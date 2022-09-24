CHARLEVOIX — Touchdowns were plentiful in Charlevoix under the Friday night lights. If anyone in the audience blinked, they might have missed another Rayder score.
Just about everything went right for the Charlevoix Rayders against Tawas. After putting up 16 points in the first quarter, Charlevoix (5-0, 3-0NMFL-Leaders) went on to win 45-0 against Tawas, making it the Rayders’ fourth straight shutout victory. They’ve allowed just 15 points all season, all to East Jordan in a Week One win.
Tawas (0-5) could not get inside the 20-yard line all game. With seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, they managed to push the ball downfield. But because of the running clock, Tawas could not capitalize.
“You know these kids love defense, and we got a strong core of linebackers,” Charlevoix head coach Don Jess said. “Most of these guys on defense, whether it’s d-line, linebackers or a couple of d-backs, they were in those positions last year. So it’s not new to them, and they’ve continued to grow and learn and get better.”
Linebacker Landon Swanson led Charlevoix with 16 tackles while having seven carries for 49 yards as well as a successful two-point conversion. Defensive back Max Dixon also got an interception in the first quarter, the only turnover in the game.
When asked what’s the formula to shutting teams out, Jess said that many of his players have been playing with each other since their Pop Warner days. The Rayders’ chemistry doesn’t stop on defense, the offense continued to dominate opponents.
Wide receiver Patrick Sterrett put on a show.
The senior Rayder finished the game with four carries for 74 yards and had two touchdowns in the first quarter. But his night did not stop there. Sterrett also took two punt returns to the house.
The first punt return happened right at the start of the second quarter and the second in the fourth. He could have added a kick return for a touchdown to his touchdown collection, but the senior was stopped almost 20 yards short.
“We work on sustaining our blocks, and then we’re also working on once the play is passed you to stop blocking because we’ve had a couple of punt returns called back because we were blocking (in the back),” Jess said about his special teams on Friday. “When you’ve got a return man like Paddy, that is so electric.”
Jess credited how well the offensive line has gelled over the past five weeks, noting that a lot of their work started in the offseason.
The offensive line was able to prevent quarterback Brady Jess from getting sacked, and they helped the run game collect 189 yards, two touchdowns, and a pair of two-point conversions.
“They’re just amazing,” Sterrett said. “They put in the work every single practice; they put in the work in the offseason, and it shows on the field.”
Over the past five games, the Rayders have outscored their opponents 234-15. They allowed 15 points in their first win against East Jordan, but since then have scored more than 40 points a game. Jess knows to keep this streak up against Boyne City next Friday is a challenge, but a win is what’s important.
“I was happy with the way our kids performed as far as staying focused on what’s in front of them,” Jess said. “I told them to enjoy tonight’s victory, and then tomorrow morning we’ll be onto Boyne City, and you know we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Last season, Boyne City got the best of Charlevoix — winning 27-8. But some of the players have been thinking about the Ramblers since the start of the season.
“I’m going to celebrate the win tonight,” Sterrett said. ”Watch the film to see what’s wrong, and tomorrow starts Boyne week.”
The Rayders travel to Boyne City (5-0) on Sept. 30.
“It’s going to be a great atmosphere,” Jess said. “It’s a great opportunity for our program. They are a little bit bigger school than we are, so we’re probably going over there as the underdog.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.