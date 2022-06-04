TRAVERSE CITY — Standing in front of the goal on the north end of the Titans’ home field, Savananna Wojtanowski did the considerate thing and advised the parents who’d gathered around not to make any plans in the near future.
“Keep your calendars clear,” the Traverse City West varsity girls soccer head coach said with a freshly won Division 1 district championship trophy in hand. “We’re not done yet.”
The Titans (13-3-4) earned some revenge from a regular-season loss to Midland Dow and knocked off the Chargers 2-0 to capture their first district crown since 2014 — when Wojtanowski was an assistant under Lauran Pinto. The Big North Conference champion Titans will play either Portage Central or Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Scotland Yard Stadium in Caledonia. Portage and Norrix are set to play Saturday afternoon.
“It’s something special,” said Wojtanowski, who is in her second year at the helm of the West program. “This group has been incredible. They’ve gone through everything, including COVID — especially this senior class — and now they have the ability to go out with a bang.”
West got on the board early, scoring less than two minutes after the first whistle. Ally Jo McKenna, who is battling a hamstring issue that forced her out of the game in the waning minutes with the win securely in hand, found the back of the net and gave the Titans the early momentum boost they were looking for.
“We had a bit of a chip on our shoulder coming in. We knew it was going to be a good game,” Wojtanowski said. “To get that goal two minutes in, we talked about in those first five minutes making a point that we’re here to play and this is our home turf and we’re going to defend it.”
The Titan defense and substitute goalkeeper Onalee Gustafson thrived under the pressure of a tight, one-goal game and made McKenna’s goal stand up until the senior made it 2-0 on a breakaway goal with 10 minutes to play.
Jae Habich won a 50-50 ball against the Chargers and managed to get turned around in a position to fire a perfect pass to McKenna, who got behind the Midland defenders before they knew what happened. McKenna cruised down the right side of the field, up toward the goal and then calmly and confidently notched goal No. 2.
“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be a battle, and it was,” McKenna said. “We really wanted to come out of this game with a district title in our hands. It feels so good.”
Wojtanowski could be heard on the sideline as McKenna approached the net saying, “Finish the game.”
“To get that second goal, that was to seal the deal,” Wojtanowski said. “We knew we could sit in and finish that game out without a doubt.”
But the head coach wanted to make sure her players didn’t get complacent. She continued to push them to play hard over the final 10 minutes. Even with just 90 seconds left, Wojtanowski was on her players to stay focused.
“We, as coaches, know that (second goal) is probably the final dagger, but we can’t let the girls on the field know that,” she said. “Weirder things have happened in sports. You see two goals in 30 seconds.”
As the clock wound down, Wojtanowski kept telling her players to give it their all and empty their tanks. After the victory, Wojtanowski said she felt her team put in a full 80 minutes.
“If we hadn’t done that, I don’t think we’re holding the trophy we are today,” Wojtanowski said.
They likely wouldn’t without Gustafson as well, who filled in for Gwen Allore in goal.
“Strange events happened, and Onalee was called upon,” Wojtanowski said of the junior defender and midfileder. “She stepped up in a position she hasn’t played all year and played amazing. Without a doubt, I could not have asked for more.”
Gustafson no doubt felt the pressure over those 48-minutes to make McKenna’s first goal hold up.
“It was definitely scary,” Gustafson said. “I always had to watch my back. I always had to make sure I’m talking to my defenders so I know where they’re at. It was a lot of pressure, but we all came through.”
The pressure only increases as the Titans move onto the regional semifinals.
“All of us, we’ve worked so hard this season. This was our goal at the beginning of the season. I’m just proud of everyone,” Gustafson said. “We’re going to work five times harder, 10 times harder. No matter what, we’re going to get there.”
