CHARLEVOIX — Friday night’s Lake Michigan Conference championship game between Elk Rapids and Charlevoix played out much differently than Matt Stuck anticipated.
The Rayders head coach was baffled how his team pulled out a 49-45 victory over the Elks, wondering what kind of magic occurred after looking at the post-game stat lines.
That sorcery came from Caleb Stuck, the junior guard and lone Charlevoix player to hit a shot from downtown, leading the Rayders to their first Lake Michigan Conference title since 2011.
“If you told me Caleb was the only one that was going to hit a three and we were going to grind it out to beat Elk Rapids with 21 turnovers, I would be like ‘No,’” Matt Stuck said. “I would have a feeling I would have been crying in my office after that.”
Caleb Stuck rallied the Rayders, who fell behind nearly all of the first three quarters, with 15 second-half points to push his team to a 14-1 regular-season record. Charlevoix’s only loss came to league foe Traverse City St. Francis, 59-55, on Feb. 23 — giving the Rayders eight straight wins heading into next week’s district playoffs.
“We have had seven guys pretty much the whole season and it’s just been tiring,” said Caleb Stuck, who totaled 21 points and 15 rebounds. “We’ve dogged each other at practice, made each other better and did the best we can, but to come out with a title for the first time in 10 years is a big thing.”
The final week of regular season games consisted of multiple schedule changes, including the swapping of Friday’s game to Charlevoix after a COVID-19 outbreak at the school caused the first matchup to be move to Elk Rapids.
Charlevoix took advantage of home court on the final day of the season, celebrated senior day with increased gym capacity and used the energy to hold off the Elks in the final quarter.
“We are glad that it got switched, even though we wanted to play Petoskey,” Caleb Stuck said. “It was the energy we came out with because it was Ethan and Jacob (Mueller’s) last regular season game and it got switched. The fans and students are huge.”
Evan Solomon was the driver for the Rayders in the first half, netting nine points of his 15 points in what was a 24-24 tie at halftime. Preston Ball netted eight points in the opening quarter to push Elk Rapids to a 15-13 lead before a four-point run to end the second quarter by Charlevoix sent it to the break tied.
The Elks’ Kadin Patterson managed to secure several offensive rebounds that helped his team in the first half, totaling four for the game, but Charlevoix began to focus on taking away the boards.
Caleb Stuck hit two of his five 3-pointers in the first half, and his team could tell he had the hot hand.
“When he hit the first 3-pointer and then he went to the hole, I thought, ‘All right, he looked like he was moving good,’” Matt Stuck said of Caleb. “Sometimes you watch a guy and you feel like they have something and can have a day.”
The second half opened on another Stuck 3-pointer to give the Rayders their first lead in 12 minutes. The Elks retook the it with a short burst, but Stuck kept answering. The junior would stop a five-point run with another shot from deep before opening the fourth quarter with his final 3-pointer that gave the Rayders the lead for good.
“It was a battle,” Elks head coach Kevin Ball said. “I think we played well in regards to our scrappiness and our speed, we just made some mistakes again down the stretch that I thought hurt us. ... I can’t fault the effort, the guys played their guts out.”
Mueller became a difference maker late with his offensive rebounds keeping multiple possessions alive for Charlevoix down the stretch, including an and-one off an offensive board to go up 43-38. Mueller ended the game with 11 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. The Rayders hit on 5-for-18 from deep.
Preston Ball scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half as the Rayders began to key on him to try and force other Elks to make shots in the final quarter.
“They are very scrappy, they have very good, very quick hands,” Matt Stuck said. “They do a very good job when that ball comes below your chin of getting their hands on the ball.
“And you have to spend so much energy trying to guard him (Preston Ball). He is just tough. He’s a great kid who I am not going to miss coaching against, but I am going to miss watching play.”
Ball added four assists, four rebounds and three steals for Elk Rapids, followed by Mason Travis with 11 points. Patterson had six points, two assists and four rebounds for the Elks.
Charlevoix (14-1, 13-1 LMC) is hosting its district next week and awaits the winner of Tuesday’s game between East Jordan and Harbor Springs. Kevin Ball thinks Elk Rapids (13-3, 11-3 LMC) can make some noise in its district when it faces off with Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday.
“Playing against a team like them that’s as competitive and scrappy as they are, and as much emotion as they run with and having a great ballplayer like Preston, this game is a great prep for districts,” Matt Stuck said. “You had to withstand some missed shots and bad turnovers and still grind out the win.”