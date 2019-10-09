TRAVERSE CITY — Maggie McCrary kept on the move Wednesday.
That wasn't good news for Traverse City West.
The Traverse City Central star hitter kept hitting from varying points of attack and proved to be a thorn in the Titans' side in a 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 Trojans volleyball victory.
"Annie (Hunt) did a good job of setting her up and moving her around," Central head coach Jen Wright said.
Hunt dished out 39 assists, with McCrary taking a good chunk of those. McCrary, a Miami University commit, ended up with 23 kills.
All of those Hunt assists also help keep TC Central in the Big North Conference hunt.
The Trojans (22-13-1, 5-2 BNC) trail league-leading Cadillac by two games with three to go. Central hosts the Vikings Oct. 23. West (5-2 BNC) also gets another shot at the Vikings, visiting Cadillac on Oct. 30 in a game that could force a three-way tie for the league if the TC teams are able to finally tame the Vikings (25-6-1, 7-0 BNC) after falling the first time around.
"It keeps us in the hunt for the conference, so it's big," Wright said. "We always put a lot of weight on the game with West, so it's a big confidence-builder."
Central won its fourth match in a row, and plays in the Novi Invitational on Saturday before traveling next Wednesday to Petoskey, which took Cadillac to five sets Wednesday.
The Trojans wore their pink jerseys, even though their Dig Pink game isn't until the Cadillac faceoff.
The Titans won the first matchup in five sets on their home court, and Central held serve on its floor Wednesday.
"It was a good atmosphere for us to just grind," Wright said.
Hunt added 13 digs and two aces to all her assists. McCrary also had 17 digs and a block, while Olivia Fiebing put up 23 digs, a kill and an ace, Jordan Burnham checked in with 10 digs, a block, three kills and an ace, Grace Lord notched 16 digs and three kills and Emma Turnquist registered five digs, nine kills, two blocks and an ace.
Wright said Burnham, in particular, passed well.
West was led by Becky Lane (10 digs, eight kills, two blocks, two aces), Sammy Schaub (17 digs), Sara Schermerhorn (15 assists, six digs, one block), Madelynn Johnson (seven digs, one ace), Leah Allen (six blocks, four digs, three kills, three aces), Bailey O'Brien (five blocks, two digs), Reegan Graham (two kills, three digs), Rhys Tirrell (six blocks, two kills), Alaina Mikowski (three digs, one block, one kill) and Ally McKenna (eight digs).
The Titans play in the East Kentwood Invitational on Saturday before hosting Gaylord on Wednesday and going to Alpena and Cadillac to finish out their BNC slate. Remaining games for Central include Petoskey, Cadillac and Gaylord (Senior Night, Oct. 30).
