KINGSLEY — Kingsley kept it 100 Tuesday.
Literally 100. On the dot.
The Stags defense recorded exactly 100 digs, a big key in Kingsley topping a much bigger and highly-ranked Leland team in straight games — 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 — in Tuesday’s Northwest Conference volleyball match at Kingsley. The victory clinched at least a share of the Northwest Conference championship for the Stags for the fourth straight season.
“Coming in, a lot of people didn’t think that we were going to be able to do it,” Kingsley senior setter Paityn VanPelt said. “Our whole season basically is dedicated to beating Leland, so it’s a big win to finally actually achieve it.”
Kingsley head coach Dave Hall thought before the season started that the Stags could finish third in the league behind Leland and Glen Lake — both teams blessed with much more height — after Kingsley graduated four all-conference players last year.
His team kept improving throughout the season and proved him wrong.
“There’s nothing better than winning one when you don’t think you’re going to versus when you’re supposed to,” Hall said. “Those are so much harder, and so much more stressful. I’m pretty relaxed.”
Division 4 No. 2-ranked Leland (24-11, 5-1 Northwest) has one league game remaining next Tuesday with Onekama. The Comets would need Kingsley (24-6-1, 6-0 Northwest) to lose to Buckley the same day to have a chance to forge a tie atop the league.
“We knew their defense was going to be good,” Leland head coach Laurie Glass said. “We had a conversation about that I expected them to dig every ball and what we needed to do was make sure we weren’t trying to do more. We just had to keep doing us, and I felt like they were really smart in their choices. We weren’t as smart in the choices that we were making.”
Kingsley now has won four Northwest crowns in a row, six of the last seven years and nine of the last 11.
“It’s always been a huge deal,” Kingsley senior hitter Jennifer Lefler said. “Ever since my sister played, I remember that it was just always the biggest competition of the year. We tried to stay cool the whole game, and we did a pretty good job of that.”
Lefler led Kingsley with 12 kills and 26 digs a big part of the Stags back line that also included Grace Lewis (18 digs), VanPelt (18), Ellie Moran (16) and freshman libero Sarah Wooer (seven digs, 27/29 serve receive).
Lewis added eight kills and two blocks, VanPelt logged 24 assists and a tip kill, and Aizlyn Hager chipped in four kills and two blocks. Olivia Reamer contributed six digs, three blocks and a kill, and Avery Schichtel had two kills and three digs as the Stags used only eight players.
Fiona Moord led Leland with 11 kills and a block, with Shelby Plamondon adding five kills and three blocks and Kelsey Allen seven kills and two blocks for the Comets’ front line. Alexis Luce handed out 28 assists and added 11 digs and three aces, while libero Olive Ryder produced 20 digs and Mallory Lowe 11. Flora June Mitchell logged 21 digs, six kills and an ace, and Kally Sluiter chipped in three kills.
Kingsley led 19-12 in the first game before Leland made a run to pull within a single point at 21-20 on a Plamondon kill. The Stags scored four straight to end the set on a Lefler kill.
“Our plan was to take out the middles first of all,” VanPelt said. “And then keep our serves hard and deep and just come out swinging, and tipping to certain spots. They had some open spots that we were trying to (tip) on, but they started to pick that up.”
The two were tied 5-5 in the second set before Kingsley started a 5-0 run with a Reamer block and held onto that lead the rest of the way.
“We really needed to shut down their middle,” Lefler said. “Both of their middles, actually. And we did just that and that was definitely one of the deciding factors to win the game.”
Leland led the third set 12-8 before an 8-0 Kingsley run — fueled by its defense digging up every Comets hit.
Kingsley plays in the McBain Invitational, a tournament Saturday loaded with ranked teams such as Traverse City St. Francis, McBain and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart. Leland plays in Traverse City Central’s quad Saturday.
