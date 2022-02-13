ACME — Sam Shaheen took a little detour to win the North American Vasa, while Jamie Chapman felt right at home.
Shaheen won the 27-kilometer freestyle in 1:28:51 at the Vasa nordic ski race at Timber Ridge Resort in Acme, while Chapman claimed the women’s championship in 1:40:16.
Shaheen, a 26-year-old grad student at Penn State, took part in the race in between stops in Munising and Detroit while doing his classwork remotely.
Chapman, a 32-year-old Traverse City native, just started later than normal. She usually skis at Timber Ridge on weekdays before work, starting in the dark and seeing the sunrise during her trek.
“It’s a really beautiful way to start your day,” Chapman said. “We’re so fortunate to have this trail system here. It’s crazy. This and Hickory Meadows and Hickory Hills.”
Temperatures remained in the single digits the entirety of the races Saturday. The Vasa continues Sunday with a high school 6k race, classic 15k, fun tour 6k and a 6k snowshoe race.
“It was really cool to see them pull this off,” Shaheen said. “The weather didn’t really cooperate last night and it could kind of go either way and get really icy or really soft. I’m pretty happy with how it turned out.”
Entry numbers were down about 20 percent compared to the 2020 event, which took place a month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States and eventually led to the cancellation of the 2021 festival. The 2020 event drew 661 competitors to 2022’s 529, although 2020 had two more races.
Brad White, of Holland, took runner-up for the second straight Vasa. Traverse City St. Francis graduate Joe Theunte, a student at Notre Dame, placed fourth, a spot behind Alexander Dennis. Traverse City resident John O’Hearn took seventh and Grawn resident Kevin Tarras eighth.
Kyan Olshove won the 35k fat bike race in 1:42:48 by a split second over Justin Donoghue and one second ahead of third-place Robert Richardson. Tony Lawhead won the 17k fat bike race in 1:00:58 by 1:01 over Jeff Hudnut.
Chapman said the frigid temperatures weren’t a factor.
“It was beautiful,” Chapman said. “I wish I had sunglasses. I wore my see-through glasses. I thought it’d be cloudy but the sun came out and the trees had snow on them. It was really beautiful.
“It’s cool, but it’s not bitter. It’s totally doable.”
By placing atop their respective genders among the 177 entrants, Chapman and Shaheen position themselves well for the Michigan Cup Challenge, a competition that combines results from Saturday’s 27k and Sunday’s 15k classic to determine King and Queen Vasa. Prizes of $500, $250 and $100 go to the top three Challenge finishers in each gender.
Chapman helped lead an all-Traverse City women’s championship day, as former Traverse City West Senior High Schoolstar Arielle Jean won the women’s 15k freestyle earlier in the day.
“Probably because we have a chance to practice out here all the time,” said Chapman, a Traverse City Central and Dartmouth University grad. “It’s pretty amazing.
“You kind of know when the hills are coming. I get to practice the smaller technique type things like going around corners and footwork tricks, but mostly the hills.”
Shaheen, a Minneapolis native who’s working on a Ph.D. in geosciences at Penn State, said overnight snowfall slowed down the course a little.
“It’s nice and snowy,” Shaheen said. “There were some slow parts where there was maybe an inch of snow sitting over where they groomed, so kind of slow going. But better to have too much snow than too little.”
Shaheen plans to race in the American Birkebeiner in two weeks in Wisconsin. He likes to get in a few races before that, so he’ll also compete in the 15k classic Sunday.
“I worked remote for a week to get in some sweet skiing up in the Yoop and then this was a convenient stop on the way back,” Shaheen said. “I love fitting in a ski race when I can.”
White and Shaheen broke away from the pack fairly early, with Shaheen ending up winning by almost a minute and a half.
“We were skiing together pretty much until the last aid station, maybe 10k to go or so,” Shaheen said. “Then I put in a little push on some of the gradual uphills and got a little break and then tried to push it in from there, but he was skiing strong too, for sure. He gave me a run for my money.”
Shaheen said he would have done the 50k if Vasa had one this year.
“I like the 50k distance, but 27k is fun, too,” he said. “It’s kind of nice. It’s not too long. You’re not slogging out there. You can feel like you’re going fast the whole way but getting a good, solid, long race.”
White is no stranger to Vasa, having placed fourth in the 50k freestyle in 2015, 2018 and 2019 before taking second in 2020 behind Alex Vanias.
“We were kind of together to the last 5k, then I couldn’t hold his pace anymore,” White said. “I came unglued behind him, and I knew we had a pretty big gap on the rest behind us, so I just kept the good hard, steady pace to the finish. It was fun following him around.”
White, 40, owns Velo City Cycles in Holland. He is entered in Sunday’s 15k classic. He said he’s competed in Vasa about 10 times.
“We rent one of these park homes up here at Timber Ridge in the winter,” said White, who has family living on the Leelanau Peninsula, “and come up on weekends and just enjoy the trails out here on the Vasa.”
Rebecca Davis, a 32-year-old from Homer, placed third in 1:49:42, exactly three minutes behind runner-up Sarah Duclos. Elizabeth Callison, the 2019 12k champion, took fourth, and Lake Leelanau resident Karen Kirt placed fifth.
“A little bit of powder on the trail, which slows things down a little bit,” said Davis, an Eastern Michigan graduate. “But it also makes the uphills count more and the downhills count less.”