TRAVERSE CITY — What a difference 15 years makes in northern Michigan for high school sports.
High schools have changed divisions and conferences based on enrollment, athletes have more resources to better themselves, and many schools have built new facilities. Coaching changes over the years have also left a mark on some programs.
Traverse City West Athletic Director Jason Carmien has been at West since 1997. Carmien was the first boys soccer coach before stepping down in the fall of 2014. Since then, he has seen the coaching ranks change over the years.
“On the funding side, we’ve seen less abilities for school systems to fund athletics,” Carmien said. “We’ve had to do more fundraising over the 10 to 15 years, and each year, we’ve had to raise more and more. On the coaching side, 10 to 15 years ago, 70 percent of your coaches would be teachers in your building, and that has changed.”
West’s newest varsity football coach, James Wagner, is teaching at West while coaching. Several other coaches are teachers on campus, but those who aren’t can make it difficult for students to build relationships with their coaches.
“Anytime you have a teacher-coach in your building, it’s easier to create relationships with the students positively,” Carmien said.
When the coach-teacher relationship is there, it also limits turnover and creates stability in the schools.
“We are seeing a lot of turnover in the coaching ranks, in large part because they aren’t working in our building,” Carmien said. “Jobs change, responsibilities change, availability of these professions change, and they can no longer meet the schedule to coach high school sports. It’s no one’s fault; it’s just the reality of the situation.”
West has been able to retain some of its coaches for almost a decade. Matt Griesinger, boys soccer coach, has been one of a few coaches at West who’s been there for almost 10 years. Griesinger has been the boys soccer coach since 2014.
Tom Hardy, former athletic director for Traverse City St. Francis, wanted coaches to be teachers on campus, but hiring a good teacher was always the priority.
Hardy was the athletic director at St. Francis for over 17 and a half years before stepping down in 2017. He has seen changes in the sports landscape during his time.
“During my time there, we had about three or four coaches that were teachers,” Hardy said. “It’s not as many as you want. When you are a head coach that’s in the building every day, you get to see your players and help them with life, homework — or if they are having other issues. You’re around them all day, so your relationship is on a different level compared to when you see them in the gym.”
Many coaches that are teachers during the high school season interact with the players more than parents because student-athletes are on campus almost 12 hours a day, depending on if they have a game that day.
“We don’t see them that nearly as much. Coaches are so valuable in helping (parents) be sure that values are taught to kids,” Hardy said. “If you can have a teacher, you want that, but there are less and less.”
Even if the coaches aren’t teachers on campus, student-athletes have been independent in preparing themselves for games, compared to what it was decades ago.
Technology advancements and the improvements of athletic facilities in a plethora of high schools in the area have made changes.
TC Central has a state-of-the-art training facility that’s been open for a few years, along with the TC Athletic Complex for its local athletes and schools.
TC West is wrapping up a boat load of renovations starting with its new soccer field that will have turf. They also added new softball and baseball stadiums, and upgraded their tennis courts.
TC West's renovations is expected to be complete by spring 2024.
Student-athletes have been ready to play, no matter what division or conference their school gets placed into. Over the past few decades, schools have changed conferences or divisions based on their enrollment size.
Central and West are playing in the Saginaw Valley League Blue just for football, but in other sports, they’re still a part of the Big North Conference.
High schools in the Lake Michigan Conference voted months ago for the 28-year relationship to break up. The change takes place after the 2023-24 school year.
Traverse City St. Francis was one of the schools impacted by the decision, making them look for a conference to join that matches their schools’ enrollment.
“The Lake Michigan Conference is great for us to be able to participate in,” Hardy said.
But Traverse City Central AD Justin Thorington knows that conference changes are just part of high school sports.
“There’s a lot that goes on into that,” Thorington said. “Enrollment is a factor. If you have a shrink in enrollment, you want to be sure you are competing against schools that are alike.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Michigan population has grown from 9 million to 10 million from 2010 to 2022. Still, Central and West have been battling enrollment issues over the past few years.
About 267,197 student-athletes were tallied across the 28 sports Michigan High School Athletic Association sponsors along with an increase of participation of 2.6 percent compared to the participation rate in 2021-22.
The MHSAA also reported that a 2022-23 increase of 2.6 percent also came as enrollment at the schools fell 3.2 percent from the previous year.
Enrollment plays a large part in how high schools get funded for new facilities. High schools in the area have funding for new facilities, stadium repairs and more.
St. Francis enrollment is at an all-time high compared to years ago, which has helped the Gladiators establish new facilities. St. Francis used to have track practice on 11th Street before practicing at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School.
“When I started as athletic director, we didn’t have our own softball or baseball fields,” Hardy said. “We’ve seen growth in our facilities with new schools getting built.”
Since stepping down as athletic director, he’s been able to see his kids play sports at St. Francis. Hardy has grown to appreciate what athletic directors do daily.
