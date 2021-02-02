HARBOR SPRINGS — Traverse City Central’s girls dominated the whole meet.
Traverse City West’s boys dominated half the event.
Both came back Monday from Nubs Nob with Big North Conference downhill ski meet victories.
The Trojan girls placed four skiers in the top 10 of both slalom and giant slalom to win the BNC jamboree by almost 50 points. In both events, Elle Craven, Lily Kuberski, Maddy Cox and Sarah Beattie took top-10 spots, with Avery Sill just behind them.
After a very close slalom, the Titan boys put four in the top eight of GS to top Petoskey by 20 points for the crown.
The Northmen scored 30 in slalom, with Central at 32 and West checking in with 36. But West’s 20 in giant slalom erased that deficit and more, led by a pair of top-six finishes in both disciplines by Aiden Lewandowski and Luke Wiersema.
Boys team scores: 1. TC West 52; 2. Petoskey 62; 3. TC Central 82; 4. Cadillac 143; 5. Gaylord 159.
Boys slalom top-10: 1. Connor Abraham (GLD); 2. Anders McCarthy (PET); 3. Gus Dutmers (TCC); 4. Wiersema (TCW: 5. Lewandowski (TCW); 6. Andy Hill (TCW); 7. Nolan Walkerdine (PET); 8. Max Werner (TCC); 9. Will Goelz (PET); 10. Austin Sill (TCC).
Boys giant slalom top-10: 1. Wyatt Mattson (PET); 2. Lewandowski (TCW); 3. Walkerdine (PET); 4. Ben Lober (TCW); 5. Abraham (GLD); 6. Wiersema (TCW); 7. McCarthy (PET); 8. Remy Schultz (TCW); 10. Drew Humphrey (TCC).
Girls team scores: 1. TC Central 42; 2. TC West 91; 3. Cadillac 130; 4. Petoskey 136; 5. Gaylord 191.
Girls slalom top-10: 1. Lauren Rothman (PET); 2. Craven (TCC); 3. Kuberski (TCC); 4. Beattie (TCC); 5. Cassidy Whitener (PET); 6. Lila Warren (TCW); 7. Georgette Sake (CAD); 8. Charlie Schulz (TCW); 9. Remi Robel (GLD); 10. Cox (TCC).
Girls giant slalom top-10: 1. Craven (TCC); 2. Cox (TCC); 3. Olivia Nemec (PET); 4. Avery Meyer (CAD); 5. Kuberski (TCC); 6. Schulz (TCW); T-7. Whitener (PET); T-7. Warren (TCW); 9. Beattie (TCC); 10. Onalee Wallis (CAD).