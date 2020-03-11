TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central and Traverse City West were midway through the third quarter when effects of the coronavirus pandemic made its way into the world of high school sports.
For now, Central and Marquette will meet Friday in the gym at TC Central. The Trojans defeated Traverse City West 47-37 on their home court to reach the district finals. Marquette beat Gaylord on a buzzer beater 60-57.
Whether or not parents, students and fans will be allowed into the game — and all others across the state of Michigan — is now at the discretion of the MHSAA, with a decision anticipated late Thursday morning regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“No matter how many fans are in the stands, no matter what their excitement level is, ours needs to be what motivates us and propels us to play hard,” TC Central coach Travis Schuba said. “That's really all that matters. Try to tune out everything else and just focus on what we can control and, you know, our energy level is one of those things.”
Based on recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the MHSAA is finalizing plans to will either prohibit or allow limited spectators through this Saturday’s events. Boys swimming and diving finals will be held as scheduled, but will be conducted with no on-site spectators.
This comes after an unprecedented decision Wednesday by the NCAA to hold its annual postseason tournament with only essential game staff and limited family in attendance. The NBA suspended its regular season Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.
“While this is unfortunate for many reasons, we intend to do everything possible to allow our students who have earned the opportunities to compete at these highest levels to do so. However, we also take seriously our responsibility to help slow the spread of this disease,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a press release issued Wednesday evening, while many district semifinal games were still in progress. “We will continue to follow guidance from the Governor’s office, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, county health departments and our member schools, maintaining the flexibility necessary to allow us to finish this winter season and provide opportunities for lifetime memories to be made while keeping all involved in our events as safe as possible.”
Tied at 24 at the half, West didn’t hit a field goal in the third quarter on seven attempts. The Titans did hold a one-point lead as the quarter started, but the Trojans took the lead on the very next shot.
Peyton Smith scored 15 points in the second half to lead Central with 18 points, dunking as time expired. Smith added six rebounds, nine assists and five steals. Carson Briggs contributed 10 points with six rebounds. Carson Bourdo added eight points. Central shot 19-of-48 from the field.
Central goes for its 17th straight win Friday at home against Marquette, and the Trojans seek their first district title in 15 years.
“As much as we can celebrate tonight, we're back out tomorrow to prepare for what we put our minds on all season,” Schuba said.
The Trojans and Redmen already met in January, with Central winning 65-55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.