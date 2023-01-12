TRAVERSE CITY — Remy Soper expects Traverse City Central can make some noise in the postseason.
First, however, the Trojans made some noise in Wednesday’s home Big North Conference wrestling dual.
Central topped rival TC West 40-33 to finish the week with a 3-0 varsity record against its crosstown rivals after a pair of basketball wins Tuesday.
“When Dutch (Ballan) gets back, our lineup will be solid,” said Soper, one of only two seniors on Central’s roster, along with Ballan. “We have a chance to go to regionals and make some noise.”
The Titan and Trojan wrestlers could meet up again in districts at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, with Muskegon Mona Shores also in the mix in a bracket much different from last year, when Central hosted and topped West 48-35 on the way to a district title after the Titans won the regular-season matchup 48-36.
Ballan didn’t wrestle Wednesday, but notched a big victory earlier in the day. The two-time all-state wrestler won an appeal with the Michigan High School Athletic Association and should return to the mat soon.
Soper, ranked in the top 10 of his weight class in Division 1, moved up a class and started out Senior Night with a 1:53 pin at 285 pounds to start the meet, improving his record to 17-2 this season.
“It was pretty exciting,” Soper said. “They’re our rivals and a good team and anything can happen. Senior Night made everything better. It’s like the cherry on top.”
West freshman Anna Beers held on for a close 16-11 win at 113 pounds against Mike Risinger that raised the involvement for the crowd and both benches. Beers led 9-7 after the second period, with a late reversal and three-point near fall giving her a 5-2 lead after one. Her record sits at 9-2 this season.
“These two have seen each other a few times in middle school,” West coach Justin Van Rheenen said. “Girls wrestling is growing, and having girls on our squad and being a part of our varsity squad is super important for us. So in a traditional boys sport, to watch a girl come out there and just and to perform the way that she performed is amazing.”
One of eight girls on the Titans’ roster, Beers’ win cut Central’s lead in half at 6-3, with the Trojans rebounding with a 1:13 pin by freshman Trey Barnes at 120.
Alex Reynolds wrestled up a weight class and notched a 1:29 pin at 126 pounds to bring with three points at 12-9. The junior’s record is 15-3 this season.
Central freshman Ryker Craig moved up a class and turned what would have been a decision into a pin with only three seconds remaining at 132. He was up 8-3 at the time, but trailed 3-2 after one period.
“We had a lot of young guys, a lot of freshman first-year wrestlers in the lineup today,” Central coach Don Funk said. “Just trying to give them some of that good home match experience with the whole team behind them. We’ve got a couple kids out nursing some injuries, so we’re giving them a rest week before a big weekend with a lot of tough downstate teams coming up.”
West senior Jon Palmer (22-4) added a 1:14 fall at 138 to close the gap back to three, but the Trojans were able to keep the lead with a Brady Slocum win by disqualification at 144 to move his record to 11-3.
“Alex Reynolds came out ready to go and did an amazing job,” Van Rheenen said. “Bodyn Holmes came out and got a big win for us as well.”
Holmes managed a 5-2 lead at 150 pounds against Central’s Gage Warren after two periods and notched a pin with 33 seconds left in one of the day’s closer matches, notching his ninth win of the season.
Landon Maddox, a freshman voted a team captain for the match, improved to 5-3 with a 46-second pin at 157 and Jesus Montelonga took a 17-9 major decision at 165 for a 34-21 Trojans lead. West’s Sam Schutte and Brady Vaughan (19-4) won by forfeit at 175 and 215, sandwiched around a 1:07 fall by Central’s Sam Lalonde at 190 for the 40-33 final score.
“Landon Maddox went out and bumped up a weight class to 157 and goes out takes care of business and gets a pin right away,” Funk said. “He’s a super tough wrestler and showed it today, doing what we expect out of him. So three freshmen running out there and getting pins for you as is a pretty good start.”
West sophomore Brynn Smith (9-3) won an exhibition match at 157 with a 26-second pin.
“Our kids are fighting hard,” Van Rheenen said. “They’re learning a lot. We have a lot of young wrestlers a lot of first-year wrestlers that are filling in our squad and they’re grabbing on to what we’re talking about and loving the room and being a part of it. I’m happy with our performance tonight, regardless of the of the score.”
Central’s Grady Rousse (16-3) sat out the match after a tough weekend tournament that featured victories over two state-ranked opponents.
Central hosts a 10-team tournament Saturday inside the Governor’s Hall at the Grand Traverse Resort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.