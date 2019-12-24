TRAVERSE CITY — Heidi Walters is ready to be a cornerstone piece for her third softball team in four years.
The Traverse City Central senior catcher committed to NAIA Concordia University (Ann Arbor) this winter when the opportunity to go to bigger schools was there for the asking.
Walters, who wants to pursue a career as a nurse, targeted Concordia after the Cardinals entered the recruiting process fairly late after her dominant junior season.
“They have an amazing nursing program that I just could not resist,” Walters said. “I just love the environment of the school so much, so I just couldn’t resist it.”
Walters was arguably the most dangerous hitter in all of northern Michigan last season, with her junior season earning Record-Eagle Softball Player of the Year honors.
She led all northwest Lower Peninsula players in home runs (14) and RBIs (71). Frankfort’s Natalie Bigley also hit 14 round-trippers.
Walters also collected 63 hits, 50 runs, 13 doubles, a .521 batting average and 23 stolen bases while spending most of her time defensively behind the plate. He had a slugging percentage of 1.008 and OPS of 1.585.
Walters put up good numbers in two season at Traverse City St. Francis before transferring to Central.
“I was surprised because I was expecting a lot more higher talent level switching from St. Francis to Central,” Walters said. “And being in two different divisions, I was expecting it to be a little bit harder, but it wasn’t and I was really really happy with the hard work that I put in and that it did pay off last year.”
Concordia posted a 29-22 record last season (11-11 in the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference), and only earned a trip to the National Christian College Athletic Association, but made it to the semifinal round.
“Heidi is a passionate and energetic player,” Cardinals head coach Hailey Cavanagh said. “Heidi had a monstrous year last year, being named Player of the Year and we’re excited to see how that translates here at CUAA. We are excited to have Heidi join us in red and black next fall.”
Walters, who also received recruiting interest from schools such as Western Michigan, Ferris State and Calvin College, said she’s gotten questions from others about not going to a bigger school.
“That was something a lot of people had to say,” Walters said. “It was just like, ‘How come she played only NAIA?’ I just absolutely fell in love with it and just the environment of the whole team and the coaches I just loved it so much.”
Concordia has a history of recruiting one catcher per season, as last year’s roster had one backstop of each year of eligibility and Walters is the only pure catcher in next season’s recruiting class.
“It was actually very last minute,” Walters said. “I didn’t start talking to Concordia until last summer, which is weird because I started looking at colleges when I was in seventh grade. So from being in the recruiting process from seventh grade up until my senior year and only talking to them for like a month before I signed it was really strange, but one of my friends I met through a softball camp drew my interest to it and once I looked at the school I was just like, ‘Wow, yeah, I just need to go here.’”
Starting catcher Kali Hill — who played in all 51 games — graduated after being one of the team’s top hitters last season with two home runs (tied for first), 27 RBIs (first), 12 doubles (first) and a .343 batting average (third). Junior Alyssa Jabara played in 27 games and saw 41 at-bats with a .293 batting average and three RBIs. Sophomore Kylee Pierce did not see action and freshman Madilyn Micallef received one at-bat last season.
Unless one of those grabs a stranglehold on the starting job this spring, Walters could get to Concordia with a legit shot to get playing time right away.
In between, she’ll have a senior season with the Trojans to keep getting better and adding accomplishments.
“For my senior season, I’m definitely hoping that we can get a district title,” Walters said. “I really hope we can pull that off. I know we definitely have the talent to do it. I’m very excited to see where the season goes with all my girls.”
