spitters handed out rally towels to fans at the game, but there was no rally completed this time.
Traverse City scored its only run in the sixth when Stanford freshman Tommy Troy delivered the team's first hit, stole second and eventually scored on a double steal with Brant Kym.
The Spitters loaded the bases in the seventh as Gaetano Vallone and Keaton Peck led off the inning with walks, Sam Schmitt bunted them over and Logan Hylek beat out an infield single on a dribbler up the third-base line, but Kyle Van Liere and Troy flew out to end the threat.
Kalamazoo added a ninth-inning run on a Shawn Goosenberg sacrifice fly to score Blake Dunn, who led off the frame with a double. Closer Evan Gates came on to face one batter in the ninth inning, striking out Carson Greene to give the Spitters one last chance at the comeback.
Hylek led a otherwise stagnant Pit Spitters offense, recording two hits, a walk and a stolen base. Traverse City managed only four hits to Kalamazoo's nine.
Kalamazoo starter Hayden Berg — a freshman at Western Michigan — threw six solid innings, striking out nine and allowing only one hit, three walks and one run. Grant Jebbia lasted only two batters in relief, walking bother, before Davenport University teammate Ricky Clark relieved him and finished off the last three scoreless innings.
"When we got paused a couple weeks, we didn't know how the rest of July would even finish out," said Rebandt, adding that he plans to return next season. "Then August, and now to be here in September and have an opportunity to play in a championship game with the community here. The community has really embraced this team."
The Southwest Michigan Pod champion Mac Daddies arose from a Father's Day macaroni and cheese promotion the Kalamazoo Growlers slated for this year, but the uniforms came in handy when coronavirus struck and the need to create pods and new teams came about.
The Spitters topped the Growlers in last year's playoffs on the way to the overall Northwoods League championship.
