BROOKLYN — Northern Michigan runners announced their presence with authority at the MHSAA cross country state championship finals Saturday.
Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones left Brooklyn with his record-tying fourth state title. He also set the fastest finals time in Division 3 history with a 14:46.5, was the fastest runner of the day to earn the Mr. Cross Country, and set the second-best finals performance behind Dathan Ritzenhein’s 2000 mark of 14:10.4.
Buckley’s Aiden Harrand joined Jones in earning individual gold, doing so in Division 4. The Traverse City St. Francis girls team won its first state championship since 2016, and the Johannesburg-Lewiston girls squad took home the team title for the first time in program history.
Jones’ time surpassed Hartland’s Riley Hough’s time of 14:49.62 set in 2020 for second place all-time in the finals, and the senior Huskie joined Brimley’s Austin Plotkin from 2016-19 in Division 3 and Central Lake’s Ryan Shay from 1993-96 in Class D as the only other cross country runners in state history to win four individual state championships.
Jones said all of his hard work paid off through his four years.
“I was really nervous. I feel like there was a lot of stress on me to win that fourth title,” Jones said. “I was feeling pretty stressed out, but it was still exciting to know that was my last time being out there and representing Benzie Central in cross country. It was great and really special.”
Jones won all 11 of his races this year and 51 of 54 races during his career. His only career losses were to top Division 1 and 2 runners.
“It was a great four years,” Jones said. “I feel incredibly grateful to have had this opportunity.”
Benzie head coach Asa Kelly said Jones’ potential was evident from a young age.
“You really have to go back to middle school with Hunter. State record-holder in the mile and 2-mile in eighth grade. We knew he was special from even when he was in second grade and was destroying sixth graders,” Kelly said. “We knew he had a crazy future ahead of him.”
That future culminated Saturday in what most felt was a given going into the race.
“Coming into today, no slight against anyone else in the field, but we knew he was going to win,” Kelly said. “There was no doubt in our minds.”
With his victory all but a certainty, the race came down to what other goals Jones would chase.
“He went out there with crazy wind and crazy weather for the second-fastest time in state history,” Kelly said. “The ultimate goal was to break Ritzenhein’s record, but the day just didn’t give that opportunity to him. With that wind, it just wasn’t going to happen — but not because of a lack of effort.”
Hart won the team championship with 116 points, beating runner-up Traverse City St. Francis by 31. St. Louis was third with 161. St. Francis had its five scoring runners crack the top 74 overall, with its first runner 23rd-place Josh Slocum to earn all-state honors.
The St. Francis girls emerged from a close battle to win its first title since 2016 with 134 points. Pewamo-Westphalia was second with 142, and Lansing Catholic was third with 165.
“Obviously, that was our expectation. That’s what we felt we could do,” St. Francis head coach Julie Duffing said of winning. “We feel just complete gratitude that they did. Our key words this morning were, ‘Let go and let God.’ The hay was in the barn this morning. They knew what they had to go out and do — and they did it.”
Sophomore Betsy Skendzel led the Gladiators, placing seventh in 18:48.33. Completing the team score were senior Sophia Rhein in 26th (19:43.27), sophomore Grace Slocum in 33rd (20:07.95), junior Rylee Duffing in 60th (20:44.82), and junior Margot Hagerty in 63rd (20:45.78).
Duffing said the girls’ individual times were “not great,” but that was more about the inclement weather and difficult conditions that affected all of the runners Saturday.
“It was a little windy,” Duffing said, adding that it rained off and on throughout the races. “The wind gusts were a little rough. It felt like they were getting up to 30, 40 miles per hour.”
Duffing said the race got close around the three-mile mark as she was watching the live-scoring go back and forth between her Gladiators and Pewamo. St. Francis’ fourth, fifth and sixth runners finished within five seconds of each other to cement the win.
“That was huge for us,” Duffing said. “Having our front three be low sticks really helped, too. The next three held on and carried us through.”
“We told the kids, both boys and girls, going into the races this morning that it had nothing to do with times, today. It was all about place,” she continued. “You just have to beat those people around you, and every person counted today.”
The boys’ second-place finish is the best in program history. No boys team at St. Francis had ever made the podium before.
“It’s amazing to watch these kids and their love of going out and competing,” Duffing said. “It’s about gratitude today being able to coach them. We’re very fortunate that we get to coach these kids. We wouldn’t have it any other way. We’re blessed to be with them.”
In Division 4, Harrand ran her way to a state title for Buckley as a junior. People in Harrand’s support system saw potential in her before she saw it in herself.
“My freshman year, I had all the people around me kind of saying, ‘You could win the state meet your freshman year,’” Harrand said. “I didn’t really believe it. Well, I started looking at the rankings and stuff, and I really could. But I had a rough morning that year. It didn’t turn out like I wanted. It lit something inside me like, ‘I want to get this done. I want this to be my main goal.’”
It took two years, but Harrand has fulfilled the promise that her coaches and teammates forecasted for her, winning Saturday with a time of 19:05.89 on a wind-swept Michigan International Speedway course.
Harrand was a contender her first two years, placing fifth as a freshman and second last year. This year, everything came together.
“Mentally, it feels a lot better having a team, because you’re not only running for yourself, but you’re running for the people with you,” she said. “It just feels better.”
Harrand won 11 of her 12 races this year, finishing second at the Sparta Invitational to Kent City sophomore Lila Volkers, who was fifth in the Division 3 race. Harrand won her regional meet with a season-best time of 18:11, but MIS wasn’t going to yield personal records Saturday.
“I wish it went a little faster, but because of the wind and the weather, it was kind of hard to push through it,” she said. “It’s always crazy here.”
Johannesburg-Lewiston won its first team championship, scoring 118 points to beat last year’s program-best sixth-place finish. Hillsdale Academy was second with 151 and Whitmore Lake was third with 192.
Sophomore Allie Nowak was third in 19:20.80, freshman Yolanda Gascho was seventh in 20:04.18, junior Madalyn Agren was 49th in 21:17.05, senior Adelaida Gascho was 54th in 21:26.87 and junior Rosalinda Gascho was 58th in 21:32.23 for Johannesburg-Lewiston.
On the boys side in Division 1, Traverse City Central was second with 196 points behind first-time champion Northville. The Trojans placed Joe Muha (ninth) and Micah Bauer (10th) among the top 10; its next finishers were 47th, 110th and 134th overall. Traverse City West’s Jonah Hochstetler earned all-state honors with a seventh-place finish at 15:48.72.
Central’s second-place finish is tied for the best-ever team performance. The last Central crew to take runner-up was in 1996, a year before the high school split into Central and West.
“We are ecstatic,” TC Central boys head coach Bryan Burns said. “As a team, we could not have run a heck of a lot better than we did. From our one to our seven, the guys just ran a very well-controlled and smart race. They didn’t let the big atmosphere get them at all.”
Burns said the D1 race started slowly and allowed Bauer and Muha to get out in front. It also allowed for their other four runners to stay in the race while not getting “overly excited or anxious.” The Trojans were in first place and on pace for a state championship after the first mile, but champion Northville soon took over.
Burns said the 2022 Trojan boys pride themselves on their depth and the team chemistry
“You’re running for the other six guys out on the course, and they really believe that,” Burns said. “It was a fantastic day for the kids.”
In the girls D1 race, Traverse City West finished 12th and Traverse City Central was 18th. Neither school had any all-state runners in the top 30 finishers. Central’s Alexis Ball was the top area finisher at 40th (19:15.28). Abby Veit was West’s top runner in 61st with a 19:30.23.
The MHSAA contributed to this report.
