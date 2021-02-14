Cody Cejda, a Kingsley graduate and former Stags’ football player, was hired as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach for the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday.
Cedja spent the past ten years with the Northwestern University football as the Director of Football Operations, starting with the Wildcats in 2009. During his time with the Wildcats he became head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s ‘right hand man‘.
Cejda began his time with Northwestern as the coordinator of player development and working his way to Director of Football Operations within two years.
While working as Director of Football Operations he became tasked with scheduling and day-to-day planning of team activities. The former Stag was responsible for bowl game preparations, team travel, training camp schedules and off-site training and meals for the Wildcats.
He was a football player at Kingsley from 2001-02.
The hiring comes after the Chargers hired new head coach Brandon Staley and have turned a new leaf in Los Angeles. It will be Cejda’s first job in the National Football League.