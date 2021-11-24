TRAVERSE CITY — Seventeen area football players earned first-team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, as the group unveiled its teams Wednesday.
Eight players from Traverse City teams took home all-state spots, with Traverse City West offensive lineman Danny Rosa making the Division 1 team and Central putting three on the Division 2 squad — quarterback Josh Burnham, wide receiver Carson Bourdo and offensive lineman Brett Weaver.
TC St. Francis had four selections on the Division 7 team, with quarterback Charlie Peterson, linebacker Joey Donahue, defensive lineman Jacob Grozenski and kicker Brice Kempf. McBain offensive lineman Mack Bontekoe earned a second straight selection to the Division 7 team.
Cadillac linebacker Collin Johnston and defensive lineman Derek Rood earned spots on the Division 4 team, while Grayling running back David Millikin was the lone area pick in Division 6.
Frankfort running back Adam Mills and Johannesburg-Lewiston defensive lineman Ayden Fulton made the Division 8 team, while Suttons Bay put three on the eight-player Division 1 squad with running back Shawn Bramer, wide receiver Brayden Opie and defensive lineman Cam Alberts.
Only coaches who are members of the MHSFCA can nominate players for all-state.
SOCCER
Led by six selections from Elk Rapids and four by Petoskey, local players earned 32 spots on the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association's all-state teams.
Traverse City West senior forward Colin Blackport leads six first-team all-state selections among those 32.
DIVISION 1: Blackport, TC West, Sr., F, 1st team; Josh Hirschenberger, TC West, 2nd team, Sr., midfield; Caleb Nowak, TC West, 3rd team, Sr., MF.
DIVISION 2: Dylan Aldridge, Petoskey, 1st team, Sr., MF; Jackson Jonker, Petoskey, 3rd team, Jr., goalkeeper; Owen Ashley, Petoskey, honorable mention, Sr., MF; Marek Beckering, Petoskey, HM, Sr., defense.
DIVISION 3: Jack Spencer, Elk Rapids, 1st team, Sr., GK; Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids, 1st team, Jr., F; Mason Travis, Elk Rapids, 1st team, Sr., F; Seth LaPointe, TC Christian, 2nd team, Sr., F; Nolan Carroll, Elk Rapids, 2nd team, Jr., MF; Kevin Hubbell, Benzie Central, 2nd team, Sr., F; Nic Santina, Boyne City, 3rd team, Sr., GK; Joel Carter, Boyne City, 3rd team, Sr., MF; Henry Reineck, TC Christian, 3rd team, Jr., MF; Ben Schlaff, Manistee, HM, Jr., D; Derek Word, Boyne City, HM, Sr., F; Jared Barcenas, Elk Rapids, HM, Jr., MF; Charlie Parrish, Elk Rapids, HM, Jr., D; Emery Rubert, Elk Rapids, HM, Sr., MF.
DIVISION 4: Seth VanHaitsma, McBain NMC, 1st team, Sr., F; Lorenzo Tognetti, Buckley, 2nd team, Sr., D; Henry Plumstead, Glen Lake, 3rd team, Sr., F; Trevin Winkle, McBain NMC, 3rd team, Sr., D; Wesley Good, Glen Lake, HM, Sr., F; Blake DeZeeuw, McBain NMC, HM, Jr., GK; Gabe Trujillo, Leland, HM, Sr., F; Alfonso Jimenez, Buckley, HM, Sr., F; Luke Noorman, Leland, HM, Sr., D; Jonas Lanser, McBain NMC, HM, Sr., MF; Mekhi Harris, McBain NMC, HM, Sr., MF.
TENNIS
Five singles players and three doubles tandems made the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association's all-state teams, with five of those coming from Division 4 state champion Traverse City St. Francis.
The Traverse City Central doubles team of seniors Drew Humphrey and Ryan O'Connor earned first-team all-state in Division 2, while Trojans' freshman Tanner Cooley garnered honorable mention status in singles.
Petoskey junior Evan Rindfusz drew honorable mention honors in Division 3.
St. Francis' five entrants all earned first-team all-state, with sophomore Grant Hedley, freshman Owen Jackson and sophomore Tristan Bonanni at singles and Cody Richards/Ben Schmude and Jack Britten/Anthony Spranger — all seniors — at doubles.
GOLF
Traverse City St. Francis freshman Grace Slocum was the only area entrant on the Michigan Golf Coaches Association all-state teams.
Slocum was one of only two freshmen on the Division 4 all-state first-team along with Brooklyn Columbia Central's Logan Bentley.
Senior Bridget Bozcar of Plymouth won Miss Golf.