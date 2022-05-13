TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central kept its cool as temperatures soared into the 90s Thursday.
The Trojans won the Big North Conference girls tennis championship in the first year under new head coach Lisa Seymour, doing it on her old court. Seymour coached at Traverse City West the last three years, leading the Titans to the school’s first BNC girls tennis title since 2003 — tying with Central.
The Big North crown is all the Trojans’ this time.
Central won seven of eight flights to run away with the team title, amassing 23 points to runner-up Petoskey’s 12. The Trojans won matchups against Petoskey in all four singles flight championship matches.
Cadillac took third with nine points. The host Titans were fourth at seven, and Alpena fifth with four.
“It was a long, hot day,” Seymour said. “Those girls worked hard today, and it showed. It was a great battle.”
The tournament endured a two-hour delay because of lightning. After that passed, temperatures soared into the 90s and there was no wind for relief from the heat.
Phoebe Walker won No. 1 singles with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 win over Petoskey in the finals to improve to 15-8 this season and win her first BNC title after taking second at No. 2 singles last year.
“It was quite an accomplishment for me,” Walker said. “It was so insanely hot. It was hard to keep my feet moving. It’s really tempting to stay still and take a breather. You have to push through.”
Walker used her slice and drop shot to put away volleys at the net in her victories.
Alexis Smith won 7-5, 6-3 to take the No. 2 singles title, while Maria Linck posted a quick 6-1, 6-0 win in the No. 3 singles final.
Aili Brockmiller won No. 4 singles in three sets, bouncing back from a 3-6 setback to win two straight by 6-0 counts.
“She really pushed through,” Walker said. “She did so well today.”
The only flight not won by Central was No. 1 doubles, as Cadillac’s duo of Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson topped Central’s Kerri Berkey and Isabella Fochtman 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in the title match.
Natalie Bourdo and Carly Galsterer won No. 2 doubles with a 6-3, 6-0 win over the Vikings, improving to 20-3 this season as three of the four doubles finals came down to matchups between TC Central and Cadillac.
The Trojans claimed flights at No. 3 doubles with Sophia Hagerty and Wren Walker outlasting TC West’s Capri and Calli Hathaway in the heat, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.
“It wasn’t the ideal conditions for tennis, but we focused mentally and fought through,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty, a three-year varsity volleyball player, joined the tennis team last year and moved up to varsity this season, pairing with Wren Walker, a freshman, to combine for a 20-4 record this season.
“It was definitely a little difficult,” Wren Walker said. “It took a lot of confidence. Nerves definitely got to me a bit, but confidence was the key.”
Zoe Galan and Audrey Parker wasted no time in taking home the No. 4 double flight championship, posting a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Cadillac.
The Trojans won the tournament at West’s facility, the same one Seymour coached at last season.
“She really gets you motivated,” Walker said. “That’s one of the big differences. It’s nice to see.”
Seymour said she maintains good relationships with her former players from West.
“We cheered on West when they played the other teams,” Seymour said. “It is Traverse City, after all. We’re a tennis community.”
Central next plays Monday, staying in that community with a match at Traverse City St. Francis.
