TRAVERSE CITY — And a one, and a two, and a three, and a four.
Area programs hope to keep time as they chase extending streaks and starting new ones in Monday’s Alpine skiing state championships.
Traverse City West’s boys and Traverse City Central girls each aim to win a third straight state crown, with Petoskey’s boys targeting a fourth consecutive and Cadillac’s girls looking to repeat.
“If we can keep the trophy here in Traverse City, I’d be thrilled,” TC Central head coach Amy Kudary said. “Of course, I want it to be at Central.”
Schuss Mountain in Bellaire hosts the Division 1 finals and the Division 2 event takes place at Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls. Racing starts at 9 a.m.
Cadillac’s girls won their first state title last year since 1990, edging out East Grand Rapids for the title. Petoskey’s boys aim to extend their dominance in Division 2, having won 11 of the past 12 championships, including the last three. TC Central’s girls and West’s boys each won the last two state crowns.
Great North Alpine — a cooperative team made up of Traverse City St. Francis, Elk Rapids, Central Lake and Grand Traverse Academy — broke up Petoskey’s streak of eight in a row in 2019, led by dual individual titles by Finn Husband to take the title the last time Boyne Mountain hosted the finals.
“I hope it brings us good luck again,” GNA head coach Doug White said.
As for the D2 favorite, White thinks that’s fairly obvious.
“I’m sure it’s Petoskey,” he said. “They always seem to produce a good team.”
GNA took second in regionals in both boys and girls, with Petoskey taking the boys crown and Harbor Springs winning on the girls side behind strong skiing from Katelyn Drayer, Elliot Baetens, Kyra Shouldice and McKenzie Bowman. Petoskey’s Marley Spence won both the slalom and giant slalom individual regional titles.
GNA’s girls lineup is a youthful one led in experience by Central Lake senior Ellen Roggenbeck, who placed in the top 15 in both disciplines at regionals. Juniors Miriam Ahluwalia and Dani Cronin, sophomores Cailey Kerkhoff and Kayla Macnowski and freshman Grace Rowe round out the lineup.
Rowe placed fourth in giant slalom and sixth in slalom at regionals.
“She did very well as a freshman,” White said. “She’s fearless. She doesn’t let anything bother her. Speed is not a concern of hers at all.”
The GNA boys missed by just four points in regionals last year, leaving them on a mission to get back this season.
“We’d like to get good performances out of Murphy, Peters, Ahluwalia, Theunte and Jansen,” White said.
“It’ll be good to get experience going to the state finals,” White said. “It’s been a few years since we’ve had both teams in the finals.”
Petoskey beat out GNA for the top spot at regionals, led by the tandem of Wyatt Mattson and Nolan Walkerdine, who went 1-2 in both disciplines.
Corbin Murphy is GNA’s only senior on the boys team, with juniors Julian Ahluwalia and Aidan Peters, sophomores Joe Theunte, Jason Jansen and Lukas Myers and freshman Gage Walter. Myers will ski the sixth flight in GS and Walter in slalom at the finals.
The ski coaches association only released one state rankings this season, and that one had West’s boys, Central’s girls and Petoskey’s girls in the top spots, joined by Pontiac Notre Dame Prep’s boys in Division 2.
“It’s fun to see that for skiing in Traverse City,” TC West head coach Ed Johnson said. “If they both bring their A-game, I don’t think we’ll be disappointed with the results.”
West took second in both boys and girls at regionals, with Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northeast slipping ahead of the Titan girls. Central won the boys regionals.
“They snuck right in there,” Kudary said of Forest Hills. “If they ski well, it’ll definitely be interesting.”
Forest Hills Northeast’s Katie and Holly Grzelak are cousins of Marquette’s Anna Grzelak, who won the slalom regional and placed second in GS to qualify individually for the finals, even as Marquette’s girls missed out on the finals after winning state titles from 2016-20 before Central ended their streak.
“We had kind of a rough day at regionals,” Johnson said. “If anything, that was a good eye-opener for our kids. Kind of keeps our reality in check.”
West’s sixth skier, freshman Avery Plummer, took second in the slalom at the Big North Conference finals at Caberfae as West took both the boys and girls league crowns. Ellie Gruber, Lila Warren, Olivia Bageris, Charlie Schulz and Dillyn Mohr give the Titans a deep lineup that had each of those six in the top 12 in either slalom or GS at regionals.
Charlie Licht broke a collarbone earlier this year but rebounded to take fourth in slalom at the Big North finals last week. He didn’t compete at regionals and could give the Titans a nice added boost.
Central topped West’s boys in regionals, but West took the league title.
The Trojans got a big boost from senior Luke Farella, who transferred from Clarkston and placed eighth in GS and 11th in slalom at regionals. He’s the only upperclassman on the Trojans’ boys team, so his addition to the young group of sophomores Asher Paul, Jace Rowell, Didier Ramoie, Trevor Suttle and Isley Moshier and freshman Rocco Elkins was a big one from an experience standpoint.
Paul won the GS regional title and he and Rowell placed in the top three of both disciplines.
Central’s boys were state runners-up last year, getting overshadowed by the girls’ second consecutive championship.
On the girls’ side, Pearl Hale is Central’s only senior on a team with two pairs of sisters in the top six. Junior Avery Sill and sophomore Ella Sill join Hale and her sophomore sibling Erinn, joined by freshmen Kellen Kudary and Quinn Gerber. The two freshmen placed in the top four at regionals in GS.
The Division 1 state champ has emerged from the Central/West regional every year since 2013 in boys and the last eight times in girls.
“For the second or third year in a row, it’s Central and West going for it again,” Kudary said. “Our regional is so competitive. ... We are fortunate and unfortunate to have such a strong regional.”
Harbor Springs’ boys, Cadillac’s girls, and Petoskey’s girls also qualified for the state finals, giving the northwest Lower Peninsula — and the Big North Conference — plenty of representation.
Cadillac’s girls team, led by Georgette Sake, Onalee Wallis, Avery Meyer, Erin Meyer, Mairyn Kinnie and Lilly Shankland, is chasing a second straight Division 2 title.
“The Cadillac coach made a great comment,” Kudary said, “that some of the (BNC) girls will make all-state and not be on the all-conference teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.