CHARLEVOIX — The spirit of competition and friendship was alive and well at Belvedere Golf Club.
Golfers from the United States of America and Europe battled for three days, culminating in Friday’s singles matchplay final round that saw Team USA emerge victorious and bring the Hickory Grail Cup back to U.S. soil for the first time since 2015. Team USA held a 6-3 overall lead after 2015, but Team Europe won the last three Grail Cups to knot things up at 6-6.
“Our team played well and played with class,” Team USA captain Mark Wehring said. “We competed in a very humble and understated way, so it was great to see everyone out on the course having a nice time. At the end of the day, having fun and competitive matches was everything we wanted. We’ll look back on this and the time spent together as even that much more special because we came out on top.”
Weather was the talk of the tournament as temperatures reached triple digits during Tuesday’s practice round and opening ceremonies followed by thunderstorms Wednesday that delayed some play until Thursday, which was overcast and chilly.
Mother Nature cooperated Friday, however, and provided a picturesque day with a bright, warm sun and vivid northern Michigan blue skies.
“This is how it’s supposed to be,” Team USA golfer and Belvedere club professional Marty Joy said Friday after referring to the weather during the first few days as “Willard Scott’s nightmare.”
The Grail Cup, which is the oldest international Hickory golf match, consists of two teams of 12 players battling through three rounds.
The difference, however, is that the three rounds of golf are played with golf clubs with antique shafts made of Hickory wood with club heads that date back to 1935 or earlier. Nothing is available to the competitors that wasn’t available to golfers in the 1920s and ‘30s, except for the golf balls. Golfers were also dressed in the standard garb from that time period, including knickers and high socks along with appropriate shirts, jackets, ties and hats.
“It’s important that we preserve the history of the game,” Team Europe captain Jonas Fack said. “We need to watch out that it is not getting changed into something different, which I feel has been going on for a while now. All of us here, we play golf the way it was intended. We need to keep going with that so more people play the game the right way.”
Team USA led wire to wire in the three-day event to break the tie and take the 7-6 overall advantage. After Wednesday’s alternate-shot action was completed Thursday morning, the scoreboard was in favor of Team USA 5.5 to 1.5. Team USA won 4 to 3 during the Thursday afternoon session of best-ball golf, and then the Americans pulled away during Friday’s matchplay to win the Grail Cup 18 to 10.
Picking up matchplay singles wins for Team USA were Rick Woeckener, Jason Kronenberger, Breck Speed, Joey Piatek, Peter Flory, Marty Joy, Matt Dodds and John Crow Miller.
Team Europe got wins from Nigel Notley, Ingvar Ritzen, Erik Brandstrom, Ulf Jageus and Bjorn Petersson. Ross Hays and Olle Dahlgren finished their 18 holes at all square.
“We are celebrating the history of golf through reenacting competitions from a hundred years ago,” Team USA secretary John Crow Miller said. “We’re making a hard game harder, for sure. But we’re making a fun game funner. And that is really the guts of the Hickory Grail.”
Nigel Notley, the vice-captain for Team Europe, said the Hickory Grail keeps the purity of golf front and center as modern-day golf clubs get bigger, more powerful and more forgiving.
“Modern clubs have come along and sort of nullified a lot of the skill,” said Notley, who has been playing Hickory-style golf for nearly a quarter of a century. “As soon as you pick up a Hickory club and hit a ball out in the middle, you just know it was a pure shot. There is nothing in the clubhead that is going to correct a bad shot; so you either hit it in the middle or you’re dead. That’s the skill factor that makes you walk off smiling.”
And it’s not just a good shot that brings about a smile. The company on the course more than helps in that regard.
“We’re just joyous when we see each other again,” Notley said. “Sure, they’re going to make you putt from two-and-a-half feet; but if you hit a good shot, you’ll be congratulated. It’s intense, but it’s nice.”
Ross Hays, the Team USA vice-captain, called golf the “greatest friend-making machine ever invented.”
“We all have so many friends that we’ve met from across the pond and here around the States. They’re not just acquaintances. They’re good friends, and we wouldn’t have known them if not for golf,” Hays said.
Crow Miller said the friendships made through the Grail Cup are “unparalleled.”
“It is not some battle royale like the Ryder Cup where people are yelling ‘USA! USA! USA!’ and ‘Go in the hole!’ and ‘You da man!’ This is completely different,” he said. “That is effectively a Philadelphia Eagles night game with free beer, and our game is so much more focused on the truth of matchplay and stern competition in the friendliest sense. We’re proud that we represent that every two years.”
And in two years, the Hickory Grail will be back in Sweden for the first time since 2009. Something Fack is quite happy about.
“I’m feeling very good about that,” Fack said. “It’s going to be played in my home country on my home golf club, so I’m very excited for it.”
