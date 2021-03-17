TRAVERSE CITY — Josh Burnham preceded his big day with another big day.
Burnham, Carson Bourdo and a deep list of contributors dispatched of rival Traverse City West 68-41 in Tuesday’s Big North Conference boys basketball game at TC West.
The Trojans (10-2, 9-0 BNC) finish off a clean Big North slate, ending two games ahead of runner-up Petoskey (10-2, 7-2 BNC).
Burnham led Central with 16 points and 11 rebounds a day before one of the nation’s most highly sought-after 2022 linebackers is set to announce his college choice at Thirlby Field.
The Trojans held the Titans without a fourth-quarter field goal, extending a 51-38 third-quarter lead into the 20s. West (4-5, 4-5 Big North) scored only three fourth-quarter points, all on Carson Whipple free throws.
“We never took our foot off the gas and that’s cool that we didn’t allow a field goal in the fourth quarter,” Bourdo said. “We’re defense-oriented, and defense turns into offense.”
The big fourth quarter turned a game that previously stayed around a 10-point margin into a ballooning lead.
“Obviously we came to win,” said Burnham, who whittled his multitude of football offers down to a final three of Michigan, Wisconsin and Notre Dame. “I didn’t think we were really thinking about blowing them out by 27, but it just makes it that much better. We had some iffy moments at times, but we get ourselves back together and took care of business.”
Bourdo added 15 points and three assists, while Ben Van Nes chipped in 12 points and freshman Anthony Ribel put up nine points and three assists, with all his points coming in the second half.
Whipple paced the Titans with 12 points, Jon O’Connor 10 and Garett Schuler nine.
“They run really good stuff, he’s a really good coach and they’re a really good team,” Central first-year head coach Stephen Draper said. “Sometimes you just go through stretches where you don’t make shots, and that just happened to them at a bad time in the game. Basketball isn’t rocket science. When shots go in, you’re playing well. When shots don’t go in, you’re playing bad. They just got cold at a bad time in the game.”
The Trojans had something to do with that, of course.
Central rotated 12 players in the game in the first half, playing even more in the second.
That included five bigs — Burnham, Carson Briggs, Tylor McCoon, Parker Schmidt and Kadyn Warner — who helped wear down the Titans. McCoon saw action in his third game since missing almost all of the football and basketball seasons with a knee injury, and his return was well-timed, as he came off the bench when the Trojans had a spate of fouls by the other post players early on.
“We’re pretty fortunate with our depth in the front court,” Draper said. “We had all three of our centers had two files in the first half. They were probably a little too amped up for the game and had some dumb fouls and we just needed to settle in a little bit and move fast without fouling.”
The Trojans host Ludington on Thursday and visit Hudsonville on Saturday. West hosts Benzie Central on Friday.
Central already locked up the league title, but Tuesday’s win clinched an undefeated Big North slate in addition to a big rivalry win.
“It’s always nice to beat them,” Bourdo said. “It’s huge. We all mark this on our calendar. This is a game you want to win for sure, crosstown rivals. I know everyone on their team pretty well so it’s always big when we can get a win, especially at their house. It’s a tough place to play and we’re glad we got a win.”
The Trojans started the game with a 9-0 run, leading 38-26 by halftime. The 17-3 fourth quarter made the game look lopsided, however.
West pulled within 29-20 on a Patrick O’Connor second-quarter layup, but Burnham scored the next six points — including a pair of dunks — and Van Nes drained a 3-pointer just before halftime to put the Trojans back in control.
“We did well enough through three,” West coach Sanders Frye said. “And then three points in the fourth quarter certainly doesn’t help. I don’t know what our turnover percentage was, but it was really high. Guys just looked out of sorts, discombobulated for the most part. So luckily we have a couple practices and then another regular season game before districts to get something rolling.”
Central knocked down eight 3-pointers, four by Van Nes, three from Bourdo and one by Ribel.
“Our guards were shooting the crap out of those threes,” Burnham said. “It felt like everything was going in. It’s crazy how deep we are this year, just like last year. It’s awesome just knowing that even if you get subbed out, the guy on the bench has got your back. There really are no bench players. I see everyone as starters, really.”