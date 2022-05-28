TRAVERSE CITY — Beatrice Rooks played in just her fifth varsity game Friday.
She won her first game, too.
The Traverse City West sophomore defender made one of the plays of the game to lift the Titans to a 4-1 Division 1 district quarterfinal victory over visiting Midland.
When the ball found Rooks with some space to work with, she dribbled in a little and let loose a high, arcing shot from outside the box for a 2-1 second-half lead. Her teammates took it from there, pouring on two more scores over the next six minutes to lock up a previously tightly-contested game.
“Once we tied the game, I thought ‘We got them,’” Midland head coach Rodrigo Barassi said. “Then that beautiful shot, man, far post from (Rooks). That was 2-1, now we have to push up and here comes three, here comes four.”
Rooks’ goal — her first on varsity or junior varsity — gave West the clear momentum with 20:49 remaining after the Chemics tied the game just over four minutes earlier. West largely controlled the game before Midland’s own sophomore defender, Kennedy Thurlow, evened the game 1-1 at 25:09.
“I kind of just cut it around (a defender) and then took a touch and shot it,” Rooks said. “It was a good shot. I didn’t think it was real. It was just so surprising to me.”
That’s maybe an understatement.
Soccer teams clearly outplaying the other side but not getting a multi-goal lead and giving up the equalizer can be a backbreaker. But the Titan sophomore didn’t let that happen. As her shot rang in off the crossbar, the momentum fully shifted in West’s favor.
“It felt really good because the whole team sort of just rose from that and just set the tone,” Rooks said.
Only 1:26 later, Amelia Blume scored for a 3-1 lead and sophomore Lily Smith put the icing on the cake with 9:45 remaining off assists by Blume and Ally Jo McKenna.
“We just pulled her up to varsity and a couple injuries fell her way and she gets in plays really well and gets a goal on the board,” West head coach Savanna Wojtanowski said. “You really can’t complain about that. She played really, really well.”
Rooks stepped in as starting defenders Jenna Rawlin and Ahna Campbell missed the game with injuries, and Kaylee Niezgoda’s minutes were limited on defense as she returns from injury as well. Titans freshman Gwen Allore recorded the win in goal.
West’s first goal came with 10:15 remaining in the first half. Sophomore midfielder Lila Warren bent a corner kick directly into the net past diving Midland freshman goalie Niobe Marchalant, who had to come up with numerous saves to keep the Chemics (7-7-4) in the game.
The Titans (11-3-4) host Alpena — which beat Saginaw Arthur Hill 9-0 Friday — at 6 p.m. Tuesday. West beat Alpena in both regular-season meetings, by a combined score of 7-0. Traverse City Central hosts Midland Dow — which topped West 2-1 three weeks ago — at the same time Tuesday at the Trojan Athletic Complex.
“Excited to see them again,” Wojtanowski said. “Definitely can’t discount them. It was a closer game the second time here, so we expect the same.”
West has scored two or more goals for three or more consecutive games for just the second time all season.
“We’ve been struggling to score all year,” Wojtanowski said. “So it was nice to get a couple goals in the back of the net. It feels like everything’s finally coming together, getting a goal off of a cross, getting a goal off a corner. We’re definitely starting to see everything come together at the right time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.