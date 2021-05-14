TRAVERSE CITY — Expectations changed in a hurry for Traverse City Central girls soccer Thursday.
The Trojans knocked off rival Traverse City West 2-1 in Thursday’s Big North Conference girls soccer game at the Keystone Soccer Complex’s Championship Field, ending a winless streak of 13 games that goes back to 2015.
“That’s the expectation going forward, ladies,” Central head coach Charley Needham said as the Trojans huddled after the game.
Trojans senior goalkeeper Anneliese Ferguson kept the potent Titans offense off the board in the second half and a pair of sophomores scored Central’s goals.
“It’s even hard to remember right now, because it’s just so crazy,” Ferguson said. “It feels really surreal that we were really able to pull it together as a team and just came out with a lot of conviction. We knew what we wanted, and we wanted to come out here and beat them.”
In between Central’s 2-0-1 record against West in the 2015 season, the Titans posted an 11-0-2 mark from 2016-2021 prior to Thursday’s result and won 13 in a row from 2010-14. Those streaks include a 7-1 West record in playoff matchups.
West’s win streaks included scoring advantages of 49-14 in the most recent one and 51-6 from 2010-14. The Titans defeated Central 3-0 a little over two weeks ago.
“Since the last West game, nothing has really changed as far as how practices go,” Needham said. “They’ve always practiced well. It all came together tonight, and they were able to put it together. That’s why I asked them, ‘Do you believe us now? We told you that you can do this.’
“They have the skills, they have the capability, and they have the drive and the team chemistry is all there. It’s just we’ve been trying to piece it together all season long.”
The Trojans (3-8-2, 1-5-1 Big North) won their first league game of the season.
“It’s huge because we have have lost to West quite a few years in a row and it’s been always frustrating,” TC Central sophomore Elizabeth Thaxton said. “It’s exciting to finally get it in and beat them. And it’s great because this is like our first conference win, which is super exciting for us.”
TC West (6-2-2, 5-1 Big North) now trails Gaylord by one-half game in the loss column, although the Titans get two shots at the Blue Devils in the next week. West travels to Gaylord for a Saturday make-up date and hosts the Devils on Tuesday.
“We’re still gunning for the title, but we’ve got some stuff to learn from this game,” West head coach Savannah Wojtanowski said. “I do take my hat off to Central; they played a heck of a game.”
West also hosts Gaylord in softball Tuesday in a doubleheader that likely decides the Big North Conference championship.
Lila Warren put West up 1-0 with 12:01 left in the opening half, assisted by Amelia Blume.
“I don’t think the score line tells how we played, unfortunately we had two unlucky goals against us,” Wojtanowski said. “I do speak volumes to the Central goalkeeper. She kept them in the game. I think there were definitely four or five goals that could have easily gone if it wasn’t for her.”
Thaxton’s goal off an Emma Jo Papranec assist with 1:59 remaining before intermission tied the game at 1-1.
“We were able to pass it around the box really well and able to get a hold on it and then we were able to recycle it back to our defense,” Thaxton said. “Our right defender was able to touch it back out to me and I was able to hit it really easily just because of her assist. The team just made it really easy with everyone working together.”
Madison Bartlett scored what would become the game-winning goal with 25 minutes left, finishing off a corner kick play.
“That first goal was great,” Needham said. “Classic and how we want to play, switching the ball through the midfield and out the other side and then back through and getting it on goal. I’m more excited for the corner goal because that was our first corner goal this season. We worked corners yesterday and we’ve been working defensively and offensively on corners.”
Ferguson made a miraculous diving save to her right several minutes after Bartlett’s goal, coming up with the ball as Titan players were about to celebrate.
“The one girl was so convinced she had a goal,” Ferguson said. “And it’s hard because I play with all those girls, so it hurts my heart to see them sad, but it also makes me happy because we won.”
Ferguson notched eight saves in the win. West’s Emily Bohrer stopped four shots on goal.
“She’s amazing,” Thaxton said of Ferguson. “She’s my hero. It’s just crazy. She’s not the tallest, but she’ll jump so high to get every ball.”
TC Central turns around Friday to host Ludington.