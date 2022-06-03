TRAVERSE CITY — Although the 2022 campaign has not gotten off to the start a team vying for a repeat championship would want, the Traverse City Pit Spitters still have plenty of time to right the ship.
The defending Northwoods League champions head into their home opener Friday at 1-3 after splitting against Battle Creek and dropping a two-game set to Rockford, including Thursday’s 7-2 loss, as they started the season on the road. The Pit Spitters’ stumble out of the gates is a 180 from what they did last season when they started off 4-0 en route to a 42-29 season.
But maybe a little home cooking will help cure what ails them as first pitch at Turtle Creek Stadium is marked for 7:05 p.m. Friday in an early-season rematch against Battle Creek. Nate Blain is slated to get the start, his first of the year.
The Spitters are aiming to do what no Northwoods team has ever done — win back-to-back championships. The Northwoods League was formed in 1994, and only two franchises — St. Cloud (four) and Rochester (five) — won more championships than Traverse City.
Granted, Traverse City has won two of the last three NWL titles, doing so in their first year of existence in 2019 and again last season. The only interruption was the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season that saw teams relegated to a limited schedule in regional pod play.
Among those returning from last year’s winner with an eye on No. 3 are outfielder Trey Truitt (North Carolina State), shortstop Camden Traficante (Stetson), catcher Colin Summerhill (Troy) and pitchers Morgan Lunceford (San Diego), Anthony Ramirez (Cal State Stanislaus), O’Kelly McWilliams (Wofford), Joe Horoszko (Wittenberg), Jeremy Neff (Richmond), Coby Greiner (Carl Albert State JC) and Aren Gustafson (Olivet Nazarene).
“They have a big winning culture here, so I think everyone’s excited to come back and play and have a chance to win another ring,” Truitt said. “It’s always good to be on the winning team. Nobody likes to lose.”
Truitt complimented the coaching staff, including field manager Josh Rebandt, saying they preach building character and adding that it is a “privilege” to play for the Pit Spitters. He said the young organization, which is in just its third full season, has “the right talent, the right guys” who want to work together and compete as a team.
“It’s a blessing for the coaches to reach back out and ask me to play again,” Truitt said, adding that his family is originally from Michigan. “I love Traverse City. The fans really help here. It’s always pretty packed, which is always good for the energy and always really fun.”
Truitt is confident the 2022 crew can claim a third Northwoods crown.
“We’ve got a lot of talent coming in this year,” Truitt said. “Coach (Josh Rebandt) thinks this might be the most talented team he’s put together. Expectations are really high right now, but as long as we play together, I think we’ll be just fine.”
Truitt believes a lot of that talent was attracted to the winning culture surrounding the Pit Spitters.
“They want to get another ring and make it happen. Everybody just wants to win,” he said. “Just being on a great team makes everyone want to work harder. We know we have targets on our backs after winning last year, so I think everyone is going to come in here and compete.”
Aaron Forrest is one of the newbies on this year’s squad. The Doane University product is part of a pitching staff that includes Avery Goldensoph (Michigan), Derek Clark (Northwood), Easton Johnson (Creighton), Jake Michel (Richmond), Duncan Lutz (Georgia State), Chris Whelton (Belmont), Blake Ignaciak (Palomar College) and Jake Buxton (Cal Poly) along with the aforementioned Lunceford, Ramirez, McWilliams, Horoszko, Neff, Greiner and Gustafson.
“I’m excited. It’s a good time to come in,” Forrest said. “A lot of the guys give me a lot of confidence getting into the season. I just hope that I can contribute and compete and keep up with the pack.”
Rebandt said the level of success the Pit Spitters have experienced does come with pressure to continue winning, but that is not at the top of the list.
“There is pressure, but I feel like a lot of that is what we put on ourselves internally,” Rebandt said. “My main goal is player development. If we have that as our main focus, the championships and the success are all a byproduct of that.”
The pressure he puts on himself is to make sure his players are improving. With that will come the opportunities for success in the postseason.
“Winning is a priority for us,” Rebandt said. “But I want to make sure that these guys become better players and better men.”
The Pit Spitters’ homestand is brief, just the two games against Battle Creek. They head down to Kalamazoo on Sunday for the first of two against the Growlers for a home-and-home series. Kalamazoo comes to Turtle Creek Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.