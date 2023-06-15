Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's “2023 Pit Spitters” special section. Click or tap here to read the section in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — Baseball has embarked on a new era of how the game is played, and the Traverse City Pit Spitters are embracing those changes as they enter their fifth season.
Baseball has been through changes over the years to help make the game better. One of the many changes has been the installation of the pitch clock to speed up the game which typically lasts over three hours.
“From a fan experience, I think they needed to do something to speed up the game, but I also believe fans come to baseball games because it’s a social event,” Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt said.
Major League Baseball installed the pitch clock this season because of the rapid success the minor leagues had, and now colleges have been experiencing some form of a pitch clock and will officially be using it next season.
The Northwoods League began its 30th anniversary with the addition of the pitch clock to be on the front end of the changes so that when the players return to school, they’re experienced.
The pitch clock gives 20 seconds for the pitcher to make it pitch, and if he fails, the batter gets a ball. But if the batter fails to get to the plate on time, they get a strike.
The new rules kicked in on June 12th.
Northwoods President Ryan Voz believes the clock will speed up the game and eliminate the nuances that come with the sport. Games in the past have been well over three hours. The pace of play with the pitch clock so far has been under three hours.
Rebandt said before Opening Day that the new changes could be good for baseball because many fans can get a chance to spend the whole night at the ballpark.
“From a fan experience, I have a 2-year-old daughter, and we can’t stay through nine innings of baseball when we have to get home for bedtime,” Rebandt said. “With the pitch clock, it’s a new opportunity for fans who want to experience a full baseball game. They might stay for a full nine innings or witness an extra-inning walk-off that they might not have experienced before.”
The pitch clock limits the players’ routines before taking the plate. The majority of the 14 returning Pit Spitters from last season have experienced something similar to the pitch clock, including Eastern Michigan’s Glenn Miller.
Miller spent a portion of this past season learning about the pitch clock and developing ways to use it to his advantage.
“I got used to it during the spring season,” Miller said. “In the big leagues, there is a big difference this year compared to last year, but for us, we’ve already played quick in between pitches.”
Eastern Michigan coach and pitching coach for the Pit Spitters, Casey Wila, said many of the players on the team have experience with some form of a pitch clock.
“A lot of us had some experience with it this year at the colligate level, and honestly, I think it went smooth,” Wila said. “Our whole college season at Eastern Michigan, we had five violations that we’ve saw.”
Some of those violations came from players taking time to get to the plate.
“I know a lot of guys take their time getting up there, and they tap their cleats a few times or do other things, but you can’t do that now,” Miller said. “Finding a routine that fits and you’re comfortable with so you’re not going up there down 0-1 every time.”
Pitcher Aaron Forrest is back for his second season after having a stellar 2022 season. Forrest led the team in strikeouts last season and has already taken the mound this season under the new rules.
Forrest noted a few days before taking the mound on Opening Day that the pitch clock won’t change how he approaches baseball.
“It’s the same game, 60 foot, 6 inches to the dish with a 5-ounce baseball,” Forrest said. “With some of the rule changes, it’ll make a difference in key moments, but as much as I can, I’m going to try and pitch my game and try to keep everything the same.”
Pitcher Carson Fischer has experience with the pitch clock at Davenport University, as he was introduced to the rules this year.
“We’re not here dragging, and we got finished quick,” Fischer said. “It keeps the tempo going.”
, and I like to work fast.”
At Davenport, they used an electronic wristband to help speed up the process. Fischer said he would get tired because he was pitching quicker than before since the wristbands provided him with the pitches instantly.
“Using the pitch band allows us to get the pitches real quick without the catcher and pitcher communicating with fingers,” Fischer said. “It works well with the pitch clock because within five to six seconds, I’m ready to go, and sometimes I’ll yell at the coaches in my head. As long as the catcher and pitcher are on the same page, the pitch clock is good for the game.”
Only time will tell if the pitch clock will help the sport grow, but after a few games under their belts, the players seem to enjoy having the pitch clock.
